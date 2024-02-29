Small Business Loans

Wells Fargo: Best for lines of credit

What to know: Three revolving business lines of credit offer some of the lowest rates around and earn rewards on eligible purchases. New and established businesses may be eligible for the unsecured lines of credit, while the secured Prime Line of Credit is for businesses with at least $2 million in annual sales. Annual fees may apply (waived the first year).

Business credit score: 680

680 Personal guarantee requirement: Yes

Yes Time in business: Varies (Two years for the BusinessLine line of credit and less than two years for the Business Advantage line of credit)

Varies (Two years for the BusinessLine line of credit and less than two years for the Business Advantage line of credit) Business annual income: Not disclosed

Funding Circle: Best for fast and affordable loans

What to know: Business term and SBA loans have more favorable rates compared to other online lenders. Loans may be approved and funded in as little as 24 hours, and you won’t have to deal with excessive fees, though the origination fee is high. Eligibility requirements are fairly strict, especially for SBA 7(a) loans, which have a minimum annual revenue of at least $400,000.