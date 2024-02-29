Small Business Loans

Small business loans can help launch your startup, cover overhead costs, purchase equipment, refinance debt — and more. Here, you can compare business loan rates, calculate costs and explore your options to find the right loan for you.

Our featured picks

There’s no one-size-fits-all small business loan. That’s why we constantly evaluate lenders and show you a variety of options to help you choose the best business loan based on your needs.  Here’s a look at our current top recommendations. 

Credibly: Best for bad credit business loans

What to know: Some loan types are available to people with minimum credit scores of over 500 and only 6 months’ time in business. Equipment financing has no minimum credit score or annual revenue requirements to qualify. Loans have short repayment periods, though, and factor rates could lead to incredibly high loan costs.
 
  • Business credit score: Over 500 (Specific requirements vary)
  • Personal guarantee requirement: Yes
  • Time in business: Six months
  • Business annual income: $180,000
 

Wells Fargo: Best for lines of credit

What to know: Three revolving business lines of credit offer some of the lowest rates around and earn rewards on eligible purchases. New and established businesses may be eligible for the unsecured lines of credit, while the secured Prime Line of Credit is for businesses with at least $2 million in annual sales. Annual fees may apply (waived the first year).

  • Business credit score: 680
  • Personal guarantee requirement: Yes
  • Time in business: Varies (Two years for the BusinessLine line of credit and less than two years for the Business Advantage line of credit)
  • Business annual income: Not disclosed
 

Funding Circle: Best for fast and affordable loans

What to know: Business term and SBA loans have more favorable rates compared to other online lenders. Loans may be approved and funded in as little as 24 hours, and you won’t have to deal with excessive fees, though the origination fee is high. Eligibility requirements are fairly strict, especially for SBA 7(a) loans, which have a minimum annual revenue of at least $400,000.

  • Business credit score: 660 (SBA 7(a) loans only require 630 credit score)
  • Personal guarantee requirement: Yes
  • Time in business: Two years
  • Business annual income: $50,000 for term loan

