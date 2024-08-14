At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Key takeaways Your credit score is one of the most important factors that lenders look at when you apply for a mortgage loan.

Different types of loans have different minimum credit score requirements.

Typically, the higher your credit score is, the lower an interest rate you will qualify for.

Strictly speaking, you don’t need a credit score to buy a house. If you’re paying cash, for example, no one necessarily cares whether you have good credit. However, if — like most aspiring American homeowners — you’ll need financing, then your credit score is crucial.

Your credit score is one of the most important factors lenders consider when you apply for a mortgage. Not just to qualify for the loan itself, but for the conditions: Typically, the higher your score, the lower the interest rates and better terms you’ll qualify for.

So, what is a good score if you want to buy a house? It depends on the type of mortgage you’re seeking: Many loans vary when it comes to the credit score needed to qualify. Generally speaking, you’ll likely need a score of at least 620 — what’s classified as a “fair” rating — to qualify with most lenders. With a Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loan, though, you might be able to get approved with a score as low as 500.

Why your credit score matters to lenders

Your credit score helps lenders determine your ability to repay the mortgage — and, subsequently, their risk in extending you the loan. The higher your score, the less risk you present.

Another number that mortgage lenders examine carefully is your debt-to-income ratio (DTI), or your percentage of monthly debt obligations relative to how much income you bring in. To illustrate, if you earn $4,000 per month and have $1,250 in credit card bills, loan payments, housing costs and other debts, your DTI ratio would be 31 percent. The ideal ratio is typically less than 36 percent, though some lenders will accept more with a higher down payment.

Credit score needed to buy a house, by mortgage type

There’s no single, specific credit score that will automatically qualify you for a mortgage (though having the maximum score of 850 certainly never hurts). However, while lenders might not set precise qualifying numbers, they do have minimum credit score requirements.

The minimum credit score to be eligible for a mortgage depends on both the lender and the type of loan.

Loan Type Minimum Credit Score Conventional loans 620 FHA loans 500 (with 10% down payment); 580 (with 3.5% down payment) USDA loans The USDA has no minimum limit, but lenders generally like to see at least 640 VA loans The VA has no minimum limit, but lenders generally like to see at least 620 Jumbo loans 700

Conventional loans: Conventional loans are mortgages that aren’t offered or backed by a U.S. government agency; they’re offered by commercial banks and savings-and-loan associations. Generally, the higher your credit score, the more likely you’ll qualify for a mortgage loan with these lenders. Many will accept a credit score as low as 620, but they may have other requirements for those borrowers, such as a higher income or a larger down payment.

FHA loans: The Federal Housing Administration insures loans geared toward borrowers with lower credit scores and down payments, especially first-time homebuyers. You might qualify for an FHA loan with a credit score of 500 to 579, with a 10 percent down payment, or with a 3.5 percent down payment if your score is 580 or higher.

USDA loans: The U.S. Department of Agriculture guarantees this loan program for low- to moderate-income borrowers purchasing a home in a qualifying rural area. Borrowers generally need a minimum score of 640 to qualify for a USDA loan. In some cases, USDA lenders may consider a lower score with additional analysis of a borrower’s credit.

VA loans: Guaranteed by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, VA loans are offered to active and veteran military personnel and their families. The government doesn’t have a minimum credit score requirement to qualify for VA loans, though many lenders — who actually extend the financing — require a minimum score of 620.

Jumbo loans: Jumbo loans are larger-than-normal-size mortgages that exceed the conforming loan limits established by Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae — $766,550 in most markets, as of 2024. Many jumbo lenders require a credit score of 700 or higher to qualify because of the increased risk that comes with borrowing such a large amount.

What is a good credit score for buying a house?

