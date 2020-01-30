banking Reviews
Read our Review of

Salem Five Direct Bank Review 2024

Written by
Matthew Goldberg
Edited by
Brian Beers
Updated January 2, 2024
Bankrate logo

The Bankrate promise

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for .

On This Page

At a glance

4.5
Bankrate Score
Caret Down

CDs

Checking

Savings

About Bankrate Score

Overview

Salem Five Direct is an online bank that offers savers competitive yields.

Highlights

  • ATM Fee Refunds
  • High APY
  • Low Min Deposit
Compare offers
Info
Bank logo
Member FDIC
Savings Account
4.50
%
APY
APY
Info
As of 1/17/2024
$0
Min. balance for APY
View offer Arrow Right
Promoted offer:
Bank logo
Member FDIC
Savings Account
4.60
%
APY
APY
Info
As of 1/17/2024
$0
Min. balance for APY
View offer Arrow Right
Promoted offer: No account fees & earn up to $300 w/ direct deposit. Terms apply.
Bank logo
Member FDIC
Savings Account
4.65
%
APY
APY
Info
As of 1/17/2024
$0
Min. balance for APY
View offer Arrow Right
Promoted offer: Plus, no monthly fees and unlimited free external transfers

Overall

Salem Five Direct is best for savers who are comfortable banking online and who are seeking a competitive rate. The bank offers special CDs in addition to savings and checking accounts.

Pros

  • Checkmark

    The bank offers very competitive annual percentage yields (APYs) on its savings account for all balances — from 1 cent to $1 million.

  • Checkmark

    It provides generous ATM reimbursement on its checking account.

  • Checkmark

    Its mobile app is favorably reviewed.

Cons

  • The bank offers a smaller selection of CDs than some banks.

  • CDs have a much higher minimum requirement to open than many banks or credit unions.

  • Salem Five Direct checking and savings customers have to pay a $9.95 bank transaction fee for having a transaction completed in a branch.

  • There’s a $10 fee to close your account via the mail.

Salem Five Direct banking products

4.9
/5
See methodology Compare savings rates

SCORE BREAKDOWN

APY offering:
5.01%
5/5
Info
Minimum balance to earn interest:
$0.01
5/5
Info
Monthly service fee:
$0.00
5/5
Info
Minimum balance to avoid fee:
$0.01
5/5
Info
Access to funds:
Good
4/5
Info

FEATURES

Invest Rate
5.01% APY
Info
Loan
$10 minimum deposit to open

Salem Five Direct savings overview

The eOne Savings account offers savers a competitive yield and requires just $10 to open. There are no monthly fees either.

The account isn’t available to everyone. You can’t open an eOne Savings account if you have a Salem Five Bank checking or savings account. (You can apply if you have an eOne Checking account.) You also need to apply online for the eOne Savings account.

Pros

  • Checkmark

    You only need to deposit $10 to open this account.

  • Checkmark

    The yield is competitive.

  • Checkmark

    There are no monthly fees.

Cons

  • There’s a $10 fee for making more than six withdrawals or transfers during a statement cycle.

  • See how rates for this account have changed over time. Interact with the trend lines to view APY by date.

    Salem Five Direct
    APY
    APY
    Info
    National average APY
    How do we get this data?
    Info
Compare Offer
Info
Bank logo
Member FDIC
Savings Account
4.50
%
APY
APY
Info
As of 1/17/2024
Info
$0
Min balance for APY
View offer Arrow Right
Promoted offer:
Compare more: Bankrate's best savings account offers

Bank fees

Fee Charged?
Overdraft fee $35
Non-sufficient funds fee $35
Monthly maintenance fee $0
Out-of-network ATM fee None
Excessive transaction fee $10
Find out: Tips to avoid common bank fees

About Salem Five Direct

Salem Five Direct is an online division of Salem Five, a bank that was founded in 1855 in Salem, Massachusetts. The division was the first online bank, started in 1995.

Salem Five Direct offers certificates of deposit, savings accounts and checking accounts. Its fees are low, and its rates are competitive.

Bank experience

Salem Five Direct representatives can be reached toll-free by phone, but the bank also has a chat function on its website to help answer customer questions.

Its app has earned positive reviews in the Apple App Store and on Google Play. The app includes Zelle functionality, so you can easily send money to people you know. The app also includes card controls to quickly turn your debit card off within the app should the card go missing or be stolen.

How does Salem Five Direct compare to other banks?

Salem Five Direct vs. UFB Direct

UFB Direct is the online-only division of Axos Bank. It offers similarly high rates on its deposit product, but doesn’t offer the same breadth of financial products and services as Salem Five Direct. As far as deposit products go, UFB Direct only offers a savings account and a money market account. In contrast, Salem Five Direct, offers a wide variety of CDs, checking and savings accounts.

Learn more: Best online banks

Salem Five Direct FAQs

Review methodology

With so many financial institutions to choose from, it can be hard to know who to trust. Bankrate’s ever-growing list of bank and credit union reviews is updated regularly. Our editorial team analyzes and reviews each institution across deposit products such as savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs) and money market accounts (MMAs). Banks are rated by important factors such as offered interest rates, fees, minimum balance requirements, access to funds and more.

We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.

Up next

Read more Banking Reviews

Ally Bank

4.9 Bankrate Score

Capital One

4.8 Bankrate Score

EverBank

4.8 Bankrate Score

Quontic Bank

4.8 Bankrate Score

Discover Bank

4.7 Bankrate Score

American Express Bank

4.6 Bankrate Score

LendingClub Bank

4.6 Bankrate Score

Alliant Credit Union

4.6 Bankrate Score

Citibank

4.5 Bankrate Score

iGObanking

4.5 Bankrate Score