Best unsecured business loans in January 2024

Bluevine
4.4
Bankrate Rating = 4.4/5
- Credit lines up to $250,000
- Access funds within hours
- No prepayment or monthly fees
- Dedicated account manager and customer support
- Fast funding time
- Open to fair-credit borrowers
- Minimal fees
- High annual revenue requirement
- Short repayment terms
- Unavailable in three states
The minimum annual revenue requirement is steep compared to other lenders. Lines of credit aren't available in Nevada, North Dakota or South Dakota. You'll need to be registered as a corporation or LLC and not have any bankruptcies in the last 3 years. Business credit score: N/A
Personal credit score: 625
Personal guarantee requirement?: Yes
Minimum time in business requirement: 2 years
Minimum business annual revenue: $480,000