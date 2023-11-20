Best auto loan refinance rates for January 2024

As of January 17, 2024
Refinancing your auto loan allows you to replace your current loan with a new one in order to get more favorable terms and lower rates. They are available through a variety of lender types, so it is wise to shop around to consider which fits best for your needs. 

Bankrate’s best refinance auto loans were chosen based on lender’s interest rates, customer experience, available terms and transparency. Consider the lender benefits and drawbacks outlined below to determine what the best financing option is for you.

When it comes to refinance loans, pay special attention to eligibility requirements and available terms. Doing so allows you to know whether your current loan qualifies, and you can adjust your loan to fit your monthly budget.

4.0

APR from
5.99%
Term

24-84mo

Min credit

600

3.9

  • Lower Your Monthly Payment- $150 Avg.
  • Reduce Your Interest Rate
  • Take a Vacation from Your Loan Payment
4.5

APR from
5.99- 28.55%
Term

24-72mo

Min credit

640

4.0

APR from
5.24- 24.99%
Term

12-120mo

Min credit

650

3.4

APR from
4.29- 29.90%
Term

36-84mo

Min credit

Not disclosed

4.0

APR from
5.20- 18.00%
Term

24-84mo

Min credit

560

4.2

APR from
4.67%
Term

24-96mo

Min credit

Not disclosed

4.2

APR from
7.74- 16.19%
* with AutoPay
Term

24-84mo

Min credit

Not disclosed

4.5

APR from
3.99- 24.99%
Term

60mo

Min credit

700

4.5

APR from
5.99- 24.99%
Term

36-60mo

Min credit

600

Compare auto loan refinance lenders in January 2024

Lender Starting APR Term
LightStream 7.74% - 16.19%* with AutoPay 24 to 84 months
Autopay 4.67% 24 to 96 months
Caribou 5.99% - 28.55% Not specified
Upstart Varies by state 24 to 84 months
RefiJet Not specified Not specified

Loan details presented are current as of Nov. 17, 2023. Check the lenders’ websites for more current information. The auto loan lenders listed here are selected based on factors such as APR, loan amounts, fees, credit requirements and more.

Best auto loan refinance lenders of 2024

Best for fast funding

LightStream
Min. credit score:
Not disclosed
Fixed APR From:
7.74% –16.19%
Loan amount:
$5,000– $100,000
Term lengths:
2 to 7 years
Min. annual income:
Not disclosed
Overview: LightStream offers an easy-to-navigate online interface for unsecured loans. You can apply for repayment terms from 24 to 84 months and a high maximum refinancing amount of $100,000.
 
Why LightStream is the best for fast funding: If you are in a precarious financial position and need funding right away, LightStream is a great option. With same-day funding available and no additional origination fees, LightStream offers a quick online application process and a higher maximum loan amount than competitors. 

Best for dedicated customer support

Autopay
Min. credit score:
Not disclosed
Fixed APR From:
4.67%
Loan amount:
$2,500– $100,000
Term lengths:
2 to 8 years
Min. annual income:
Not disclosed
Overview: Autopay presents borrowers with a range of loans directly from its network. The process is completely online and streamlined, empowering drivers to walk away with a new loan as soon as one business day.  
 
Why Autopay is the best for dedicated customer support: Autopay has a team of loan experts who provide real-time support via text message or phone call on questions regarding the application or current loan.

Best online experience

Caribou
Min. credit score:
640
Fixed APR From:
5.99% –28.55%
Loan amount:
$5,000– $125,000
Term lengths:
2 to 6 years
Min. annual income:
Not disclosed
Overview: Through a number of lender partners, Caribou considers a driver's credit history to match them with a potential lender. The process can be done completely online and simply requires vehicle information.
 
Why Caribou is the best for shopping online: Caribou’s app and online experience make it very easy to compare different lender rates side by side. Even with its online presence Caribou encourages drivers to speak with its team members who can assist with specific questions seven days a week via phone, email or appointment.

How refinancing a car loan works

Refinancing a car loan is essentially just taking out a new car loan — so the steps for applying are mostly the same. You'll need your driver's license, Social Security number and proof of income and insurance, as well as details about your car. If approved, you'll use the funds from your new loan to pay off your old car loan, then begin making monthly payments with your new interest rate and terms.

When should you refinance your car loan?

Refinancing your car loan comes down to saving you money. If you are struggling to afford your vehicle payments or think you could receive more favorable terms, it’s a good idea to consider refinancing your current loan. Here are the three main scenarios where refinancing is the right choice.

  1. Your credit has improved. Competitive rates are reserved for drivers with very good or excellent credit — scores of 740 and above. So, if your credit score has risen since you signed off on your initial loan agreement, refinancing could save you money on your monthly payments.
  2. You financed through a dealership. Dealer financing likely did not present you with the best available rates and terms. You might be able to get a better deal if you shop elsewhere and refinance your initial vehicle loan.
  3. You can’t afford your monthly payments. If you are struggling to make your monthly vehicle payments and are at the risk of losing your vehicle it is a good idea to refinance your loan. This way you can extend your terms to lower your monthly costs. Keep in mind that you will have to pay more interest over the life of the loan. 
  4. You have positive equity. If you have positive equity in your vehicle, or the value of your vehicle is worth more than you owe, the cash-out refinance process could present you with some extra money and improved loan terms. 
  5. You have issues with your current lender. If you are struggling with your lender, refinancing may help avoid future problems. But look out if there are prepayment penalties enforced, which could outweigh your savings.
  6. Interest rates dropped. Even if there hasn’t been a boost in your credit, if interest rates have changed with the prime rate then you may be able to secure improved rates — especially if a lot of time has passed.  

Pros and cons of refinancing an auto loan

The choice to refinance your auto loan requires some consideration on the state of your finances and vehicle. Weigh the benefits and drawbacks before moving forward with it. 

Pros

  • Checkmark

    Potential to decrease monthly cost.

  • Checkmark

    Ability to sign off on more competitive interest rates.

  • Checkmark

    Likelihood of paying off auto loan sooner.

  • Checkmark

    Accessing quick cash.

Cons

  • Potentially high interest rates.

  • Additional fees incurred.

  • Risk of becoming upside-down on loan.

What to know before applying for a refinance auto loan

As with any loan, it is best to shop around to different lenders before making your final decision. Each lender has its own methodology when determining your interest rates and terms — so compare to see which best fits your needs. 

While every lender measures risk differently, interest rates depend greatly on your credit. Do your homework ahead of time to get a clear picture of what lenders are looking for and the terms you will be offered based on your credit history. This research can help you avoid common refinancing mistakes.

When comparing lenders pay close attention to any prepayment penalties that you may incur. Factor that in when calculating if refinancing will save money.

FAQs about auto loan refinance 

Methodology

To select the top refinance car loans, Bankrate considers 16 different factors. These factors range in consideration from the loan amount, disclosed APR and acceptance criteria. Each lender holds a score based on four categories

  • Availability: This accounts for loan amounts, vehicle restrictions and availability in each state.
  • Affordability: Primarily, this section covers expected APR, acceptance criteria, discounts for autopay and the number of fees. 
  • Customer experience: This category includes online access, support availability, funding timeline, option for automatic payment and app availability.
  • Transparency: Here prequalification and disclosure of rates and fees are accounted for.