Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Compare car insurance rates in January 2024
Bankrate’s insurance editorial team leveraged our real-world insurance experience to create a step-by-step guide to help you compare car insurance rates.
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our .
Want more personalized rates?
Compare car insurance rates from insurance companies in
Filter results
Pros
Cons
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
We couldn't find any rates that match your critera
Please check your inputs and try again, or answer a few more questions to get accurate, personalized quotes from carriers in your area.
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Bankrate’s guide to comparing car insurance rates
Average full coverage car insurance premiums were 26 percent more in 2024 versus 2023, jumping from $2,014 to $2,542 per year. With insurance rates so high, it may be more critical than ever to shop around for the best rate. An estimated 12.6 percent of all drivers are now driving without insurance. An accident with an uninsured driver could send your out-of-pocket costs soaring, making it especially important to find not just a cheap deal but also one that offers you adequate financial protection.
Key takeaways
- Most experts recommend requesting quotes for policies with the same coverage limits from different carriers for an apples-to-apples comparison.
- Providers look at your driving record, claims history, vehicle type and other personal factors to determine your auto insurance rates.
- Drivers between the ages of 25 and 60 tend to pay less for their car insurance, while teen and senior drivers tend to pay more.
- Taking discounts into consideration can help you find the best auto insurance rates.
Why you can trust BankrateRead our full methodology
Bankrate knows car insurance rates can be confusing, so we keep licensed insurance agents on staff to give our readers the information they need to make educated decisions about their policies. Using our specialized knowledge and real-world insurance industry experience, we’ve evaluated insurance companies, both large and small, to help you compare car insurance rates and find the coverage you need at a price you can afford.
46
years of industry expertise
122
carriers reviewed
20.7K
ZIP codes examined
1.2M
quotes analyzed
What are car insurance rates and how do they work?
Although “rate” and “premium” are often used interchangeably to refer to the cost of a car insurance policy for a customer, they are not quite the same. A car insurance rate is a unit of cost that an insurance company calculates based on individual rating factors, such as driving record and location, to determine a driver’s risk and the cost of insuring them.
After determining a driver’s rate, car insurance companies also consider a driver’s selected coverage options and limits to calculate the estimated premium. The premium is what a customer would pay for coverage during the policy term, which is usually six or 12 months.
Average annual insurance premiums for drivers
In the U.S., the average annual cost of car insurance is $2,542 per year for full coverage and $740 per year for minimum coverage. For the past several years, Bankrate has closely monitored auto insurance rates. Unsurprisingly, premiums are trending upward with no signs of dipping back down — rates were 26 percent more between 2023 and 2024 alone. However, your rate may differ since individual factors like your age, gender, driving history, vehicle and more affect the price of your car insurance policy.
Insurance is a highly individualized product, and car insurance companies look at more than a dozen personal rating factors to determine your premium. Depending on the state you live in, these factors could include your ZIP code, the type of vehicle you drive, your driving history, your credit score, your age and your gender. Your coverage needs can also impact how much you pay. As such, car insurance is like a fingerprint — each person’s quote will be different.
Compare car insurance rates by age
In all states except Massachusetts and Hawaii, insurers use your age to determine your auto insurance premium. When analyzing car insurance premiums by age, young drivers under the age of 25 typically see more expensive rates compared to adults. This is because younger drivers have less experience behind the wheel and are more likely to engage in risky driving behavior. According to our analysis, a 21-year-old driver pays an average of 70 percent more for a full coverage car insurance policy compared to a 40-year-old.
Bankrate compiled age-related data from several carriers based on 2023 rates pulled from Quadrant Information Services to give you an idea of how much you might pay at different points in your life.
Compare car insurance rates for teen drivers
Teen drivers are inexperienced, which leads to a greater likelihood of accidents and risky driving. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that teens have a higher crash rate than any other age group. Because of this, teens typically cost more to insure than older drivers. Bankrate found that, depending on your teen’s age, Nationwide, Geico and Farmers tend to have lower average rates for young drivers.
When you request car insurance quotes, insurance companies will ask the age of every licensed driver that will be listed on the policy. This is important information that helps insurers assess your household’s risk. If you have a teen who has a learner’s permit and is about to get their driver’s license, including them in your quote as a licensed driver may help you understand what your policy will actually cost once they get their license. This may help you avoid surprises about the policy’s cost down the road.
