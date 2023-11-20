Best auto loan refinance rates for January 2024

Best for fast funding
Rebecca Betterton is a writer for Bankrate who has been reporting on auto loans since 2021. Through her writing, Rebecca aims to provide clarity and accessibility to the automotive loans industry as the cost to finance new and used vehicles continues to climb due to steep inflation.
Helen Wilbers is a Bankrate editor specializing in auto loans. Helen is passionate about demystifying complex topics, such as car financing, and helping borrowers stay up-to-date in a changing and challenging borrower environment.
Refinancing your auto loan allows you to replace your current loan with a new one in order to get more favorable terms and lower rates. They are available through a variety of lender types, so it is wise to shop around to consider which fits best for your needs.
Bankrate’s best refinance auto loans were chosen based on lender’s interest rates, customer experience, available terms and transparency. Consider the lender benefits and drawbacks outlined below to determine what the best financing option is for you.
When it comes to refinance loans, pay special attention to eligibility requirements and available terms. Doing so allows you to know whether your current loan qualifies, and you can adjust your loan to fit your monthly budget.
To successfully refinance your auto loan, follow these steps:
There are two main situations where refi makes sense: you can secure a better rate or you need a lower monthly payment.
Most lenders required a minimum of $3,000 to $5,000 in order to refinance, check your payoff amount along with your terms before starting the process.
Check your credit score to see if it has improved since your original loan approval. The higher your credit score, the better your new rate will be.
Estimate the worth of your vehicle and compare it with how much you owe on your loan in order to determine if lenders will be willing to refinance. If you’re upside-down — meaning you owe more than the car’s worth — you’ll struggle to refinance.
Available interest rates vary by lender so shop around with at least three different providers. Be sure to compare potential rates with your current loan.
Gather the necessary documentation and details of the current loan so you can walk away with better rates and terms.
Choosing the best lender comes down to saving you money — either overall or month to month. It’s recommended that you get quotes from at least three lenders before deciding which is right for you. When shopping for an auto loan, compare APRs (annual percentage rates) across multiple lenders. Look for lenders that keep fees to a minimum and offer repayment terms that fit your needs. Pay close attention to the following factors:
Every lender has different requirements to receive approval. Lenders will consider aspects like your credit history, income and debt-to-income ratio. But refinance loans have their own specifications on vehicle and existing loan requirements. Look out for acceptance criteria based on factors like vehicle age, mileage or time you’ve had the loan.
The goal of a refinance auto loan is to walk away with a more affordable monthly payment or lower cost overall. So be sure to compare the specifics of the potential new loan with your current rate. Keep in mind that a longer term is not always the best idea because you can pay more interest.
Through refinancing you can extend the life of your loan and lower the monthly payments or pay off the loan quicker and reduce the total cost. Consider which option fits your budget better when determining which lender offers the best terms.
The annual percentage rate (APR) includes your interest rate, plus any loan fees. It reflects the total cost of borrowing.
The period of time until your loan achieves maturity and is paid off in completion. Terms can be expressed in months or years, depending on the details of your loan.
The minimum credit score typically required to qualify for a loan with a given lender. Exact thresholds are not always disclosed by a lender and in certain cases the minimum score is the best estimate based on publicly available information. Credit score refers to FICO 9.0 unless otherwise stated.
Loan details presented are current as of Nov. 17, 2023.
Refinancing a car loan is essentially just taking out a new car loan — so the steps for applying are mostly the same. You'll need your driver's license, Social Security number and proof of income and insurance, as well as details about your car. If approved, you'll use the funds from your new loan to pay off your old car loan, then begin making monthly payments with your new interest rate and terms.
Refinancing your car loan comes down to saving you money. If you are struggling to afford your vehicle payments or think you could receive more favorable terms, it’s a good idea to consider refinancing your current loan. Here are the three main scenarios where refinancing is the right choice.
Potential to decrease monthly cost.
Ability to sign off on more competitive interest rates.
Likelihood of paying off auto loan sooner.
Accessing quick cash.
Potentially high interest rates.
Additional fees incurred.
Risk of becoming upside-down on loan.
As with any loan, it is best to shop around to different lenders before making your final decision. Each lender has its own methodology when determining your interest rates and terms — so compare to see which best fits your needs.
While every lender measures risk differently, interest rates depend greatly on your credit. Do your homework ahead of time to get a clear picture of what lenders are looking for and the terms you will be offered based on your credit history. This research can help you avoid common refinancing mistakes.
When comparing lenders pay close attention to any prepayment penalties that you may incur. Factor that in when calculating if refinancing will save money.
The process of refinancing can temporarily lower your score. When you apply for a loan and a hard inquiry is submitted, your credit score will drop a few points. Following approval, a new loan account will lower the average age that your credit score holds which can lead to a lower score.
But these two factors are a small part of what makes up your credit score and sticking with a monthly payment you cannot afford will likely lead to larger credit issues down the road.
Refinancing does start your auto loan over, but it is not a perfectly clean slate. You will sign off on new, more competitive rates in order to save money on your monthly payments. It will make paying off the loan easier, but it is not a reset. Your new loan balance will reflect what you owed at the time you refinanced, not your original one.
The number of payments on the previous loan also don't carry over to the new one. While the amount is still paid off, you won't have the mark of those payments on the new loan.
Some lenders will expect drivers with poor credit to put money down to provide extra security for the loan. So having cash to refinance can help by lowering the price you’ll have to pay to finance the vehicle. Though a down payment is not always required, equity — the difference in the value of the vehicle and the amount you owe — is.
Refinancing does not automatically mean you are handed a check with more cash, but you may be able to benefit from the equity you have in your car. With cash-out refinancing, you essentially finance for more than you owe so that you get that leftover money in the form of cash — along with an improved auto loan.
To determine if refinancing is worth it for you, you must consider if you will truly save money with new loan terms. For many drivers, it does prove to be worth it if their credit score has improved since they first took out their auto loan, or they originally financed through a dealership. Take advantage of an auto refinance calculator to find out if you will save money with a new loan.
Refinancing your car loan comes with risks that include potentially high interest rates and additional fees. A new loan means extra costs, such as application, transfer and origination fees. And if you extend your loan term, you are more susceptible to becoming upside down on your loan and paying more interest. Due to the current state of the market, it is possible you will be met with higher-than-usual interest rates. The higher inflation is, the more it will likely cost to purchase you next vehicle. We are still currently in a high-inflation enviroment so be aware of this reality when shopping.
You technically can refinance your car loan with poor credit. But unless your score has improved since you initially signed, you will likely not receive improved terms. Instead, consider loan modification or vehicle trade-in.
You may be able to refinance your auto loan at a lower rate with your current lender. Consider starting there and then comparing options from online lenders, banks and credit unions.
To select the top refinance car loans, Bankrate considers 16 different factors. These factors range in consideration from the loan amount, disclosed APR and acceptance criteria. Each lender holds a score based on four categories.