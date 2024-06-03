Best Low-Interest credit cards for June 2024

Written by
India Davis
Edited by
Courtney Mihocik
Reviewed by
Jason Steele
Edited by
Courtney Mihocik
Reviewed by
Jason Steele
Updated June 03, 2024

The listings that appear on the website are from credit card companies from which Bankrate receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site (including, for example, the order in which they appear). This site does not include all credit card companies or all available credit card offers. Here's an explanation for

Paying your credit card bill in full each month will allow you to avoid interest entirely, but we know that's not always possible. If you sometimes carry a balance, a low-interest credit card can help you save money and pay down your balance more quickly. To see how much you can save with a low-interest credit card, use our credit card interest calculator. Then, check out our recommendations for the best low-interest credit cards from our partners.

Info

Best for long intro APR offers

Image of Wells Fargo Reflect&#174; Card

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

Bankrate score

4.3
Info
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Info
chance of approval
Info
Apply now Lock
on Wells Fargo's secure site
See Rates & Fees

Purchase intro APR

0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening

Regular APR

Intro offer

Info

N/A

Rewards rate

Info

N/A

Best for rotating-category cash back

Image of Discover it&#174; Cash Back

Discover it® Cash Back

Bankrate score

4.4
Info
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Info
Apply now Lock
on Discover's secure site
See Rates & Fees

Purchase intro APR

0% for 15 months

Regular APR

Intro offer

Info

Rewards rate

Info

1% - 5%

Info

Best for home improvement

Image of Bank of America&#174; Customized Cash Rewards credit card

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card

Bankrate score

4.3
Info
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Info
chance of approval
Info
Apply now Lock
on Bank of America's secure site

Purchase intro APR

0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases

Regular APR

Intro offer

Info

Rewards rate

Info

1% - 3%

Info

Best for Bank of America customers

Image of Bank of America&reg; Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card

Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card

Bankrate score

3.8
Info
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Info
chance of approval
Info
Apply now Lock
on Bank of America's secure site

Purchase intro APR

0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases

Regular APR

Intro offer

Info

Rewards rate

Info

1.5%

Info

Best for families

Image of Blue Cash Everyday&#174; Card from American Express

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express

Bankrate score

4.6
Info
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Info
chance of approval
Info
Apply now Lock
on American Express's secure site
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply

Purchase intro APR

0% on purchases for 15 months

APR

Intro offer

Info

Rewards rate

Info

1% - 3%

Info

Best for dining and grocery rewards

Image of Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Bankrate score

5.0
Info
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Info
chance of approval
Info
Apply now Lock
on Capital One's secure site
See Rates & Fees

Purchase intro APR

0% intro on purchases for 15 months

Regular APR

Intro offer

Info

Rewards rate

Info

1% - 8%

Info

Best for large purchases

Image of Wells Fargo Active Cash&#174; Card

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

Bankrate score

4.3
Info
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Info
chance of approval
Info
Apply now Lock
on Wells Fargo's secure site
See Rates & Fees

Purchase intro APR

0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening

Regular APR

Intro offer

Info

Rewards rate

Info

2%

Info

Best 1.5% cash back card

Image of Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card

Bankrate score

3.8
Info
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Info
chance of approval
Info
Apply now Lock
on Capital One's secure site
See Rates & Fees

Purchase intro APR

0% intro on purchases for 15 months

Regular APR

Intro offer

Info

Rewards rate

Info

1.5% - 5%

Best for flat and bonus cash back rates

Image of Chase Freedom Unlimited&#174;

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Bankrate score

4.8
Info
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Info
Apply now Lock
on Chase's secure site

Purchase intro APR

0% Intro APR on Purchases for 15 months

Regular APR

Intro offer

Info

Rewards rate

Info

1.5% - 5%

Info

Best for everyday spending

Image of Citi Rewards+&reg; Card

Citi Rewards+® Card

Bankrate score

4.0
Info
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Info
chance of approval
Info
Apply now Lock
on Citi's secure site
See Rates & Fees

Purchase intro APR

0% intro for 15 months on Purchases

Regular APR

Intro offer

Info

Rewards rate

Info

1X - 5X

Best credit union card

Image of Gold Visa&#174; Card

Gold Visa® Card

*
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Info

Intro offer

Info

N/A

Rewards Rate

Info

N/A

Annual fee

Regular APR

Compare Bankrate’s top low-interest credit cards

Card Name Variable APR Best for Bankrate review score
Intro Offer: N/A
Regular APR: 18.24%, 24.74%, or 29.99% Variable APR

Long intro APR offers

4.3 / 5
Info
(Read card review)
Apply now Lock
on Wells Fargo's secure site
See Rates & Fees
Intro Offer: Cashback Match
Info
Regular APR: 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR

Rotating-category cash back

4.4 / 5
Info
(Read card review)
Apply now Lock
on Discover's secure site
See Rates & Fees
Intro Offer: $200
Info
Regular APR: 19.24% - 29.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers

Best for home improvement

4.3 / 5
Info
(Read card review)
Apply now Lock
on Bank of America's secure site
Intro Offer: $200
Info
Regular APR: 19.24% - 29.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers

Bank of America Customers

3.8 / 5
Info
(Read card review)
Apply now Lock
on Bank of America's secure site
Intro Offer: Earn $200
Info
Regular APR: 19.24% - 29.99% Variable

Families

4.6 / 5
Info
(Read card review)
Apply now Lock
on American Express's secure site
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply