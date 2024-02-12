At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

RateGenius and Upstart both work with networks of lenders to match drivers with options to refinance their auto loans. Both loan marketplaces earn similar ratings from Bankrate. But they differ in important ways, including repayment terms and whether they allow co-signers.

RateGenius is fitting for those focused on securing a refinanced auto loan as soon as possible, while Upstart is good for bad credit borrowers.

RateGenius vs. Upstart at a glance

RateGenius and Upstart work with networks of lenders to help borrowers find loan options. RateGenius solely offers auto refinances and lease buyouts, while Upstart also offers debt consolidation and personal loans.

RateGenius Upstart Bankrate score 4.1 4.0 Better for Borrowers who want to refinance as fast as possible

Borrowers who want to buy their leased car Borrowers with bad or limited credit

Borrowers who want to add a co-signer Loans offered Auto refinances, lease buyout Auto refinances Loan amounts $10,250-$55,000 $9,000-$60,000 ($50,00 maximum amounts in New Jersey and Oregon, and $75,000 max in Wyoming) APRs From 4.67% Varies by state Loan term lengths 24-48 months 24-84 months Fees Varies by lender Varies by lender Minimum credit score Not specified 510 State footprint All states All states except Maryland Time to funding 1-2 days 2 weeks Autopay discount Varies by lender Not specified Refinancing restrictions Age: Car must be less than 10 years old

Mileage: Under 120,00 miles

Used for personal — not business — reasons

At least 24 months remaining on original loan Age: Car must be less than 10 years old

Mileage: Under 120,000 miles

No commercial or business vehicles

At least 24 months remaining on original loan

Best for: Borrowers who want to refinance as fast as possible RateGenius Rating: 4.1 stars out of 5 4.1 Learn more in our Bankrate review Bankrate's view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros Fast funding: refinancing can happen as soon as one business day, ideal for those in a pinch. Low starting rate: Few refinancing competitors offer a lower starting annual percentage rate (APR) than RateGenius. Co-signers permitted: Adding a co-signer may increase your odds of approval. Cons Small max term: Some competitors offer terms up to 84 or even 96 months. Limited amounts: Many competitors offer lower minimum and higher maximum funding amounts than RateGenius. Possible fees: Some lenders may charge early repayment and title processing fees. Pros Fast funding: refinancing can happen as soon as one business day, ideal for those in a pinch. Low starting rate: Few refinancing competitors offer a lower starting annual percentage rate (APR) than RateGenius. Co-signers permitted: Adding a co-signer may increase your odds of approval. Cons Small max term: Some competitors offer terms up to 84 or even 96 months. Limited amounts: Many competitors offer lower minimum and higher maximum funding amounts than RateGenius. Possible fees: Some lenders may charge early repayment and title processing fees.



Upstart Rating: 4 stars out of 5 4 Learn more in our Bankrate review Bankrate's view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros Flexible lending criteria: Upstart claims to consider factors beyond just your credit score to make lending decisions. No fees: According to Upstart, the lender doesn’t charge any fees. Loan amounts: Upstart has a wider range of funding amounts than RateGenius, though some competitors offer even more flexibility. Cons No co-signers: Unlike with RateGenius, you can’t apply with a co-signer to improve your rates or approval odds, though co-owners are allowed. Slow funding: The funding process can take up to two weeks. Rates not shared online: Upstart does not share expected interest rates as they vary state-by-state. Pros Flexible lending criteria: Upstart claims to consider factors beyond just your credit score to make lending decisions. No fees: According to Upstart, the lender doesn’t charge any fees. Loan amounts: Upstart has a wider range of funding amounts than RateGenius, though some competitors offer even more flexibility. Cons No co-signers: Unlike with RateGenius, you can’t apply with a co-signer to improve your rates or approval odds, though co-owners are allowed. Slow funding: The funding process can take up to two weeks. Rates not shared online: Upstart does not share expected interest rates as they vary state-by-state.



How to choose between RateGenius and Upstart

RateGenius and Upstart both offer access to a network of lenders. The better choice for you will depend on your credit profile, whether you want to add a co-signer and how much of a hurry you’re in.

Choose RateGenius if you are focused on a fast refinance or need a bigger loan with a co-borrower

Many borrowers explore refinancing when they need new loan terms as soon as possible. If this is the case, RateGenius is an excellent option. It beats Upstart by promising funding in just 24 to 48 hours if you’re approved.

RateGenius also has benefits to offer borrowers in less-urgent financial situations. With excellent credit, borrowers may score an interest rate as low as 4.67 percent. This is below the industry average of 7.43 percent for used-car buyers with excellent credit in 2023’s third quarter. (Refinance rates tend to be similar to used car rates.)

Choose Upstart if you need flexible credit qualifications

Upstart is a fitting choice for borrowers who do not have a lengthy credit history or may have a damaged score. Unlike most traditional lenders, Upstart considers your employment and education history to determine your eligibility.

On top of that, Upstart accepts borrowers with bad credit scores as low as 510. That makes it a possible option if you have a limited credit history or bad credit. The lender also offers prequalification, which can give you an idea of your expected terms before you apply.

However, it’s important to note that Upstart’s lender network is less than half the size of RateGenius’ network. Your automated comparison shopping will draw from a much smaller pool.

Compare more lenders before applying

Both RateGenius and Upstart are worth a look to refinance and save some cash. However, both companies have fairly high minimum loan amounts to qualify. If you have an outstanding balance of less than $9,000, compare refinance rates from other lenders.