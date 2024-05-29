At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our mortgage reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the latest rates, the best lenders, navigating the homebuying process, refinancing your mortgage and more — so you can feel confident when you make decisions as a homebuyer and a homeowner.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways Refinancing a mortgage temporarily lowers your credit score.

Refinancing can affect your credit score for up to one year while remaining on your credit report for up to two years.

To best protect your credit, continue to make timely payments on your accounts and comparison shop within a 45-day window to limit the number of hard credit checks on your credit report.

If you’re considering a refinance, you might be thinking about what impact the change in your mortgage can have on your wallet and financial profile. It’s natural to wonder: Does refinancing your house hurt your credit? How many times is your credit pulled when refinancing? What kind of credit score drop after refinance activity can you expect? Read on to learn helpful answers and details.

How refinancing a mortgage impacts your credit score

Even though there are many long-term benefits of refinancing your mortgage, there are a few ways refinancing can make a shorter-term dent in your credit score.

“Any application for a loan or credit will have an impact on your credit,” says Melinda Opperman, chief external affairs officer of the nonprofit Credit.org. “How strong that impact is will vary a lot depending on many factors.”

To help you get a feel for the impact, it can be helpful to know how much the FICO score — the most commonly used credit score — weighs various considerations. Here’s a look at the evaluated data groups and how much they matter:

Payment history: 35 percent

Amounts owed (i.e., total debt): 30 percent

Credit history length: 15 percent

Credit mix: 10 percent

New credit: 10 percent

So, does refinancing hurt your credit? Short answer: Yes. But actually, there are several ways in which a mortgage refinance can impact your credit score.

Credit inquiries

Whenever a mortgage lender conducts a hard credit check to see if you qualify for a refinance, that inquiry is recorded on your credit report.

Credit inquiries affect your credit score for one year or less (potentially even only a few months) and remain visible on your credit report for 24 months. If you already have a few of these “hard pulls” on your report, any new ones will keep your score down until two years have passed.

“For most people, one additional inquiry will take less than five points off their FICO scores,” says Opperman. “However, as you get multiple inquiries, it starts to add up, as inquiries account for 10 percent of your total FICO score.”

Length of credit history

As we mentioned above, the length of your credit history — that is, how long you’ve had all your various loans and accounts — comprises 15 percent of your FICO score. That includes your mortgage. When you refinance, you’re basically replacing the old, existing mortgage with a new, younger one. “So, you effectively shorten the age of your average credit account,” says Opperman.

If your current mortgage was one of the first debts you incurred, refinancing to a new one can have a significantly negative effect on your score. Check the age of your lines of credit and credit accounts. If your current home loan is your oldest by far, you should be prepared for a fairly big dip after your refinance.

Juggling multiple new loans

Applying for several types of loans at once can drive down your credit score faster than if you were focusing solely on doing a mortgage refinance, notes David Battany, executive vice president of Capital Markets for Guild Mortgage.

“If the borrower is shopping for all sorts of debt — mortgage, car loan, credit card — then that pull would become a negative on their FICO score,” says Battany.

Now, that’s not the case if all your applications are home loan-related (more on that below).

Late or missed payments

When you’re refinancing and replacing one mortgage with another, it can be hard to keep track of how much longer you need to make payments on your old mortgage and when to start making payments on the new one. That confusion can result in delinquent or missed payments, which affect your credit score in a big way — payment history counts for 35 percent of your FICO. Regular communication with your lender can help you stay on top of when your payments are due and help you avoid a bigger credit score drop after a refinance.

Bigger debt load

If you’re considering doing a cash-out refinance, in which you’ll replace your old mortgage with a larger one (and take out the difference in cash), you could be adding to your debt load, cautions Battany.

“In that scenario, you have a greater possibility that it can hurt your FICO score,” says Battany. However, if you’re doing a cash-out refi to pay down revolving, unsecured debt, like a credit card balance, that’d ultimately have a positive effect on your score, he notes.

How rate shopping when refinancing affects your credit score

When you’re shopping around for refinance lenders, the credit bureaus figure you’re comparing offers, so your credit score won’t drop as much if you’re shopping different lenders within a short period. Under the new FICO credit model, any hard credit inquiries made within 45 days are treated as one inquiry for scoring purposes.

