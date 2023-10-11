Suzanne De Vita is a senior editor on Bankrate’s Home Lending team, focusing on mortgage and real estate topics for homebuyers, homeowners, investors and renters.

Before joining Bankrate, Suzanne was the senior online editor at RISMedia and Real Estate magazine, where her newsletter work was recognized by the National Association of Real Estate Editors. Prior to that, she was a content and PR strategist for a home staging firm and an art teacher. She is also a Chicken Soup for the Soul contributor and storyteller.

Outside of contributing to her team at Bankrate, Suzanne spends time with her family, dog-ears cookbooks, fills out crosswords in ink and practices yoga.

Suzanne wants you to know

It can be difficult to understand what it takes to get approved for a mortgage, especially if your credit needs work or you carry different forms of debt. My best tips? Search thoughtfully for a mortgage lender, keeping in mind that a low rate, while important, isn’t the sole indicator of a positive lending experience. Don’t be afraid to ask the loan officer to help get you in qualifying shape, whether that’s advice to lower your DTI ratio or guidance on low-credit programs. You’ll be able to tell right away which lender’s on your team and which is more focused on getting the sale.