Teens under the age of 18 cannot get their own insurance policy, and coverage is typically cheaper for young adults added to their parents' policy as opposed to purchasing their own.
|Insurance company
|Avg. annual full coverage premium age 16*
|Avg. annual full coverage premium age 18**
|
$5,023
|
$7,965
|
$5,192
|
$7,441
|
$3,696
|
$4,076
|
$6,272
|
$10,169
|
$3,799
|
$5,093
|
$2,922
|
$5,973
|
$3,895
|
$8,050
|
$4,703
|
$6,068
|
$4,418
|
$6,912
|
$4,186
|
$4,653
Compare car insurance rates for drivers in their 20s
Drivers in their 20s generally see their car insurance rates come down, especially after they turn 25, as long as they maintain a clean driving record.
Keep in mind that drivers in their early 20s will likely still see high average rates for full coverage car insurance if they own their own vehicle and are on their own car insurance policy, as auto insurers consider them higher risk compared to older adults. In fact, Bankrate found that on average, 21-year-old drivers pay 19 percent less for a full coverage policy if they remain on their parents' insurance policy instead of purchasing their own.
|Carrier
|Avg. annual full coverage premium age 20*
|Avg. annual full coverage premium age 25
|
$6,617
|
$3,557
|
$6,008
|
$2,983
|
$3,306
|
$2,141
|
$6,341
|
$3,315
|
$3,551
|
$2,053
|
$4,449
|
$2,125
|
$4,129
|
$2,450
|
$4,480
|
$2,646
|
$4,974
|
$2,050
|
$3,335
|
$2,179
Compare car insurance rates for drivers in their 30s
Drivers in their 30s enjoy fairly low average annual full coverage car insurance premiums by age as long as they maintain a clean driving record.
|Carrier
|Avg. annual full coverage premium age 30
|Avg. annual full coverage premium age 35
|
$2,954
|
$2,939
|
$2,621
|
$2,602
|
$1,684
|
$1,648
|
$2,816
|
$2,733
|
$1,780
|
$1,758
|
$1,868
|
$1,842
|
$2,154
|
$2,083
|
$2,304
|
$2,254
|
$1,906
|
$1,861
|
$1,854
|
$1,766
Compare car insurance rates for drivers in their 40s
Drivers in their 40s with a clean driving record see even lower average full coverage car insurance rates than their counterparts in their 30s. This is likely due to the fact that they have even more experience behind the wheel.
|Carrier
|Avg. annual full coverage premium age 40
|
$2,935
|
$2,539
|
$1,645
|
$2,668
|
$1,732
|
$1,796
|
$1,952
|
$2,244
|
$1,794
|
$1,673
Compare car insurance rates for drivers in their 50s
Drivers in their 50s with a clean driving record and, in most states, good credit, typically enjoy the lowest average full coverage car insurance rates of any age group. This group statistically presents the lowest risk for insurers and are usually rewarded with cheaper rates.
|Carrier
|Avg. annual full coverage premium age 50
|
$2,660
|
$2,256
|
$1,491
|
$2,441
|
$1,613
|
$1,628
|
$1,781
|
$2,137
|
$1,626
|
$1,568
Compare car insurance rates for senior drivers
Senior drivers, typically defined as age 60 and older, may see their car insurance rates begin to creep back up, although some insurers don’t begin to adjust rates until you reach age 70. That is because senior drivers statistically are at greater risk of being in an accident. Aging-related health factors, like decreased eyesight and slowed reaction time, can impair a driver and increase the risk of accidents.
Based on our analysis, older adults may want to consider getting quotes from USAA, Nationwide, Geico and Auto-Owners for low-cost coverage as these carriers offer some of the best average insurance rates for senior drivers.
|Carrier
|Avg. annual full coverage premium age 60
|Avg. annual full coverage premium age 70
|
$2,665
|
$2,751
|
$2,403
|
$2,496
|
$1,473
|
$1,616
|
$2,260
|
$2,563
|
$1,635
|
$1,848
|
$1,540
|
$1,719
|
$1,723
|
$1,906
|
$2,063
|
$2,142
|
$1,631
|
$1,810
|
$1,539
|
$1,715
Compare car insurance rates by company
When shopping for car insurance, experts recommend comparing quotes. Each car insurance provider uses its own underwriting algorithm to determine your rate, so getting quotes from multiple providers will allow you to find a rate that works for both your budget and coverage needs.
