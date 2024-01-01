At a glance 3.5 Rating: 3.5 stars out of 5 Bankrate Score Availability Rating: 3.6 stars out of 5

Affordability Rating: 3.8 stars out of 5

Customer Experience Rating: 4.2 stars out of 5

Transparency Rating: 2.5 stars out of 5 Compare auto loan rates See rates About Fifth Third Bank Moneybag Loan amount Up to $80,000

Credit Good Min. credit score Not specified

Rates APR from Not specified

Funds available in Same day as closing

Best for in-person shoppers The auto loan landscape has dramatically shifted over the last couple of years, enabling many buyers to shop from home. But some borrowers prefer the reliability of in-person financial handling. If this is the case, Fifth Third Bank is an excellent choice. It has 1,087 branch locations across 11 states.

Fifth Third Bank pros and cons Before submitting a Fifth Third Bank auto loan application, consider whether the convenience of an in-person experience outweighs its missing loan details. Pros Autopay discount

Range of repayment options

In-person convenience Cons Limited state availability

Undisclosed APRs

No prequalification

Fifth Third Bank, a regional financial institution headquartered in Cincinnati, offers auto loans for new and used vehicles and auto refinance loans to its members who hold checking and savings accounts. This, along with its indirect loans through partnered dealers, makes it a great option for drivers who prefer the convenience of in-person communication.

Do you qualify? Financing is only available in the states that Fifth Third serves: Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, West Virginia, South Carolina and Tennessee. Indirect lending, on the other hand, is available in all states except Alaska, Hawaii, Louisiana and Wyoming. Fifth Third Bank does not outline specific requirements outside of residing in one of the states served and holding a Fifth Third account if you’re seeking direct financing. Fifth Third Bank versus Regions Bank With a similar Bankrate score, Regions Bank serves borrowers looking to refinance their current vehicle or purchase new or used. Like Fifth Third, state availability is limited to the South and Midwest. One standout feature of financing with Regions over Fifth Third is its large maximum loan amount. Borrowers can finance up to $125,000, perfect for larger vehicle purchases.

Fifth Third Bank versus Bank of America With a similar funding experience, Bank of America is another excellent option for borrowers who prefer a familiar national bank. Bank of America surpasses Fifth Third in state footprint: Drivers in every state nationwide can secure financing. It is an especially strong option for borrowers who are unsure of what vehicle they plan to buy. The bank has a 30-day shopping window even after you lock in your rate. What we like and what we don’t like Fifth Third Bank offers the ease of in-person support but is only available for drivers in some states. What we like Autopay discount. Borrowers can benefit from a 0.25 percent discount when linked to a Fifth Third checking account.

Borrowers can benefit from a 0.25 percent discount when linked to a Fifth Third checking account. Range of repayment options. Loans can be financed for anywhere from 48 to 84 months.

Loans can be financed for anywhere from 48 to 84 months. In-person convenience. Fifth Third Bank operates at more than 1,100 branch locations across 11 states. What we don’t like Limited state availability. Drivers in only 11 of the 50 states can apply directly for a Fifth Third auto loan.

Drivers in only 11 of the 50 states can apply directly for a Fifth Third auto loan. Undisclosed APRs. Fifth Third does not disclose expected APRs upfront, which can make applying seem risky for hesitant borrowers.

Fifth Third does not disclose expected APRs upfront, which can make applying seem risky for hesitant borrowers. No prequalification. You won't be able to get an idea of what your rate is before you submit a full application. That means taking a credit score hit just to see possible rates. How to contact Fifth Third Bank Customer support is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET. In-person assistance at bank branches can help you through the application process. You can also contact customer service 24/7 via online chat once you become a member. Auto loan types offered Fifth Third Bank offers new and used auto loans both directly and through dealerships, along with loan refinancing. New and used auto loans Amounts: Up to $80,000

