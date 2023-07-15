Credibly Small Business Loans: 2024 Review

At a glance

Through direct lending or partnering with other lenders, Credibly offers small business loans to businesses with at least $25,000 in monthly revenue deposited in their business bank account. Loan options include working capital, business lines of credit and merchant cash advances.

Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.

While Credibly’s loans could be a good fit for business owners looking for bad credit business loans , its rates may not be low enough for well-qualified borrowers who might find lower rates elsewhere.

But a spokesperson told us it's $300,000. That comes out to a minimum of $25,000 deposited monthly in a business bank account. If you don't have a business bank account or don't show an average minimum monthly deposit of $25,000 when Credibly reviews your bank statements, you'll likely be denied and need to look elsewhere.

Credibly does not offer loans to brand new startups. If you don't have at least six months' time in business, you'll need to look for a different startup lender . Plus, this lender states on its website that business owners need an annual revenue of $180,000 to qualify.

Credibly business loans are best for businesses that need fast, short-term funding and relaxed business loan requirements. Unlike traditional banks and credit unions, Credibly provides business loans to business owners with poor credit and a minimum amount of time in business. It may be possible to secure a loan with a credit score of 550 or higher and only six months in business.

You can apply for SBA loans through Credibly’s lending partners to cover day-to-day working capital expenses, equipment purchases, real estate purchases or renovations. To qualify for an SBA loan through Credibly, you need at least a 620 credit score, two years in business and at least $100,000 in annual revenue. That credit and revenue requirement is lower than most SBA lenders set their minimums.

Invoice factoring involves selling your invoices to a factoring company in exchange for an advance on your invoices. The factoring company generally gives you up to 90 percent of the total invoices and releases the rest of the funds, minus factoring fees, once the invoices have been paid. Although factoring rates may be expensive, invoice factoring could be a solid option if your business needs cash fast to cover short-term needs.

Although its website states a benefit of an equipment loan is that it "doesn’t require a minimum credit score or annual revenue to qualify," a spokesperson stated you'll need a minimum credit score of 550 to qualify.

Credibly offers equipment financing with high loan amounts. While most lenders stop financing at $500,000, Credibly equipment loans offer a broad range for as little as $10,000 or as much as $10 million. You can finance anything from construction equipment to commercial kitchen appliances.

You may be charged fees of 3 percent to 8 percent of the loan amount. Loan speeds are also slow, with funding timelines ranging from one to six months.

Long-term loans are offered through Credibly lending partners with terms as high as 10 years. It also offers loan amounts up to $10 million. It’s unusual to find long-term loans through an online lender, and many online lenders stop loans at $500,000. You’ll need a FICO score of at least 700 to qualify for this loan.

Credibly doesn’t show its interest rates or repayment terms on its website, which can make it harder for you to quickly compare rates with lenders.

Credibly offers secured and unsecured business lines of credit through its partner lenders. You can borrow up to $300,000 as needed. To qualify, you’ll need at least a 650 personal credit score, which is slightly higher than other types of loans offered by Credibly.

Credibly offers many types of business loans. You can choose from traditional options like unsecured business lines of credit and alternative lending options like merchant cash advances and more.

Credibly notes that not all business loan products are available in all states.

Eligibility requirements for Credibly business loans vary by loan product. You may qualify for a business loan with Credibly if you meet these minimum requirements.

While Credibly offers accessible and fast business loans , it has a few drawbacks worth considering. Make sure you compare an offer from Credibly with other lenders before making a final decision.

With its lenient lending requirements and streamlined application process, Credibly has become a reliable choice for entrepreneurs looking for accessible funding options to support their business growth. But it may not be the perfect fit for all businesses.

Credibly is known for providing fast and flexible financing solutions for small businesses looking for $5,000 to $400,000 in capital. If you get a long-term loan through Credibly’s partners, you can get funding up to $10 million.

Credibly vs. Fora Financial

Credibly and Fora Financial are both suitable for borrowers with poor credit and short-term financing needs.

Credibly offers more types of business loans, including working capital loans, merchant cash advances, business lines of credit and invoice factoring up to $400,000. Its partners’ long-term loans offer funding up to $10 million.

But Fora Financial offers small business loans and revenue advances up to $1.5 million. So Fora may be preferable for those requiring a larger capital infusion.

For the credit score and annual revenue requirements, there are other differences to consider. Credibly's credit score requirement is 550, and Fora's is 500. And the minimum monthly revenue for Credibly is $25,000 compared to Fora's much lower $144,000 annually ($12,000 monthly), according to a Fora Financial spokesperson. Plus, Fora has a maximum term of 16 months. Meanwhile, Credibly gives borrowers 15 to 24 months to repay their loans unless you get a long-term loan which can go up to 10 years.

When choosing between these two short-term lenders, it could help to focus on the loan type and funding amount needed to determine the best fit for your business.

Credibly vs. SMB Compass

Credibly and SMB Compass offer a variety of business financing options that would be a good fit for businesses with a need for significant capital.

Businesses can choose between invoice factoring, working capital loans, business line of credit and merchant cash advances between $5,000 and $400,000 with Credibly, and long-term loans through Credibly go up to $10 million.

SMB Compass offers nine types of loans, including term loans, business lines of credit, equipment financing, invoice factoring and bridge loans, ranging from $10,000 to $10 million. All nine of SMB Compass’s loans offer loan amounts in the millions of dollars compared to Credibly’s one long-term loan that offers loans that high.

Credibly only requires a personal credit score of 550, and SMB Compass requires a 600 personal credit score or higher for its loans. So businesses with bad credit could get approved for financing with either option. But SMB Compass better aligns with businesses with good credit and long-term financing needs since it offers low interest rates that start at 5.25 percent annual percentage rate (APR) and repayment terms that go up to 25 years.