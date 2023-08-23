OnDeck Small Business Loans: 2024 Review

At a glance

Since 2006, OnDeck has funded $15 billion in small business loans. It currently offers term loans and lines of credit to borrowers with fair credit.

Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.

If you’ve been in business for more than a year and have a solid credit rating , you may qualify for a better loan offer elsewhere. Borrowers seeking a long-term financial solution should also look beyond OnDeck for a business loan since the maximum loan term is just 24 months. If you've failed to qualify for a loan with reasonable rates, SBA loans offer low interest rates and long repayment periods. These loans may be a better option if you have time to wait the typical 30 to 90 days for funding.

You don’t need perfect credit to get approved for an OnDeck loan, which makes it a good fit for fair-credit borrowers. Furthermore, startups who have trouble getting approved elsewhere because they haven’t been operable for over a year may have better luck with OnDeck. The lender’s fast funding times also make it worth considering if you need working capital right away , despite the hefty borrowing costs.

A business line of credit from OnDeck gives you access to a pool of cash you can borrow from to cover business-related expenses. Funds are disbursed within seconds, and you’ll only pay interest on the amount you borrow. You’ll get 12 to 24 months to repay each draw, and there is no draw fee. Loans are secured by a general lien on business assets.

OnDeck charges an origination fee of up to 4 percent. Additionally, if your loan doesn’t come with OnDeck’s Prepayment Benefit, repaying early means you’ll still owe 75 percent of the loan’s remaining interest. Loans are secured by a general lien on business assets.

If your loan is in good standing after you’ve paid off 50 percent of the balance, you could be eligible for a renewal that waives any remaining interest. Plus, the new loan may come with a reduced or waived origination fee.

Same-day funding only applies to term loans of up to $100,000 approved on weekdays before 10:30 a.m. EST and isn't available in every state.

If you have held your loan for six months or paid down at least 40 percent, you could be eligible to reapply for a loan. Reducing the origination fee isn’t available for 24-month loans, so you could only get the reduced fee with a business line of credit.

OnDeck features a customizable short-term loan for business owners looking to make a specific purchase or one-time investment. Funds are dispersed in lump-sum as soon as the same day. You’ll make fixed daily or weekly payments as you repay the loan.

Here are the eligibility guidelines for OnDeck business term loans and lines of credit as well as ineligible industries:

Note that even if you meet minimum requirements , you aren’t guaranteed to be approved for funding.

The average APR for business term loans is 60.90 percent, and the average APR for the business line of credit is 52.60 percent. If your business is well-established and has good credit, you’ll likely find

OnDeck business loans are accessible even if you don’t have perfect credit, and you could receive funding the same business day. But convenience comes with a cost.

OnDeck loans are good for those with fair personal credit needing fast funding. Along with same-day funding in select states, OnDeck has early repayment discounts. However, if it doesn’t offer a 100 percent repayment benefit, you’ll be on the hook for 75 percent of the interest even if you do repay early. OnDeck also has high APRs, so if you have good to excellent credit, you’ll likely find a better rate with other lenders.

OnDeck vs. Credibly

OnDeck doesn’t require perfect credit, but you will need a score of at least 625. On the other hand, Credibly only requires a score of 550 to apply for a loan or line of credit.

When it comes to rates, OnDeck and Credibly have higher rates than traditional lenders. Credibly uses factor rates that start at 1.09, whereas the average APR for OnDeck’s term loans is 60.90 percent. If you’re considering using Credibly, be sure to convert your factor rate to an interest rate to determine the true cost of borrowing.

Both lenders offer short-term loans. OnDeck has terms of up to 24 months, with Credibly offering loan terms of up to 10 years for its long-term loan. That said, you can borrow more from Credibly; maximum borrowing limits reach $400,000 for its short-term loan or $10 million with a long-term loan through the lender. OnDeck tops out at $250,000.

OnDeck is better for established businesses with decent credit who can pay off their loan quickly. You may want to consider Credibly if you have a hard time getting approved elsewhere or you’re a new business that wants a variety of loan options.

OnDeck vs. Fundbox

Both OnDeck and Fundbox are good options for people with poor to fair credit, while businesses with excellent credit may be able to find a better rate elsewhere. While both offer business lines of credit, Fundbox’s terms are significantly shorter. They only offer 12- or 24-week terms. OnDeck has borrowing limits of $250,000, while Fundbox’s limit is $150,000.

One area where the two lenders diverge is fees and interest. If you take out a loan from OnDeck, the average APR for a business term loan is 60.90 percent and 52.60 percent for its business lines of credit. Fundbox charges fees instead of interest, starting at 4.66 percent per week for 12-week loans or 8.99 percent for 24-week loans.

Borrowers looking for short-term, fast loans will likely find that OnDeck and Fundbox are comparable options. However, OnDeck is a better option for fair-credit businesses that need a longer term to repay the loan.