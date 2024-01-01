At a glance
- Availability
- Affordability
- Customer Experience
- Transparency
About Fifth Third Bank
-
Loan amount
Up to $80,000
-
Min. credit score
Not specified
-
APR from
Not specified
-
Funds available in
Same day as closing
Loan amount
Up to $80,000
Min. credit score
Not specified
APR from
Not specified
Funds available in
Same day as closing
The auto loan landscape has dramatically shifted over the last couple of years, enabling many buyers to shop from home. But some borrowers prefer the reliability of in-person financial handling. If this is the case, Fifth Third Bank is an excellent choice. It has 1,087 branch locations across 11 states.
Before submitting a Fifth Third Bank auto loan application, consider whether the convenience of an in-person experience outweighs its missing loan details.
Fifth Third Bank, a regional financial institution headquartered in Cincinnati, offers auto loans for new and used vehicles and auto refinance loans to its members who hold checking and savings accounts. This, along with its indirect loans through partnered dealers, makes it a great option for drivers who prefer the convenience of in-person communication.
Financing is only available in the states that Fifth Third serves: Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, West Virginia, South Carolina and Tennessee.
Indirect lending, on the other hand, is available in all states except Alaska, Hawaii, Louisiana and Wyoming.
Fifth Third Bank does not outline specific requirements outside of residing in one of the states served and holding a Fifth Third account if you’re seeking direct financing.
With a similar Bankrate score, Regions Bank serves borrowers looking to refinance their current vehicle or purchase new or used. Like Fifth Third, state availability is limited to the South and Midwest. One standout feature of financing with Regions over Fifth Third is its large maximum loan amount. Borrowers can finance up to $125,000, perfect for larger vehicle purchases.
With a similar funding experience, Bank of America is another excellent option for borrowers who prefer a familiar national bank. Bank of America surpasses Fifth Third in state footprint: Drivers in every state nationwide can secure financing. It is an especially strong option for borrowers who are unsure of what vehicle they plan to buy. The bank has a 30-day shopping window even after you lock in your rate.
Fifth Third Bank offers the ease of in-person support but is only available for drivers in some states.
Customer support is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET. In-person assistance at bank branches can help you through the application process. You can also contact customer service 24/7 via online chat once you become a member.
Fifth Third Bank offers new and used auto loans both directly and through dealerships, along with loan refinancing.
While Fifth Third Bank does not disclose much on its website regarding its new and used auto loans, information gathered from a bank representative outlines the specifics. But there are no restrictions on which dealership you purchase from, which greatly expands your options.
Refinancing your current loan with Fifth Third Bank can be a great option to lower your monthly payment and adjust your rate. Borrowers can receive a 0.25 percent discount for refinancing a non-Fifth Third auto loan or signing up to have payments automatically deducted from a Fifth Third checking account.
To apply for a Fifth Third Bank auto loan, you can either visit a banking branch in your area or call 866-671-5353. Unfortunately, you cannot apply online. But you can manage your loan through your account online following approval. Before heading to a banking office, use an auto loan calculator to understand how much you can afford.
While there is no application fee, prepare to pay an origination fee of $165 if you accept the loan terms. Following approval, take advantage of the automatic payment option to ensure you never miss a payment, as there are also late fees.
Most of the perks offered to borrowers are afforded to Fifth Third Bank account holders. Consider this when comparing loan options.
There is no fee to apply for an auto loan with Fifth Third Bank, and they don’t charge an early repayment fee. However, the bank does enforce a $165 origination fee and a fee for late payments.
|Overall score
|3.5
|Availability
|3.6
|Limited state availability is offset by multiple loan terms and generous maximum loan amounts.
|Affordability
|3.8
|Fifth Third Bank doesn’t share expected rates online, but does offer an autopay discount.
|Customer experience
|4.2
|Fifth Third allows for automatic payments, online access and customer support six days a week.
|Transparency
|2.5
|Fifth Third does not allow for loan prequalification and rates and fees are not disclosed online.
The Bankrate team assessed more than 35 auto lenders to find the best. Bankrate considered 18 criteria, such as acceptance criteria, loan amounts and APR range. These scores are broken into four categories.
Editorial disclosure: All reviews are prepared by Bankrate.com staff. Opinions expressed therein are solely those of the reviewer and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including rates and fees, presented in the review is accurate as of the date of the review. Check the data at the top of this page and the lender’s website for the most current information.