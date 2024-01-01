Bank of America auto loans: 2024 review

At a glance
About Bank of America
-
Loan amount
Starting at $7,500
-
Min. credit score
Not specified
-
APR from
5.89%
-
Funds available in
As soon as same business day
If you plan to finance through a dealership rather than fully online, check out Bank of America. While the loan itself is handled at the dealership, the funding comes from the bank. But while the rates offered are competitive, to truly benefit you would have to be a preferred rewards member — which requires you to hold a high deposit or investment balance.
If you’re looking to skip the dealership and don’t have $20,000 to keep in the bank for a rate discount, you may find better deals elsewhere.
Bank of America offers the security of a nationally recognized bank — but consider all sides before taking out a loan.
Bank of America works directly with authorized dealers across the country to provide financing for over two million available vehicles. An extensive network isn’t the only benefit it boasts, either — qualifying preferred rewards members can receive a rate discount.
Applications are available online and at any one of its over 4,000 brick-and-mortar locations. The process is also quick, with most applicants receiving a credit decision in 60 seconds. Following the decision, your rate is locked for 30 days following approval — giving you time to shop around before signing a loan agreement.
You must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident and be at least 18 years old in order to finance a vehicle with Bank of America. Along with that, there are some specific requirements for the vehicle itself.
According to Bank of America’s FAQ page, the following vehicles are not eligible for vehicle financing:
Another bank-backed auto loan option, Regions Bank is another solid option for borrowers that prefer in-person assistance and the reliability of a long-standing financial institution. Securing funding from Regions Bank is an especially good lender for those looking to finance a more expensive vehicle, as the bank has a $100,000 maximum. But unlike Bank of America, Regions only serves drivers in the Southern and Midwestern United States.
Fifth Third Bank boasts the same in-person convenience as Bank of America with a wider range of repayment terms — up to 84 months. This makes it an attractive choice for borrowers who plan to extend their loan term. But the Cincinnati-based bank only provides direct loans in 10 states.
Bank of America has name recognition, but you’ll need to be a preferred member to see the greatest benefits.
If you prefer in-person communication, a loan with Bank of America can serve you well. Customer questions can also be answered on its website via live chat or by phone. Following loan approval, you will be matched with a loan specialist to directly assist your needs.
Bank of America customer assistance can be reached via phone Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET.
Bank of America offers loans for new and used vehicle purchases along with refinancing loans. It also provides lease buyout loans with rates from 7.19 percent and terms from 48 to 72 months, though you’ll have to contact the lender for detailed information.
Financing for a new or used vehicle loan through Bank of America has a minimum loan requirement of $7,500 ($8,000 in Minnesota) and can be done online or in person. Loan decisions can be made within a minute of application if no additional details are needed. You can also fund a purchase from a private seller, with slightly higher starting rates.
A refinance loan with Bank of America must be a minimum of $7,500 and can be done either online, on the phone or at a Bank of America branch office. It is a great option for drivers who previously hold a loan with Bank of America, or any other lender, and for those who can benefit from member rate discounts.
There is no application fee when applying for an auto loan with Bank of America, and you can fill one out online, over the phone or in person at one of its branch offices.
The process is simple and only takes a few steps to complete. You don’t even need to have your vehicle fully picked out when you apply.
Borrowers who are Preferred Rewards members with Bank of America will be offered additional discounts. Gold tier members will receive a .25 percent discount, platinum tier a .35 percent discount and platinum honors tier or higher will receive a .50 percent discount.
Bank of America also offers specific EV financing. Although you can finance an electric car with any loan, Bank of America is unusual in that it lets you finance a residential vehicle charger along with your EV. Make sure to take advantage of the EV charger tax credit to offset the cost.
There is no fee to apply for an auto loan and no prepayment penalties are enforced if borrowers pay off their loans early. However, Bank of America may charge late payment penalties and other fees — read your loan agreement’s fine print before signing.
The Bankrate team assessed more than 35 auto lenders to find the best. Bankrate considered 18 criteria, such as acceptance criteria, loan amounts and APR range. These scores are broken into four categories.
Editorial disclosure: All reviews are prepared by Bankrate.com staff. Opinions expressed therein are solely those of the reviewer and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including rates and fees, presented in the review is accurate as of the date of the review. Check the data at the top of this page and the lender’s website for the most current information.