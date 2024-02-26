At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our loans reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the different types of lending options, the best rates, the best lenders, how to pay off debt and more — so you can feel confident when investing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Refinancing lenders LendingClub and Upstart cater to borrowers who may not meet traditional bank criteria. LendingClub offers lower overall rates and slightly more flexible terms through LendingClub Bank. Upstart matches borrowers with a network of partner lenders and is a good choice if you have bad credit.

Both lenders offer prequalification so you can check your rates and see which will offer you the better deal on refinancing your auto loan.

LendingClub vs. Upstart at a glance

LendingClub and Upstart offer similar loans, though Upstart is available in more states and accepts borrowers with poor credit.

LendingClub Upstart Bankrate score 4.5/5 4.0/5 Better for Lower overall rates Borrowers with bad credit

Cars with high mileage Loans offered Auto refinance Auto refinance Loan amounts $4,000-$55,000 $9,000-$60,000 APRs 4.99%-24.99% Varies by state Loan term lengths 24 to 84 months 24 to 84 months Fees Late fees may apply Late fees may apply Minimum credit score 600 510 State footprint 42 states 49 states Time to funding Up to 15 days 14 days Autopay discount? Some lenders may offer No Refinancing restrictions Age: Car under 10 years old

Mileage: Fewer than 120,000

Loan balance: Between $4,000 to $55,000

Loan term: at least 24 months remaining Age: Car under 10 years old

Mileage: Fewer than 140,000

Loan balance: Between $9,000 to $60,000

Loan term: At least 24 months remaining

Best for lower overall rates LendingClub Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5 4.5 Learn more in our Bankrate review Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros High mileage restriction: The vehicle being financed can have up to 120,000 miles. Quick turnaround: You can apply online and find out if you are approved within a few minutes. Low minimum loan balance: Your current loan can be as low as $4,000 and still be eligible for refinance. Cons Low maximum loan amount: The maximum loan amount is set at $55,000 — a lower max than many competitors set. Fair credit requirements: This may not be the best fit for those with bad credit as you must have fair credit to qualify. Limited availability: Refinancing unavailable in Alaska, Hawaii, Maine, Mississippi, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming and Washington, D.C. Pros High mileage restriction: The vehicle being financed can have up to 120,000 miles. Quick turnaround: You can apply online and find out if you are approved within a few minutes. Low minimum loan balance: Your current loan can be as low as $4,000 and still be eligible for refinance. Cons Low maximum loan amount: The maximum loan amount is set at $55,000 — a lower max than many competitors set. Fair credit requirements: This may not be the best fit for those with bad credit as you must have fair credit to qualify. Limited availability: Refinancing unavailable in Alaska, Hawaii, Maine, Mississippi, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming and Washington, D.C.



Best for cars with high mileage Upstart Rating: 4 stars out of 5 4 Learn more in our Bankrate review Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros High mileage allowed: Mileage can be up to 140,000 miles. Bad credit accepted: The lender accepts applicants with credit scores as low as 510. Multiple lender options: Your loan gets shopped around to multiple lending partners. Cons High maximum loan amount: Your loan must have an amount of at least $9,000 remaining. Slow funding time: Loans take at least 14 days to fund. LendingClub has a similarly long timeline. Unclear interest rates: Upstart’s APR range is no longer shared online, making comparison shopping challenging. Pros High mileage allowed: Mileage can be up to 140,000 miles. Bad credit accepted: The lender accepts applicants with credit scores as low as 510. Multiple lender options: Your loan gets shopped around to multiple lending partners. Cons High maximum loan amount: Your loan must have an amount of at least $9,000 remaining. Slow funding time: Loans take at least 14 days to fund. LendingClub has a similarly long timeline. Unclear interest rates: Upstart’s APR range is no longer shared online, making comparison shopping challenging.



How to choose between LendingClub and Upstart

How much auto loan do you have left to pay? If it’s a smaller amount, then LendingClub will be your choice. For larger loans, both LendingClub and Upstart have similar products — though Upstart caters to borrowers with lower credit scores.

Choose LendingClub for lower rates

LendingClub is a better overall choice because it has a competitive APR. Borrowers who meet its minimum credit score may be able to lock in a more competitive rate than they could with Upstart. Its starting rate is almost a full percentage point lower than competitor auto loan starting rates.

Its general requirements are also more relaxed than many lenders. Most will not refinance vehicles with more than 100,000 miles, but LendingClub accepts vehicles with up to 120,000 miles. While that’s lower than Upstart’s mileage cutoff, LendingClub approves smaller loans. Bigger lenders like Bank of America often set higher minimums, and Upstart requires you to finance at least $9,000.

Because of this, LendingClub should be your choice if you don’t have much left to repay on your current auto loan.

Choose Upstart if you have bad credit

Upstart is one of the few lenders that accept credit scores as low as 510. This makes it ideal for borrowers who cannot qualify for refinancing with other lenders, including LendingClub. It also means you may face higher rates, which could make refinancing more expensive.

Upstart is also a good choice if your vehicle has more miles. Their cutoff of 140,000 miles is unusually high among lenders.

Compare more lenders before applying

Ultimately, LendingClub and Upstart offer similar products. Since both offer prequalification, you can check your refinance rates with both to see which will offer the better deal. Always compare offers from multiple lenders, especially if these options show you sky-high rates.

If you are looking to finance a new or used car, however, you will need to compare other lenders to find an option that fits your budget.