Up to $80,000 Terms: 48-84 months

48-84 months APR: Not specified While Fifth Third Bank does not disclose much on its website regarding its new and used auto loans, information gathered from a bank representative outlines the specifics. But there are no restrictions on which dealership you purchase from, which greatly expands your options. Refinance Amounts: Up to $80,000

Up to $80,000 Terms: 48-84 months

48-84 months APR: Not specified Refinancing your current loan with Fifth Third Bank can be a great option to lower your monthly payment and adjust your rate. Borrowers can receive a 0.25 percent discount for refinancing a non-Fifth Third auto loan or signing up to have payments automatically deducted from a Fifth Third checking account.

How to apply for a loan with Fifth Third Bank To apply for a Fifth Third Bank auto loan, you can either visit a banking branch in your area or call 866-671-5353. Unfortunately, you cannot apply online. But you can manage your loan through your account online following approval. Before heading to a banking office, use an auto loan calculator to understand how much you can afford. While there is no application fee, prepare to pay an origination fee of $165 if you accept the loan terms. Following approval, take advantage of the automatic payment option to ensure you never miss a payment, as there are also late fees.

Required application information Caret Down Valid form of identification Varies by the underwriter’s findings during the review process



Features and perks Most of the perks offered to borrowers are afforded to Fifth Third Bank account holders. Consider this when comparing loan options. Fees and penalties There is no fee to apply for an auto loan with Fifth Third Bank, and they don’t charge an early repayment fee. However, the bank does enforce a $165 origination fee and a fee for late payments.

Fifth Third Bank FAQs

What interest rate should you expect with an auto loan from Fifth Third Bank? Caret Down Fifth Third Bank does not disclose auto loan rates online or by phone. You must formally apply to receive a loan quote that includes borrowing costs.

Can you get preapproved online for an auto loan with Fifth Third Bank? Caret Down Unfortunately, no. You must schedule an appointment to speak with a banker or call 1-866-671-5353 to formally apply for a loan.

How is interest calculated on my auto loan? Caret Down Fifth Third Bank uses a system called “daily simple interest” that calculates the outstanding principal balance of your loan each day by the daily interest rate. In other words, your annual percentage rate will be divided by the number of days in the year to determine your interest accrual over the life of the loan.

How Bankrate rates Fifth Third Bank

Overall score 3.5 Availability 3.6 Limited state availability is offset by multiple loan terms and generous maximum loan amounts. Affordability 3.8 Fifth Third Bank doesn’t share expected rates online, but does offer an autopay discount. Customer experience 4.2 Fifth Third allows for automatic payments, online access and customer support six days a week. Transparency 2.5 Fifth Third does not allow for loan prequalification and rates and fees are not disclosed online.

Methodology The Bankrate team assessed more than 35 auto lenders to find the best. Bankrate considered 18 criteria, such as acceptance criteria, loan amounts and APR range. These scores are broken into four categories. Availability: Loan amounts, repayment options, dealership requirements and state availability all contribute to this category. Lenders that serve customers nationwide with flexible loan amounts rank higher.

Loan amounts, repayment options, dealership requirements and state availability all contribute to this category. Lenders that serve customers nationwide with flexible loan amounts rank higher. Affordability: This section houses APR ranges, acceptance criteria, fees and discounts. Lenders with the lowest rates, fewer fees and most generous acceptance criteria receive higher scores.

This section houses APR ranges, acceptance criteria, fees and discounts. Lenders with the lowest rates, fewer fees and most generous acceptance criteria receive higher scores. Customer experience: Our team looked at how easy it is for customers to apply for and manage their loans. Criteria include how long you have to shop, customer service hours, whether there’s an app and autopay availability.

Our team looked at how easy it is for customers to apply for and manage their loans. Criteria include how long you have to shop, customer service hours, whether there’s an app and autopay availability. Transparency: This includes prequalification and disclosure of rates and fees. We favored lenders that make it easy for customers to preview possible costs.