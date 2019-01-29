Sallie Mae Bank Review 2024
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for .
At a glance
CDs
Savings
MMA
About Bankrate Score
Overview
Sallie Mae Bank is a good option for consumers looking for an online savings account that earns competitive yields.
Highlights
- High APY
Offers featured here have been sponsored by our partners, which impacts how, where, and in what order the products appear.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.9/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.7/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 5/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
Offers featured here have been sponsored by our partners, which impacts how, where, and in what order the products appear.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Overall
Sallie Mae Bank offers competitive APYs on its savings accounts, but it doesn’t offer a checking account.
Pros
-
Sallie Mae offers competitive yields on its savings accounts.
-
The SmartyPig account allows customers to stash away money for specific goals.
-
Sallie Mae offers a variety of CD terms.
-
Sallie Mae Bank’s liquid deposit products (both of its savings accounts and its money market account) don’t require a minimum opening deposit.
Cons
-
Sallie Mae doesn’t offer checking accounts.
-
The bank’s mobile app has received very low ratings.
Sallie Mae Bank banking products
FEATURES
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account. APY as of 1/17/2024
Sallie Mae Bank savings overview
The SmartyPig account similarly earns a high yield on all balances, with the opportunity to set and track specific savings goals.
You can receive a $10 referral for every friend that you refer to open a SmartyPig account. Those friends will need to contribute to the account and establish a goal.
Pros
-
The High-Yield Savings Account offers a competitive APY.
-
There are no maintenance fees.
-
The SmartyPig account comes with a savings goal tracker.
Cons
-
Other savings accounts offer a more competitive APY.
-
Sallie Mae Bank doesn’t offer an ATM card for its savings accounts.
-
See how rates for this account have changed over time. Interact with the trend lines to view APY by date.Sallie Mae BankAPYAPYNational average APYHow do we get this data?
Offers featured here have been sponsored by our partners, which impacts how, where, and in what order the products appear.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.9/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
Bank fees
|Fee
|Charged?
|Overdraft fee
|N/A
|Non-sufficient funds fee
|N/A
|Monthly maintenance fee
|None
|Out-of-network ATM fee
|N/A
|Excessive transaction fee
|None
About Sallie Mae Bank
Sallie Mae Bank is an FDIC-insured bank headquartered in Salt Lake City. It offers savings and money market accounts as well as certificates of deposits, which are all online accounts.
It is a subsidiary of SLM Corp., the Newark, Delaware, provider and servicer of government-backed and private student loans, better known as Sallie Mae.
Bank experience
Sallie Mae Bank is an FDIC-insured bank that stands out for its goal-setting functionality, allowing customers with SmartyPig accounts to stash away money in different buckets for specific goals. It also offers competitive yields on its savings products.
But it does fall short on some features. The bank’s app receives very low ratings from both iOS users and Android users. It offers no checking account and customer service hours are limited to weekdays — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern time.
How does Sallie Mae Bank compare to other banks?
Sallie Mae Bank vs. Citizens Bank
While Citizens Bank offers a wider range of financial products, Sallie Mae offers higher yields on its deposit products, including its CDs, money market and savings accounts. Thus, consumers just looking to grow their savings will find Sallie Mae a better choice over Citizens Bank.
Citizens Bank is generally the better choice if you’re just looking for a checking account (since Sallie Mae doesn’t offer one), but if you’re looking to consolidate your finances or open a high-yield savings account, it's best to look elsewhere. Moreover, Citizens Bank is limited in its geographic footprint. Thus, if you’re outside the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions, Citizens Bank may not be the right choice for you.
That noted, Citizens Bank’s online-only division, called Citizens Access, offers top APYs on its CDs and its high-yield online savings account.
Sallie Mae Bank FAQs
Review methodology
We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.
Thank you for sharing your experience with Bankrate