Typically, the impact on your credit score will be minimal. But if you’re worried about potentially lowering your score while evaluating refinance options, plan to do your loan shopping within a 45-day period.

How to protect your credit when refinancing your home

Does refinancing your house affect your credit? By now you should have a clear answer: yes, and not in a positive way. Although the impact of a mortgage refinance on your credit score is usually temporary, you probably want to take steps to avoid the drop as much as possible. Fortunately, there are ways you can help soften the blow post-refinance.

“There are scenarios where any negative impact can be quickly overcome, which can make refinancing a mortgage a good idea from a credit standpoint,” says Opperman.

Give yourself 45 days. Remember: Even if you’re getting quotes from multiple lenders, your credit will only take one hit as long as you limit your comparison shopping to a 45-day window.

Remember: Even if you’re getting quotes from multiple lenders, your credit will only take one hit as long as you limit your comparison shopping to a 45-day window. Check your credit before. Check your credit score at AnnualCreditReport.com well before refinancing, Opperman recommends — rather than discover the number after a lender runs a hard inquiry. “Once you know your score, you can work to improve it,” says Opperman.

Check your credit score at AnnualCreditReport.com well before refinancing, Opperman recommends — rather than discover the number after a lender runs a hard inquiry. “Once you know your score, you can work to improve it,” says Opperman. Get an initial quote from lenders. Only hard credit inquiries affect your score — “soft pulls,” which go into less background, don’t. So you can ask refinance lenders to give you a preliminary quote based on one of these soft pulls, which tells them your credit score without actually pulling your full credit history. “Once you’ve narrowed the field down a bit, you can let the last few lenders do a full credit check and formally offer you a new loan,” says Opperman.

Only hard credit inquiries affect your score — “soft pulls,” which go into less background, don’t. So you can ask refinance lenders to give you a preliminary quote based on one of these soft pulls, which tells them your credit score without actually pulling your full credit history. “Once you’ve narrowed the field down a bit, you can let the last few lenders do a full credit check and formally offer you a new loan,” says Opperman. Leave your credit alone. Aside from paying off outstanding balances, avoid making any big changes where your credit is concerned during the refinancing process. “Don’t buy a new car, get a new credit card or do anything that could impact your credit score while working toward your new mortgage,” says Opperman. If you do pay off a card, hold off on closing the account, as that could shorten your credit history length and hurt your score.

Aside from paying off outstanding balances, avoid making any big changes where your credit is concerned during the refinancing process. “Don’t buy a new car, get a new credit card or do anything that could impact your credit score while working toward your new mortgage,” says Opperman. If you do pay off a card, hold off on closing the account, as that could shorten your credit history length and hurt your score. Make timely payments on other debts. This is a time to be extra diligent about managing your other debt, from car loans to credit cards to your existing mortgage. Make sure no payments get lost in the shuffle as you apply for your refinance. You don’t want any missed or delinquent notices showing up on your record at this point.

Next steps to refinance your mortgage

Once you’ve made a plan for how to protect your credit during the refinancing process, there are a few steps you can take to help land the best refinance rate and terms:

Carefully consider “no-cost” or “zero-cost” refinance offers: A no-closing-cost refinance spares you a lot of immediate expenses for various fees. But it can mean paying more in the long run since the lack of these upfront costs is usually in exchange for a higher interest rate. Request a range of rates: When gathering initial quotes, you should consider asking the lenders for a range for different scenarios, such as if you were to pay discount points or get a smaller loan. That can help you shop around and give you a sense of different options and the lender’s flexibility. Explore government loan refis: If your credit is in rough shape, government-backed options like FHA loans and VA loans may still make it possible for you to refinance, as their lending criteria are often more lenient. However, your existing mortgage must be with one of these agencies; they won’t refinance conventional loans. Use APR to compare offers: The annual percentage rate (APR) on a refinance offer reflects the true cost of the loan — including fees — and can provide a more accurate basis for comparing offers. Consider your reasons for refinancing: Ask yourself what your goals are for refinancing your mortgage. Ideally, the long-term gains of refinancing would outweigh any short-term blemishes to your credit.

Star Alt Keep in mind: Soft credit checks don’t affect your credit score and you might be able to explore refi rates with just a soft check. But a hard check — which will happen if you move forward with the formal application process — will result in a credit score drop after refinance.

FAQ about mortgage refinancing and your credit