Bankrate conducted a large-scale study of insurance premiums across the nation and found that generally, Americans are spending a more significant percentage of their incomes on car insurance than in previous years due to higher rates — making now an especially important time to lock in a cheap one.
|Insurance company
|Annual full coverage premium
|Monthly full coverage premium
|
$1,732
|
$144
|
$2,539
|
$212
|
$1,673
|
$139
|
$2,244
|
$187
|
$3,244
|
$270
|
$1,306
|
$109
|
$1,794
|
$150
|
$2,545
|
$212
|
$1,170
|
$97
|
$1,796
|
$150
|
$2,029
|
$169
|Insurance company
|Annual min coverage premium
|Monthly min coverage premium
|
$463
|
$39
|
$647
|
$54
|
$433
|
$36
|
$666
|
$55
|
$868
|
$72
|
$617
|
$51
|
$535
|
$45
|
$669
|
$56
|
$305
|
$25
|
$737
|
$61
|
$548
|
$46
Ready for your rates?
While the rates shown are a helpful starting point, they’re no substitute for personalized quotes. Answer a few questions to start your quotes in 3 minutes or less.
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Compare car insurance rates by driving history
Keeping a clean motor vehicle record (MVR) is typically one of the best ways to avoid premium increases on your car insurance policy. Because car insurance rates are based on risk, high-risk drivers generally pay more for coverage and may have trouble obtaining coverage from standard auto insurers. Insurers will review the driving history of all drivers on the policy by obtaining MVR and Comprehensive Loss Underwriting Exchange (CLUE) reports (which provide your auto claims history) so providing this information up front will help ensure you receive an accurate quote.
Car insurance rates after a speeding ticket
Speeding tickets are relatively common, but most carriers still see them as an indication of high-risk driver behavior. As such, a speeding ticket on your motor vehicle record causes your average annual payment to be 21 percent more per year. On top of the increased insurance costs, you may need to pay fines and even license and/or vehicle registration reinstatement fees, depending on the severity of your infraction.
Fortunately, most carriers only consider speeding ticket convictions for three to five years when determining rates. Depending on your state, carrier and ticket severity, you will likely see your rates come back down after a few years of infraction-free driving.
|Insurance company
|Avg. annual premium pre-ticket
|Avg. annual premium post-ticket
|
$2,935
|
$3,484
|
$2,539
|
$3,122
|
$1,645
|
$1,962
|
$2,668
|
$3,345
|
$1,732
|
$2,110
|
$1,796
|
$2,160
|
$1,952
|
$2,511
|
$2,244
|
$2,573
|
$1,794
|
$2,364
|
$1,673
|
$2,040
|Insurance company
|Avg. annual premium pre-ticket
|Avg. annual premium post-ticket
|
$660
|
$786
|
$647
|
$797
|
$376
|
$458
|
$898
|
$1,144
|
$463
|
$558
|
$737
|
$872
|
$582
|
$722
|
$666
|
$778
|
$535
|
$656
|
$433
|
$526
Compare car insurance rates after an at-fault accident
Accidents on your MVR will typically increase your premiums, especially if you were found at fault. Insurers typically see a driver with one or more at-fault accidents as more likely to cause an accident in the future and charge them a higher rate as a result.
The table below shows average rates before and after an at-fault accident from several major car insurance companies. On average, an at-fault accident can cause your rate to be 41 percent more annually. Accident forgiveness coverage may prevent a rate increase after your first at-fault accident. However, it is important to note that even if you have this coverage with your current insurer (meaning they won’t raise your rate because of an at-fault accident), that accident will likely affect your quoted rates with other insurers, as it is included on your MVR. Accident forgiveness does not typically transfer between carriers and usually must be earned or purchased with new providers.
