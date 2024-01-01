RateGenius auto loans: 2024 review

At a glance
- Repayment options
- Affordability
- Customer Experience
- Transparency
About RateGenius
-
Loan amount
$10,250-$55,000
-
Min. credit score
Not specified
-
APR from
4.67%
-
Funds available in
24-48 hours
Unlike traditional lenders, RateGenius is a loan marketplace. This means that it works with a network of different lenders and helps match borrowers with the best loan for their specific needs. Once you receive offers you can easily compare them side by side. This is ideal for a borrower who is unsure of what type of loan they can afford or are looking for. RateGenius will handle much of the heavy lifting with many of its partners even offering the ability to prequalify via a soft credit check.
Although RateGenius works with a large network of over 150 lenders, consider both the benefits and drawbacks before hitting apply.
To qualify with RateGenius you must:
If you plan to use a co-applicant, they must live in the same state as you and be present when you are applying for a loan.
Upstart similarly offers borrowers the ability to refinance their vehicles from the comfort of home, though their qualification requirements differ. Upstart is a great option for those lacking a lengthy credit history as approval criteria include factors like employment rather than credit alone. Both lenders boast similar loan amounts.
Unlike RateGenius, LendingClub provides its own refinancing loans. Refinancing with RateGenius carries comparatively less stringent requirements comparatively. Borrowers with RateGenius, for example, must have a balance of at least $10,250, whereas LendingClub sets its minimum at $4,000. Check out our full RateGenius vs. LendingClub comparison for more help choosing between the two.
Available in all 50 states, RateGenius may help you save a bundle on your auto loan or buy out your lease without doing a ton of legwork. However, there are also drawbacks to be mindful of before using the platform.
Representatives are available by phone at 866-728-3436 or email at hello@rategenius.com to help you apply or address any questions you may have. RateGenius does not list its business hours on its website. While it does not offer a mobile app, you can receive live help through the online chat tool.
Through the site’s matching capabilities, you can secure auto loan refinancing and lease buyout loan offers.
Refinancing your car loan through a lender in the RateGenius network could be a smart financial move for a few reasons. Refinancing could make sense if your monthly payment is too high or your credit score has improved, potentially qualifying you for a better interest rate. It is also ideal for borrowers who want to shorten their loan term to save on interest or remove someone from the current auto loan.
The lenders in the RateGenius network offer lease buyout loans if you plan to keep your leased vehicle. You don’t necessarily have to wait until the lease is up to apply for financing. But it could be more cost effective to wait until the lease term ends so you can avoid penalties associated with ending your lease early.
Applying for an auto loan with RateGenius is easy, and it only takes 24 to 48 hours to complete the process and receive your funds. To get started, complete the online application or call RateGenius to apply by phone.
You will need to provide your contact information, the name of your current lender, current monthly payment and vehicle information.
RateGenius will share your information with lenders in its network to determine if there is a potential match. If you choose to apply with a lender, submit a formal application and any required documents. Upon approval, the lender will send the loan documents electronically for you to review and sign or mail them to your doorstep in a pre-paid postage envelope.
Loans with RateGenius serve borrowers in all 50 states and work with a large number of lenders that cater to a range of different credit backgrounds. One standout feature of this process is the ability to compare different loan options available in the network.
RateGenius’s website does not list specific fees but does disclose the possibility of a prepayment penalty when you pay off your original auto loan. Along with that, there will likely be a fee to process the vehicle title with the DMV.
|Overall score
|4.1
|Repayment options
|4.3
|RateGenius’s high minimum loan amount knocks an otherwise good availability score down.
|Affordability
|3.5
|With 150 lenders on board, RateGenius can offer some leniency around qualification standards, though some charge fees.
|Customer experience
|4.2
|A quick funding turnaround time helps boost RateGenius’s score.
|Transparency
|4.5
|RateGenius allows prequalification but only publishes some fees.
The Bankrate team assessed more than 35 auto lenders to find the best. To rate lenders specializing in auto refinance loans, Bankrate considers 16 different criteria, including the loan amount, disclosed APR and acceptance criteria. Each lender receives a Bankrate score based on four categories.
Editorial disclosure: All reviews are prepared by Bankrate.com staff. Opinions expressed therein are solely those of the reviewer and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including rates and fees, presented in the review is accurate as of the date of the review. Check the data at the top of this page and the lender’s website for the most current information.