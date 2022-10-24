COMPARE

Today's national 15-year mortgage rate trends

For today, Wednesday, January 17, 2024, the national average 15-year fixed mortgage interest rate is 6.33%, down compared to last week's of 6.46%. The national average 15-year fixed refinance interest rate is 6.28%, down compared to last week's of 6.45%.

We've determined the national averages for mortgage and refinance rates from our most recent survey of the nation's largest refinance lenders. Our own mortgage and refinance rates are calculated at the close of the business day, and include annual percentage rates and/or annual percentage yields. The rate averages tend to be volatile, and are intended to help consumers identify day-to-day movement.