|Insurance company
|Avg. annual premium pre-accident
|Avg. annual premium post-accident
|
$2,935
|
$3,814
|
$2,539
|
$3,004
|
$1,645
|
$2,232
|
$2,668
|
$4,149
|
$1,732
|
$2,523
|
$1,796
|
$2,418
|
$1,952
|
$2,995
|
$2,244
|
$2,843
|
$1,794
|
$2,514
|
$1,673
|
$2,440
|Insurance company
|Avg. annual premium pre-accident
|Avg. annual premium post-accident
|
$660
|
$877
|
$647
|
$780
|
$376
|
$552
|
$898
|
$1,449
|
$463
|
$677
|
$737
|
$975
|
$582
|
$884
|
$666
|
$878
|
$535
|
$690
|
$433
|
$641
Car insurance rates after a DUI
DUIs are among the most serious offenses that a driver can commit and come with an increase in your average annual premium of up to 90 percent more per year, as well as the potential of a suspended license and registration, numerous fines and other penalties based on your state’s regulations. They can also stay on your driving record for life in some states. Finding car insurance with a DUI on your MVR may be much more difficult than it is with a clean driving record, as not all insurance companies will agree to insure such risky drivers. If you have a DUI conviction on your record, it may be worth looking into a carrier that specializes in writing policies for high-risk drivers.
|Insurance company
|Avg. annual premium pre-DUI
|Avg. annual premium post-DUI
|
$2,935
|
$4,293
|
$2,539
|
$7,191
|
$1,645
|
$3,420
|
$2,668
|
$5,922
|
$1,732
|
$4,191
|
$1,796
|
$3,365
|
$1,952
|
$2,452
|
$2,244
|
$3,586
|
$1,794
|
$3,610
|
$1,673
|
$3,229
|Insurance company
|Avg. annual premium pre-DUI
|Avg. annual premium post-DUI
|
$660
|
$1,135
|
$647
|
$1,797
|
$376
|
$940
|
$898
|
$2,057
|
$463
|
$1,185
|
$737
|
$1,288
|
$582
|
$723
|
$666
|
$1,188
|
$535
|
$986
|
$433
|
$832
Compare car insurance rates by credit tier
In most states, your credit tier will affect your car insurance premium. Generally, drivers with lower credit-based insurance scores tend to file more claims and are thus viewed as a higher risk by carriers. California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Michigan ban or restrict the use of credit as an auto insurance rating factor.
|Insurance company
|Avg. annual premium with poor credit
|Avg. annual premium with average credit
|Avg. annual premium with good credit
|
$3,964
|
$3,061
|
$2,935
|
$6,071
|
$2,912
|
$2,539
|
$4,670
|
$1,974
|
$1,645
|
$5,637
|
$2,975
|
$2,668
|
$2,418
|
$1,847
|
$1,732
|
$2,510
|
$1,968
|
$1,796
|
$3,545
|
$2,185
|
$1,952
|
$8,762
|
$2,776
|
$2,244
|
$2,887
|
$1,942
|
$1,794
|
$3,219
|
$1,816
|
$1,673
|Insurance company
|Avg. annual premium with poor credit
|Avg. annual premium with average credit
|Avg. annual premium with good credit
|
$885
|
$690
|
$660
|
$1,515
|
$740
|
$647
|
$1,028
|
$458
|
$376
|
$1,813
|
$1,005
|
$898
|
$645
|
$492
|
$463
|
$1,004
|
$806
|
$737
|
$1,137
|
$647
|
$582
|
$2,746
|
$832
|
$666
|
$908
|
$589
|
$535
|
$771
|
$465
|
$433
How to compare car insurance
Before you start the process of looking for car insurance, take some time to consider what’s most important to you. Maybe you’ve outfitted your car with aftermarket parts and other customizations, and need specific coverage for this. Or maybe you have a child who’s about to become a new driver and need competitive rates for adding a teen to your policy.
Whether you’re looking for endless coverage options or just the basics, understanding what you want will help guide you toward the best car insurance rates. Once you’re ready to get started, here’s how you can streamline the process:
1. Collect your personal information
Whether you get an auto insurance quote online or over the phone, you'll likely share the same personal information. This is the information you'll likely need to have on hand:
- Driver information: You'll need the names, birthdays and driver's license numbers of all the drivers you would like to add to your quote. Included drivers should be all drivers in your household plus any driver who regularly drives your vehicle.
