Mortgage Refinance

Interested in a mortgage refinance? Find out if a refi could lower your monthly mortgage payment.

Refinance Basics

Which equity loan is right for you?

Not all equity-tapping methods are created equal.

9 min read

Does refinancing hurt your credit?

Yes, it can ding it, sometimes dramatically. But there are ways to minimize the drop.

7 min read

Credit score to refinance

If you have bad credit, you need to find ways to compensate for the additional risk.

4 min read

How to get the best refinance rate

It takes a bit of strategy. Here’s what you need to know, in seven handy tips.

6 min read

