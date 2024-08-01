Disclosure Example

Money Market Accounts

When shopping for a savings account, don't forget to consider money market accounts. Explore the different benefits of MMAs.

Explore MMA basics

A man looking at a comically large stack of cash

What is a money market account?

This type of account can offer a low-risk way to earn a high yield.
By Marcos Cabello
A senior man is on a smartphone.

FAQ about money market accounts

Here’s answers to your top MMA questions.
By TJ Porter
5 min read
Two women look over paperwork and a computer

4 ways to get the best money market account rate

Follow these simple steps to earn competitive rates on your shorter-term savings.
By Marcos Cabello
4 min read

Get the most out of your money market account

MMA

Why get a money market account

Learn about how these lesser-known accounts walk the line between savings and checking accounts, offering some of the best features of both.

MMA

Pros and cons of MMAs

Explore the main advantages and disadvantages of opening a money market account.

MMA

How MMAs work

Bankrate's complete guide to money market accounts and how they work.

MMA

MMAs with no minimum balance

If you're struggling to meet balance requirements, these money market accounts can solve that problem while offering a strong APY.

 

Man working on laptop and drinking coffee

6 best money market funds in August 2024

Money market funds are available from several different brokers and fund managers.
Aug 01, 2024
Ally Bank logo

Ally money market account rates

Ally’s money market account offers a high APY, no minimum deposit or monthly fee.
May 02, 2024
Best compound interest investments

Best compound interest investments

The name of the game with compound interest is time — the more of it you have, the bigger the payoff.
Apr 12, 2024
Woman smiling at cash on a cloud

What is a money market fund?

Lay away cash for an emergency or short-term goals with a money market mutual fund.
Feb 28, 2024
woman at ATM

The best big banks of 2024

Our picks provide customers with almost everything they need to bank in the branch, at home or on the road.
Jan 04, 2024
Savings account and money market rate forecast

Savings and money market account rates forecast for 2024: Yields will dip but remain higher than inflation

Expect savings and money market account yields to slide lower, but they still should outpace inflation
Jan 02, 2024
couple with bank worker

The best regional banks of 2024

Many of these banks offer low-fee accounts and higher yields than some of the biggest banks.
Jan 01, 2024
Woman online banking with a tablet

Regulation D and savings account withdrawal limits – here’s what changed

How Reg. D impacts your savings account and why it pays to check with your bank.
Dec 20, 2023
woman looking tired at computer

5 ways to save for an unexpected job loss

Here’s how to financially prepare for the possibility of sudden unemployment.
Jul 31, 2024
coins in jar at the beach during sunset

Where to park you down payment this summer

We list three accounts to park your savings this summer as you wait to buy a house.
Jul 31, 2024
Man calculating finances

Super savers: How much is too much to put in a savings account?

Here’s how to determine the amount to put in savings — and what to do with the rest.
Jul 31, 2024
Person on laptop computer

Here’s everything savers need to know about APY

The APY percentage shows how much an account earns per year. Here’s what you need to know.
Jul 29, 2024
woman walking and looking at a phone

5 apps that help you manage your subscriptions

Subscriptions are easy to lose track of, but these apps can help restore order.
Jul 25, 2024
Whimsical illustration of a hand putting a quarter into a miniature but realistic high end safe. As if it were a piggy bank

What is the average interest rate for savings accounts?

Comparing savings rates can ensure you get the best return on your savings.
Jul 25, 2024
Financial manager meeting with couple in bank branch office

National average money market account rates for July 2024

Get the latest rates on top-yielding money market accounts.
Jul 25, 2024
measuring the waistline of cash bills, comical

Is a spending diet right for you? Here are the benefits and drawbacks

A spending diet can help you pursue your financial goals and save cash. Here’s how.
Jul 25, 2024
Federal Reserve Bank Chair Jerome Powell at a news conference

Fed keeps rates on hold, signals possible rate cut in September

Economists and investors still expect the Fed to start cutting interest rates in September.
Jul 31, 2024
Fed Chair Jerome Powell Holds An News Conference On Interest Rates

Take these 12 steps before the Fed starts cutting interest rates

The Fed doesn’t look like it’s going to cut rates aggressively.
Jul 31, 2024
