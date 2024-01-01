Bank of America auto loans: 2024 review

At a glance 3.8 Rating: 3.8 stars out of 5 Bankrate Score Availability Rating: 4.1 stars out of 5

Affordability Rating: 3.8 stars out of 5

Customer Experience Rating: 4.8 stars out of 5

Transparency Rating: 2.5 stars out of 5 Compare auto loan rates See rates About Bank of America Moneybag Loan amount Starting at $7,500

Credit Good Min. credit score Not specified

Rates APR from 5.89%

Funds available in As soon as same business day

Best for those financing through the dealer If you plan to finance through a dealership rather than fully online, check out Bank of America. While the loan itself is handled at the dealership, the funding comes from the bank. But while the rates offered are competitive, to truly benefit you would have to be a preferred rewards member — which requires you to hold a high deposit or investment balance. If you’re looking to skip the dealership and don’t have $20,000 to keep in the bank for a rate discount, you may find better deals elsewhere.

Bank of America pros and cons Bank of America offers the security of a nationally recognized bank — but consider all sides before taking out a loan. Pros Long shopping window

Available in all 50 states

Minimal fees Cons High minimum loan amount

Discount for members only

No prequalification

Bank of America works directly with authorized dealers across the country to provide financing for over two million available vehicles. An extensive network isn’t the only benefit it boasts, either — qualifying preferred rewards members can receive a rate discount. Applications are available online and at any one of its over 4,000 brick-and-mortar locations. The process is also quick, with most applicants receiving a credit decision in 60 seconds. Following the decision, your rate is locked for 30 days following approval — giving you time to shop around before signing a loan agreement.

Do you qualify? You must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident and be at least 18 years old in order to finance a vehicle with Bank of America. Along with that, there are some specific requirements for the vehicle itself. According to Bank of America’s FAQ page, the following vehicles are not eligible for vehicle financing:

Vehicles not eligible for vehicle financing Caret Down Vehicles more than 10 calendar years old. Vehicles with 125,000 miles or more. Vehicles valued at less than $6,000. Vehicles used for commercial or business purposes. Salvage or branded-title vehicles. Gray market or lemon law vehicles.



Bank of America versus Regions Bank Another bank-backed auto loan option, Regions Bank is another solid option for borrowers that prefer in-person assistance and the reliability of a long-standing financial institution. Securing funding from Regions Bank is an especially good lender for those looking to finance a more expensive vehicle, as the bank has a $100,000 maximum. But unlike Bank of America, Regions only serves drivers in the Southern and Midwestern United States.

Bank of America versus Fifth Third Bank Fifth Third Bank boasts the same in-person convenience as Bank of America with a wider range of repayment terms — up to 84 months. This makes it an attractive choice for borrowers who plan to extend their loan term. But the Cincinnati-based bank only provides direct loans in 10 states. What we like and what we don’t like Bank of America has name recognition, but you’ll need to be a preferred member to see the greatest benefits. What we like Long shopping window. Bank of America locks in your rate and allows you to shop around for 30 days after qualifying.

Bank of America locks in your rate and allows you to shop around for 30 days after qualifying. Available in all 50 states. Auto financing is available to drivers in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Auto financing is available to drivers in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Minimal fees. Borrowers don’t pay application fees or penalties for paying off their loans early. What we don’t like High minimum loan amount. $7,500 is on the higher side compared to other lender options.

$7,500 is on the higher side compared to other lender options. Discount for members only. Rate discounts are only available for preferred members with at least $20,000 in a deposit or investment account.

Rate discounts are only available for preferred members with at least $20,000 in a deposit or investment account. No prequalification. You’ll have to take the couple-point hit to your credit if you want to know potential rates. How to contact Bank of America If you prefer in-person communication, a loan with Bank of America can serve you well. Customer questions can also be answered on its website via live chat or by phone. Following loan approval, you will be matched with a loan specialist to directly assist your needs. Bank of America customer assistance can be reached via phone Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET. Auto loan types offered Bank of America offers loans for new and used vehicle purchases along with refinancing loans. It also provides lease buyout loans with rates from 7.19 percent and terms from 48 to 72 months, though you’ll have to contact the lender for detailed information. New and used vehicle loans Amounts: Starting at $7,500