- Vehicle information: At the very least, you will need to provide the makes and models of the vehicles you need to be covered. If you can, you may want to include your vehicle identification numbers (VIN), as this information may provide you with a more accurate quote. If you’ve outfitted your vehicle with aftermarket parts, you will need to include this information as well.
- Driving history: During the quote, the car insurance company may ask if any drivers have been in any accidents or received tickets within a specific timeframe. If you don't advise the company of past driving activity upfront, your quoted premium may go up once the company reviews your driving records after you decide to purchase the policy.
- Usage information: How often you drive can also play a role in your car insurance costs. When you are requesting quotes, an insurer will likely ask you how often you use your vehicle, your estimated annual mileage, whether or not you commute, etc.
2. Choose the right coverage levels
After you provide your personal and vehicle information, the company will ask you what coverage types you would like to include in your quote. When selecting your level of coverage, your individual needs and financial goals will dictate what coverage package is best for you. For instance, if you are leasing your vehicle, your financial lender will likely require you to carry liability limits higher than your state’s required minimum limits. Or, you may be a high-risk driver with an SR-22 requirement. Regardless of your selections, you may want to ask for similar coverage options on each quote to ensure you are conducting an apples-to-apples comparison.
3. Compare auto insurance quotes
Once you’ve shared your information with the insurance company, you will receive a coverage proposal or quote in return. This typically consists of a premium estimate with the coverage options you selected and a list of covered drivers. Your quote should also already factor in any discounts you qualify for like a home and auto bundle, safe driving discount, student discount or other discount type. Discounts vary by insurer, and some may offer more savings opportunities than others.
Keep in mind that if the insurance company did not check the driving records of all drivers listed on the policy, the quote can change once you purchase the policy. And sometimes, more information is required before a policy can be issued, such as proof of address or prior insurance. The insurance company will inform you if additional information is needed, along with how to provide it and an approval timeframe.
4. Evaluate company features and reputation
Researching the top home insurance companies can reveal financial strength ratings and customer service reviews, which can help you narrow down your options. Requesting home insurance quotes will give you a better picture of policy offerings, estimated premiums and discount opportunities. Requesting quotes from more than one carrier will give you the best chance to see which company offers the best coverage for your needs and budget. Additionally, depending on how you want to manage your policy, this can be a great way to familiarize yourself with the company’s online services or connect with local insurance agents.
Frequently asked questions
Our industry experts weigh in
Does buying a new car give shoppers an opportunity to save on their insurance rates?
Kenneth Chavis IV
Senior wealth advisor at Versant Capital Management
"The best way for shoppers in the market for a new car to get an estimate of insurance costs for the potential new vehicle is to contact their existing auto insurer and request a quote for the car they are considering purchasing. In addition to make and model, provide as much detail as possible about the car including safety features to get an accurate quote."
Chloe Moore, CFP®
Founder, Financial Staples
"This really depends on the type of car you’re looking to purchase, as some cars cost more to insure than others. Before you buy a car, I recommend checking with your insurance agent to see how your rates will be affected."
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze the latest rates in January, 2024 for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates include the most recent approved rate changes filed by insurance companies that affect our profile. These revised rates are then weighted based on the population density in each geographic region so that policyholders can see the impact rates have in their areas. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Credit-based insurance scores: Rates were calculated based on the following insurance credit tiers assigned to our drivers: “poor, average, good (base) and excellent.” Insurance credit tiers factor in your official credit scores but are not dependent on that variable alone. Four states prohibit or limit the use of credit as a rating factor in determining auto insurance rates: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Michigan.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket, single DUI conviction and lapse in coverage.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 18-60 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.
Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16- or 17-year-old teen to a 40-year-old married parent’s policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy.Model: To determine cost by vehicle type, we evaluated our base profile with the following vehicles applied: BMW 330i, Ford F-150, Honda Odyssey, Toyota Prius and Toyota Camry (base). For new vs used vehicles, we also included the following years in our calculations: 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 (base) and 2020.
Bankrate Score methodology
Our 2024 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
Each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. Our scoring model provides a comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and highlight where they fall short.
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, January, 2024 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best, Demotech and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.