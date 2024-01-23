At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

When you get a speeding ticket in Indiana, your initial concern might be the cost of the ticket. However, your insurance premium will probably increase following a speeding ticket conviction. Your car insurance rate is determined by factors that are unique to you and your insurance company, but Indiana drivers typically pay an average of $1,634 per year for full coverage. After a ticket, the average increases to $2,003 per year.

How much is a speeding ticket in Indiana?

So how much is a speeding ticket in Indiana? Speeding ticket costs in Indiana may vary based on your location in the state. In one major Indiana city, Fishers, a speeding ticket could cost between $180-$210 if paid by the court date, with the fine depending on how fast the driver was going over the speed limit. Speeding in a school zone or neighborhood results in the highest fines.

Indiana also uses a points system, where drivers may receive points on their license based on certain infractions. Depending on the circumstances, Indiana speeding ticket points usually come out to between two and six points. After 20 points, a driver may have their license suspended.

How much does a speeding ticket increase your car insurance in Indiana?

Based on rate data from Quadrant Information Services, being convicted of a speeding ticket in Indiana increases average full coverage car insurance rates by 23 percent. Actual rates will vary for drivers based on several factors, but these averages may give you an idea of how you could expect your premium to change. As we can see in the table below, males tend to pay higher average rates than females in Indiana. Still, both genders experience the same average rate increase after a speeding ticket conviction.

Age Average annual full coverage premium before speeding ticket Average annual full coverage premium after speeding ticket Percentage increase 40-year-old male $1,645 $2,024 23% 40-year-old female $1,624 $1,995 23% Total average $1,634 $2,003 23%

How to lower your car insurance after a speeding ticket in Indiana

Car insurance rates typically increase after a speeding ticket conviction in Indiana. In general, there isn’t much a driver can do to keep an insurer from raising rates after a traffic violation. However, there are several tips and strategies to help drivers potentially save on rates, even after a speeding ticket conviction.

Get quotes from other car insurance companies

One way to potentially get a lower car insurance premium after a speeding ticket is to switch insurance companies. Consider getting a few quotes from other providers and see if you can find a better rate elsewhere. While all insurance companies will be able to see your driving history through your Motor Vehicle Record (MVR), some may weigh speeding tickets less heavily when determining rates.

While most insurance companies do not charge a cancellation fee, even if you cancel outside of the renewal period, you may want to contact your insurance company directly to discuss their cancellation policy. The table below includes some of the best car insurance companies in Indiana and their average rates before and after a speeding ticket:

Car insurance company Average annual full coverage premium before speeding ticket Average annual full coverage premium after speeding ticket Percentage increase Geico $1,307 $1,605 23% USAA $1,287 $1,636 27% Auto-Owners $1,121 $1,353 21% Progressive $1,275 $1,748 37%

*Premiums are average annual full coverage premiums for 40-year-olds

Look for discounts

Most car insurance companies offer a variety of discounts. It’s still possible to save and take advantage of certain discounts, even if you’ve been convicted of a speeding ticket. Some discounts are based on driving performance, but others, like policy bundling and payment discounts, are not. Some insurers also offer discounts for safety devices installed in the vehicle. If you’re looking to save money and improve your driving habits, you might consider enrolling in a telematics program. These programs, offered by many insurance companies, track your driving and may reward good habits with discounted rates.

Frequently asked questions



What is the best car insurance company for drivers with speeding tickets? Caret Down There is no single best car insurance company for drivers with a history of speeding tickets. The best provider is unique to each individual and depends on factors like budget, coverage needs and location. To find the best company for you, you may want to shop around and compare providers using your personal criteria. Then, you could get quotes to see which company offers the lowest rate for your coverage needs.

Do I have to tell my insurance company about a speeding ticket? Caret Down Although you are not legally required to disclose speeding tickets to your insurance company, the carrier will likely discover the ticket when they review your MVR before renewing your policy. Even if you seek coverage from another carrier, that company will also be able to see your MVR, so it’s typically in your best interest to be truthful about any driving infractions during the quoting process to get the most accurate estimated rate possible.

How much are speeding tickets in Indiana? Caret Down The exact cost of a speeding ticket depends on where you received the ticket. To give you an example, you can expect to pay between $180 and $210 if you get a speeding ticket in Fishers, Indiana. However, you’ll be charged more if you fail to pay it by the due date or if you have multiple violations.

What is the cheapest car insurance company? Caret Down The cheapest car insurance company for one driver may not be the cheapest for another. That’s because auto insurance rates are highly personalized based on several factors. In Indiana, your age, driving record, vehicle type, location and more all factor into your auto rates. Still, starting with the cheapest car insurance companies by average rates may be a good place to begin your search for affordable coverage. When trying to find the best rates for you, experts often recommend shopping around between multiple insurers and comparing quotes. Learn more: Cheapest car insurance in Indiana

