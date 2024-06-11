Jennifer Gorman

Contributor

Jennifer Gorman is a freelance writer with more than a decade of experience covering personal finance and insurance topics, most recently for Assurance IQ and Credit Karma. She specializes in helping readers make sense of complex financial subjects, from choosing the right insurance policy to the ins and outs of credit repair.

Jennifer's latest articles

  • Young businesswoman working at home office

    PayPal Pay in 4: A complete guide

    Learn about the the ins and outs of PayPal’s Pay in 4 program, when to use it and some alternatives to consider.

    7 min read Jun 11, 2024