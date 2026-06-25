Editorial Guidelines

Overview

The editorial team values our readers’ trust. Our goal is to help readers maximize their money and navigate life’s financial journey. We are responsible for providing readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens.

We maintain a clear separation between our advertisers and our editorial coverage. Our mission is to offer the best information to help readers make the best financial decision.

Key principles

Accuracy: Our editorial team thoroughly reviews and fact-checks articles to ensure our content meets our high standards. We take seriously our responsibility to provide accurate information and will correct or clarify articles produced by the editorial department if we have made an error or published misleading information. If you see inaccuracies in Bankrate’s news stories, please report the mistake via email at Our editorial team thoroughly reviews and fact-checks articles to ensure our content meets our high standards. We take seriously our responsibility to provide accurate information and will correct or clarify articles produced by the editorial department if we have made an error or published misleading information. If you see inaccuracies in Bankrate’s news stories, please report the mistake via email at editorial@bankrate.com

Independence: We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. The editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers. Whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

Authority: The editorial team regularly interviews internal and external experts and includes their quotes in content. We additionally cite data and other information from internal and external sources. All quotes and data are from credible and reputable sources. And we will identify and/or link out to the source when we reference data or other proprietary information from external publications.

How we make money