Starting at $7,500 Terms: 48-72 months

48-72 months APR: From 5.89% (new) or 6.29% (used) Financing for a new or used vehicle loan through Bank of America has a minimum loan requirement of $7,500 ($8,000 in Minnesota) and can be done online or in person. Loan decisions can be made within a minute of application if no additional details are needed. You can also fund a purchase from a private seller, with slightly higher starting rates. Refinance Amounts: Starting at $7,500

Starting at $7,500 Terms: 48-72 months

48-72 months APR: From 7.19% A refinance loan with Bank of America must be a minimum of $7,500 and can be done either online, on the phone or at a Bank of America branch office. It is a great option for drivers who previously hold a loan with Bank of America, or any other lender, and for those who can benefit from member rate discounts. How to apply for a loan with Bank of America There is no application fee when applying for an auto loan with Bank of America, and you can fill one out online, over the phone or in person at one of its branch offices. The process is simple and only takes a few steps to complete. You don’t even need to have your vehicle fully picked out when you apply. Provide details about yourself and the loan. The first step to financing your vehicle with Bank of America is to fill out its online application with the loan amount and term you want, your personal and income details and whether you’re adding a co-applicant. Lock in your rate. Bank of America has a 30-day rate lock which will enable you to shop around while having an idea of how much you can afford. Finalize the deal. After you find a vehicle at an approved dealer, you can finalize the loan and walk out with your new keys and without the hassle of waiting in a finance office all day.

Required information Caret Down Loan amount and term. Contact information, including address. Social Security number and birthdate. Employment information and income. U.S. citizenship status. Joint applicant information, if applicable.



Features and perks Borrowers who are Preferred Rewards members with Bank of America will be offered additional discounts. Gold tier members will receive a .25 percent discount, platinum tier a .35 percent discount and platinum honors tier or higher will receive a .50 percent discount. Bank of America also offers specific EV financing. Although you can finance an electric car with any loan, Bank of America is unusual in that it lets you finance a residential vehicle charger along with your EV. Make sure to take advantage of the EV charger tax credit to offset the cost. Fees and penalties There is no fee to apply for an auto loan and no prepayment penalties are enforced if borrowers pay off their loans early. However, Bank of America may charge late payment penalties and other fees — read your loan agreement’s fine print before signing. Bank of America FAQs

How to pay Bank of America car loan online? Caret Down Borrowers can pay off their loans on the Bank of America site after logging in to their accounts. Simply head to online banking and select pay bills and then bill pay.

Can I prequalify for an auto loan with Bank of America? Caret Down No, you do not have the option to prequalify for an auto loan when borrowing from Bank of America.

How Bankrate rates Bank of America

Overall score 3.7 Availability 4.1 Bank of America offers a range of auto loans, but each has a high minimum amount. Affordability 3.5 The starting rates Bank of America offers are middling, but it doesn't charge an application or origination fee. Customer experience 4.8 Bank of America has an easy-to-navigate website and app, along with a 30-day rate lock option. But customer service assistance is not available seven days a week. Transparency 2.5 Bank of America does not offer prequalification but does disclose some fees and starting rates.

Methodology The Bankrate team assessed more than 35 auto lenders to find the best. Bankrate considered 18 criteria, such as acceptance criteria, loan amounts and APR range. These scores are broken into four categories. Availability: Loan amounts, repayment options, dealership requirements and state availability all contribute to this category. Lenders that serve customers nationwide with flexible loan amounts rank higher.

Loan amounts, repayment options, dealership requirements and state availability all contribute to this category. Lenders that serve customers nationwide with flexible loan amounts rank higher. Affordability: This section houses APR ranges, acceptance criteria, fees and discounts. Lenders with the lowest rates, fewer fees and and most generous acceptance criteria receive higher scores.

This section houses APR ranges, acceptance criteria, fees and discounts. Lenders with the lowest rates, fewer fees and and most generous acceptance criteria receive higher scores. Customer experience: Our team looked at how easy it is for customers to apply for and manage their loans. Criteria include how long you have to shop, customer service hours, whether there’s an app and autopay availability.

Our team looked at how easy it is for customers to apply for and manage their loans. Criteria include how long you have to shop, customer service hours, whether there’s an app and autopay availability. Transparency: This includes prequalification and disclosure of rates and fees. We favored lenders that make it easy for customers to preview possible costs.