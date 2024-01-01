Upstart auto loans: 2024 review

At a glance
About Upstart
-
Loan amount
$9,000 to $60,000
-
Min. credit score
510
-
APR from
Varies by state
-
Funds available in
14 days following promissory note
If you are looking to refinance but have poor credit due to a lack of history or other complications, Upstart is a great option. While Upstart will still work with those boasting strong credit, its structure benefits those with weak credit. The rates and terms it offers factor in a person's income and education. The fully online approach is also ideal for those who feel comfortable making financial choices online and prefer online communication.
Upstart’s fully online process might not be best for all borrowers. Consider the whole of what it has to offer before hitting submit.
Upstart is an online lender established in 2012. It uses AI technology, rather than more traditional underwriting criteria, to determine risk. Drivers refinancing their loans will be measured on factors such as income and education instead of just their credit score. This unique approach allows drivers with poor credit to still have a chance at good rates.
Through its website or app, drivers are able to see potential rates in minutes.
Upstart has a few requirements to keep in mind if you wish to refinance.
Your vehicle must:
Your current loan must have:
Much like Upstart, Caribou gives borrowers the ability to refinance entirely online. A refinancing loan with Caribou is great for a hesitant borrower as they can get answers through online customer support. Additionally, the lender offers prequalification, which can add a layer of confidence for borrowers who are unsure of their creditworthiness. See our full Upstart vs. Caribou comparison for more help deciding.
RateGenius carries a slightly higher minimum loan amount of $10,250 versus the $9,000 Upstart minimum. This minor difference can make Upstart the preferred lender for those financing a less-expensive vehicle. Neither lender requires perfect credit but RateGenius offers an extra perk. Borrowers can sign off with the help of a co-applicant — likely to improve rates for those lacking credit history.
Upstart specializes in auto loan refinancing — which means you won’t be able to buy a new or used car with one of its loans.
Upstart’s AI system will match you with a new rate and term, which may help reduce your monthly payment. Upstart doesn’t list its available refinance rates upfront on its website. However, you can prequalify and see possible rates without a hard credit inquiry.
A major bonus that comes with Upstart refinancing is its loan-matching software. It expedites the financing process by removing the need for time-consuming human involvement and aims to match you will the right lender for your needs.
Upstart does not enforce any fees for borrowers unless the vehicle is repossessed.
Yes, the lender has been accredited by the Better Business Bureau since 2015 and has a 4.9 Trustpilot score.
|Overall score
|4.0
|Repayment options
|4.3
|Upstart offers a high maximum loan amount but has mileage and vehicle age restrictions and is not available in every state.
|Affordability
|3.6
|Upstart has a very reasonable maximum APR and does not charge fees unless the vehicle is repossessed. However, it's maximum APR is quite high.
|Customer experience
|4.0
|Upstart offers a range of customer service options, including person-to-person assistance seven days a week. It also has an app and an autopay option.
|Transparency
|4.5
|Upstart both allows prequalification and hosts most of its rates and fees — or lack thereof — on its website.
The Bankrate team assessed more than 35 auto lenders to find the best. To rate lenders specializing in auto refinance loans, Bankrate considers 16 different criteria, including the loan amount, disclosed APR and acceptance criteria. Each lender receives a Bankrate score based on four categories.
Editorial disclosure: All reviews are prepared by Bankrate.com staff. Opinions expressed therein are solely those of the reviewer and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including rates and fees, presented in the review is accurate as of the date of the review. Check the data at the top of this page and the lender’s website for the most current information.