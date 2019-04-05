Amerant Bank Review 2024
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for .
At a glance
CDs
Checking
Savings
MMA
About Bankrate Score
Overview
Amerant Bank offers deposit products to consumers throughout the country, and it’s also an option for those living in Florida or Texas looking for a community bank.
Highlights
- Free Checking
- Low Min Deposit
- Low Fees
Offers featured here have been sponsored by our partners, which impacts how, where, and in what order the products appear.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.7/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 5/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 5/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
Offers featured here have been sponsored by our partners, which impacts how, where, and in what order the products appear.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Overall
Amerant Bank offers a full range of online accounts to residents anywhere in the U.S., and the bank also maintains 16 locations in Florida and six in Texas – with four in Houston. Plenty of fee-free ATMs are available to checking account customers, and minimum balance requirements are generally low. While rates are higher than national averages, better annual percentage yields (APYs) can be found at other banks.
Pros
-
Amerant offers lots of free ATMs to checking account customers, including at the bank’s branches, Publix supermarkets and the more than 55,000 Allpoint ATM locations worldwide.
-
The app is available on Apple Watches.
Cons
-
Some products and promotions are limited to those in Florida and Texas.
-
Higher rates on banking products can be found elsewhere.
Amerant Bank banking products
FEATURES
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account. APY as of 1/17/2024
Amerant Bank savings overview
Pros
-
Only $50 is needed to open the account.
Cons
-
Higher APYs are available elsewhere.
-
A balance of at least $25,000 is needed to obtain the highest APY.
-
See how rates for this account have changed over time. Interact with the trend lines to view APY by date.Amerant BankAPYAPYNational average APYHow do we get this data?
Offers featured here have been sponsored by our partners, which impacts how, where, and in what order the products appear.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.7/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
Customer experience
Amerant Bank's mobile banking app receives mixed reviews on both iOS and Android, but it’s capable of fundamental tasks, such as depositing a check. The app can also be viewed on the Apple Watch. Customers have access to Zelle as well as mobile payment services Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Google Pay.
Customer service representatives are available 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time, Monday-Friday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.
About Amerant Bank
Amerant Bank, formerly Mercantil Bank, opened its first banking center in 1979. It is based in Coral Gables, Florida, and offers a full selection of banking products, including checking accounts, a savings account, money market accounts and CDs.
Review methodology
We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.
Thank you for sharing your experience with Bankrate