When considering the best credit score to buy a house, many lenders use the FICO model. It grades consumers on a 300 to 850 point range, with a higher score indicating less risk to the lender. FICO scores range as follows:

800 or higher: Exceptional

Exceptional 740-799: Very good

Very good 670-739: Good

Good 580-669: Fair

Fair 579 or lower: Poor

How your credit score affects your mortgage rate

Although it’s up to specific lenders to determine what score borrowers need to receive the lowest mortgage interest rates, a difference of just a few points on your credit score can sometimes affect your monthly payments substantially. For example, on a $300,000 mortgage, the difference in principal and interest payments between a 7 percent interest rate and a 6.5 percent rate is $99 per month. That comes out to more than $35,000 over the course of a 30-year mortgage term.

“A low credit score can make it less likely that you would qualify for the most affordable rates, and could even lead to rejection of your mortgage application,” says Bruce McClary, senior VP of communications for the National Foundation for Credit Counseling. “It’s still possible to be approved with a low credit score, but you may have to add a co-signer or reduce the overall amount you plan to borrow.”

A co-signer would be responsible for the debt, so it’s not always easy to get someone to agree. Plus, if you miss payments, it could damage your co-signer’s credit — and your relationship with them.

Here’s how much you’d pay at the current rates for each credit score range. These examples are based on national averages for a 30-year fixed mortgage loan of $300,000.

FICO Score APR* Monthly Payment Total Interest Paid Price Changes *APRs as of July 29, 2024. Source: myFICO. 760-850 6.226% $1,842 $363,290 If your score lowers to 700-759, you could pay an extra $15,655 700-759 6.448% $1,886 $378,944 If your score rises to 760-850, you could save an extra $15,654 680-699 6.625% $1,921 $391,536 If your score rises to 700-759, you could save an extra $12,592 660-679 6.839% $1,964 $406,887 If your score rises to 699-680, you could save an extra $15,450 640-659 7.269% $2,050 $438,143 If your score rises to 660-679, you could save an extra $31,256 620-639 7.815% $2,163 $478,582 If your score rises to 640-659, you could save an extra $40,439

Bankrate’s loan comparison calculator is a handy tool to help you see interest rates for credit scores. You can also use Bankrate’s mortgage APR calculator to run the numbers and see what your monthly mortgage payment might look like with different APRs.

How to improve your credit score

Before you look at houses, it’s smart to check your credit score and pull your credit reports from the major credit agencies. Addressing credit issues early on can help you raise your score before you apply for a mortgage.

If your credit score isn’t great, there are still options. Instead of settling for the mortgage rates you currently qualify for, consider postponing homeownership and working to boost your credit score and improve your options. Here are some quick tips to help:

1. Check your credit report and correct any errors

Before applying for a mortgage, request a copy of your credit reports from the three major credit agencies: Experian, Equifax and TransUnion. You can access your credit reports from each bureau for free once per year. If you find inaccurate or missing information, file a dispute with the credit reporting agency and the creditor. Clearly identify each item you’re disputing and be sure to include supporting documents.

2. Pay down credit card balances

Your credit utilization ratio is the amount of debt you have compared with your available credit. To calculate this, divide the amount of debt into the amount of available credit. If you have $10,000 in debt and $20,000 in available credit, for instance, your credit utilization ratio is 50 percent. Lenders like to see credit utilization of 30 percent or less.

3. Pay all bills on time

Your payment history accounts for 35 percent of your credit score. While late payments stay on your credit report for seven years, their impact on your score diminishes over time.

4. Don’t close older credit lines after paying them off

Closing unused accounts sounds like a good idea, but it may raise your credit utilization ratio and cause your credit score to drop.

5. Don’t open any new lines of credit or take out large loans

Generally, the less debt you have, the better off you are when you apply for a mortgage. FICO recommends not opening new credit accounts to increase your credit utilization ratio, because each credit request can lower your score slightly. Once your credit has improved, it’s fine to rate-shop, but keep it within a 30-day window — spreading out the rate inquiries can hurt your score. You can also use Bankrate’s mortgage calculator to estimate your monthly mortgage payments.

FAQs