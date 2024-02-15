At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our mortgage reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the latest rates, the best lenders, navigating the homebuying process, refinancing your mortgage and more — so you can feel confident when you make decisions as a homebuyer and a homeowner.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways There are no specific income requirements to qualify for a mortgage.

Lenders use your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio to compare income versus your total debt with the mortgage to determine whether you'll qualify for the loan.

Your credit score and the size of your down payment also play heavily into whether you’ll qualify for the loan, as well as the interest rate you receive.

From conventional to government loans, there are many types of mortgages to suit borrowers with varying credit scores and financial means. While there isn’t a standard baseline income to qualify for a mortgage, you do need to earn enough that you’ll be reasonably able to repay the loan. Here’s how to qualify for a mortgage and how your income can impact the decision.

Are there income requirements for a mortgage?

There is no single, universal income requirement to qualify for a mortgage. It all depends on the amount you need to borrow, current interest rates and the type of loan you’re applying for.

Rather than requiring a specific amount of income, mortgage lenders review your credit and financial information to learn two key points:

How much mortgage do you qualify for?

Given your debt and income, can you afford the monthly mortgage payment?

To figure out the answers to these questions, lenders evaluate your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio.

Debt-to-income ratio requirements

Your DTI ratio, also known as the “back-end” ratio, is a measure of gross monthly income against monthly debt payments. To calculate your DTI ratio, simply divide your monthly debt payments by your gross monthly income.

While there’s no minimum income requirement for a mortgage, there are parameters around the DTI ratio. These vary by loan type:

Conforming loans: 36 percent or lower, but can go up to 43 percent with “compensating factors,” like a bigger down payment, higher credit score or adequate reserves

36 percent or lower, but can go up to 43 percent with “compensating factors,” like a bigger down payment, higher credit score or adequate reserves Jumbo loans : 43 percent or lower

43 percent or lower FHA loans: 43 percent or lower

43 percent or lower VA and USDA loans: 41 percent or lower

What sources of income qualify for a mortgage?

You can use many different income sources to qualify for a mortgage, including:

Employment income: Base pay or wages, bonuses, commissions, overtime payments and self-employment income

Base pay or wages, bonuses, commissions, overtime payments and self-employment income Schedule K-1: Income and/or distributions from partnerships, S corporations and estates

Income and/or distributions from partnerships, S corporations and estates Retirement income: Income from retirement accounts (like a 401(k), IRA, 403(b), etc.) and pension income

Income from retirement accounts (like a 401(k), IRA, 403(b), etc.) and pension income Rental income (including accessory dwelling units or ADUs)

Disability payments

Social Security payments

Dividend or interest income

Alimony and/or child support

Trust income

Whichever type of income you have, you’ll need to give your lender documentation to support your claims. Here’s a list of common documents needed for a mortgage.

Other factors that impact mortgage qualification

Beyond your income and DTI ratio, lenders also review your:

Employment record: Many lenders want to see you’ve had steady employment and income before applying. Requirements vary by lender. Speaking from personal experience, I had trouble applying for a mortgage due to switching jobs two months before applying.

Many lenders want to see you’ve had steady employment and income before applying. Requirements vary by lender. Speaking from personal experience, I had trouble applying for a mortgage due to switching jobs two months before applying. Credit score: For a conventional loan, you’ll need at least a 620 FICO score. If you don’t qualify, you might consider an FHA loan, which allows scores as low as 580. The higher your score, the better the interest rate lenders will offer you.

For a conventional loan, you’ll need at least a 620 FICO score. If you don’t qualify, you might consider an FHA loan, which allows scores as low as 580. The higher your score, the better the interest rate lenders will offer you. Down payment: For a conventional loan, the down payment requirement can be as low as 3 percent. FHA loans require 3.5 percent, and VA and USDA loans require no down payment. Like your credit score, the higher your down payment, the more likely the lender will offer you a better rate.

Low-income loan options for mortgages

A low income doesn’t have to keep you from buying a house. There are a few ways you can get help buying a house with low income:

Mortgage assistance programs: Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac offer conventional mortgages with low down payments and homeownership education.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac offer conventional mortgages with low down payments and homeownership education. HFA loans : These are loans offered through state housing finance agencies. They come with low down payment requirements, competitive interest rates and often have closing cost and/or down payment assistance.

These are loans offered through state housing finance agencies. They come with low down payment requirements, competitive interest rates and often have closing cost and/or down payment assistance. FHA loans: Insured through the Federal Housing Administration, FHA loans have more lenient credit score and DTI ratio requirements than conventional mortgages.

Insured through the Federal Housing Administration, FHA loans have more lenient credit score and DTI ratio requirements than conventional mortgages. VA and USDA loans: Both of these government-guaranteed loans have no down payment requirement for those who qualify.

FAQ about income and mortgage qualification



How much of your income should go toward mortgage payments? Caret Down Financial advisors generally recommend that you follow the 28/36 percent rule. This means your monthly mortgage payment and total monthly debts shouldn’t exceed 28 and 36 percent of your total gross income, respectively. For example, if you earn a gross income of $6,000 per month, your mortgage payment should be no more than $1,680 (28 percent of $6,000), and your total debt payments (including the mortgage) should be a maximum of $2,160 (36 percent of $6,000). Check out Bankrate’s calculator to see how much house you can afford



What are some strategies to improve your income for mortgage approval? Caret Down If you can land a raise, that’s a great first move to improve your income to qualify for a mortgage. Otherwise, be sure to include all sources of reliable income when applying for a mortgage to ensure your income is accurately reflected. Commonly overlooked income streams include alimony, child support, interest or dividends from investments and rental property income. Social Security, retirement and pension income also should not be overlooked, along with earnings from a side business or part-time job you’ve had for the past two years. Another strategy is to offer a higher down payment to lower the loan amount and potentially increase your approval odds.



Are there income limits for a mortgage loan? Caret Down While there’s no minimum income requirement for mortgage loans, income ceilings may apply for some loan types. These include Fannie Mae HomeReady loans , Freddie Mac Home Possible loans and government-backed USDA loans

Bottom line

Since there isn’t a specific income required for a mortgage, you don’t need to make a lot of money to buy a house. It’s more about affording the monthly payments based on your loan’s size and interest rate, and how much other debt you have. This will be determined largely by your DTI ratio. Other factors — like your credit score and down payment — will affect whether you qualify and the interest rate you’ll get.