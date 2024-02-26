LendingClub vs. Upstart: Which offers better auto loans?
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for .
Refinancing lenders LendingClub and Upstart cater to borrowers who may not meet traditional bank criteria. LendingClub offers lower overall rates and slightly more flexible terms through LendingClub Bank. Upstart matches borrowers with a network of partner lenders and is a good choice if you have bad credit.
Both lenders offer prequalification so you can check your rates and see which will offer you the better deal on refinancing your auto loan.
LendingClub vs. Upstart at a glance
LendingClub and Upstart offer similar loans, though Upstart is available in more states and accepts borrowers with poor credit.
|LendingClub
|Upstart
|Bankrate score
|4.5/5
|4.0/5
|Better for
|
|
|Loans offered
|Auto refinance
|Auto refinance
|Loan amounts
|$4,000-$55,000
|$9,000-$60,000
|APRs
|4.99%-24.99%
|Varies by state
|Loan term lengths
|24 to 84 months
|24 to 84 months
|Fees
|Late fees may apply
|Late fees may apply
|Minimum credit score
|600
|510
|State footprint
|42 states
|49 states
|Time to funding
|Up to 15 days
|14 days
|Autopay discount?
|Some lenders may offer
|No
|Refinancing restrictions
|
|
LendingClub
-
LendingClub is an alternative, direct lender that offers refinancing to borrowers with fair or better credit. Its minimum credit score of 600 is relatively low.
It also stands out because it offers loans of just $4,000. Even if you bought a less expensive car or have paid off most of your current loan, you can potentially lower your rate or monthly payment.
But if you are offered LendingClub’s max annual percentage rate (APR) of nearly 30 percent, look elsewhere. That’s well above the national average APR for even those with a deep subprime credit score.
-
Pros
- High mileage restriction: The vehicle being financed can have up to 120,000 miles.
- Quick turnaround: You can apply online and find out if you are approved within a few minutes.
- Low minimum loan balance: Your current loan can be as low as $4,000 and still be eligible for refinance.
Cons
- Low maximum loan amount: The maximum loan amount is set at $55,000 — a lower max than many competitors set.
- Fair credit requirements: This may not be the best fit for those with bad credit as you must have fair credit to qualify.
- Limited availability: Refinancing unavailable in Alaska, Hawaii, Maine, Mississippi, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming and Washington, D.C.
Upstart
-
Similar to LendingClub, Upstart only offers refinancing. Because it caters to borrowers with lower credit scores, it likely charges a high maximum rate.
Despite that, it may be a good fit for refinancing your auto loan. Its application process is powered by software and is largely automated. Upstart claims it considers more financial health factors than just your credit score. You may be able to qualify with a credit score as low as 510.
As with LendingClub, it may take up to two weeks to process and fund your application despite it being a fully online experience. By comparison, some competitors offer funding in a single business day.
-
Pros
- High mileage allowed: Mileage can be up to 140,000 miles.
- Bad credit accepted: The lender accepts applicants with credit scores as low as 510.
- Multiple lender options: Your loan gets shopped around to multiple lending partners.
Cons
- High maximum loan amount: Your loan must have an amount of at least $9,000 remaining.
- Slow funding time: Loans take at least 14 days to fund. LendingClub has a similarly long timeline.
- Unclear interest rates: Upstart’s APR range is no longer shared online, making comparison shopping challenging.
How to choose between LendingClub and Upstart
How much auto loan do you have left to pay? If it’s a smaller amount, then LendingClub will be your choice. For larger loans, both LendingClub and Upstart have similar products — though Upstart caters to borrowers with lower credit scores.
Choose LendingClub for lower rates
LendingClub is a better overall choice because it has a competitive APR. Borrowers who meet its minimum credit score may be able to lock in a more competitive rate than they could with Upstart. Its starting rate is almost a full percentage point lower than competitor auto loan starting rates.
Its general requirements are also more relaxed than many lenders. Most will not refinance vehicles with more than 100,000 miles, but LendingClub accepts vehicles with up to 120,000 miles. While that’s lower than Upstart’s mileage cutoff, LendingClub approves smaller loans. Bigger lenders like Bank of America often set higher minimums, and Upstart requires you to finance at least $9,000.
Because of this, LendingClub should be your choice if you don’t have much left to repay on your current auto loan.
Choose Upstart if you have bad credit
Upstart is one of the few lenders that accept credit scores as low as 510. This makes it ideal for borrowers who cannot qualify for refinancing with other lenders, including LendingClub. It also means you may face higher rates, which could make refinancing more expensive.
Upstart is also a good choice if your vehicle has more miles. Their cutoff of 140,000 miles is unusually high among lenders.
Compare more lenders before applying
Ultimately, LendingClub and Upstart offer similar products. Since both offer prequalification, you can check your refinance rates with both to see which will offer the better deal. Always compare offers from multiple lenders, especially if these options show you sky-high rates.
If you are looking to finance a new or used car, however, you will need to compare other lenders to find an option that fits your budget.
Related Articles
How to consolidate business debt
Home equity loan or HELOC vs. reverse mortgage: Which is right for you?
Cash out refi vs. home equity loan: What you need to know
OnDeck vs. Credibly: Which small business lender is right for you?