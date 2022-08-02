Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Best car insurance in Indiana for 2024
Geico, USAA, State Farm, Auto-Owners and Progressive offer some of the best auto policies in Indiana.
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Best car insurance companies in Indiana
Drivers pay an average of $1,630 per year for full coverage and $421 per year for minimum coverage auto insurance in IN. Of the insurers in the state, Geico, USAA, State Farm, Auto-Owners and Progressive offer some of the best auto insurance in Indiana.
To determine our picks for the best car insurance in Indiana, we reviewed a range of key metrics. These included third-party customer satisfaction ratings from J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, financial strength ratings from AM Best, coverage options and available discounts for the largest car insurance companies by market share in the Hoosier State.
We also reviewed average quoted premiums obtained from Quadrant Information Services. These factors were then converted into a Bankrate Score on a 5.0 scale. The higher the Bankrate Score, the better the company fared. Based on our research, the five best insurance companies in Indiana are as follows.
|Insurance Company
|
Bankrate Score
|Average full coverage rate*
|Average min coverage rate*
|
4.4
|
$1,272
|
$356
|
4.4
|
$1,306
|
$295
|
4.3
|
$2,556
|
$621
|
4.3
|
$1,120
|
$246
|
4.2
|
$1,288
|
$301
Best for digital policy management
4.4
4.4
Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.
Avg. full coverage premium
$106/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$1,272/yr
Customer satisfaction
816/1,000
-
Why Progressive made our list: Progressive has one of the strongest digital platforms in the industry, with the ability to get quotes, buy policies and manage accounts entirely online or through its mobile app. The company offers numerous discounts, as well, which could help you lower your premium. However, its customer satisfaction is lacking per J.D. Power.
-
-
Best for multiple discount opportunities
4.4
4.4
Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.
Avg. full coverage premium
$109/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$1,306/yr
Customer satisfaction
831/1,000
-
Why Geico made our list: Geico is well-known in the insurance industry for having some of the lowest rates available, and the company’s average annual full and minimum coverage premiums are below the state average in Indiana. Geico also offers a wide array of discounts to help customers lower their premiums even more. However, Geico does not offer as many optional coverage types as some other carriers, and its policies are relatively basic.
-
-
Best for local agencies
4.3
4.3
Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.
Avg. full coverage premium
$213/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$2,556/yr
Customer satisfaction
837/1,000
-
Why State Farm made our list: State Farm is the largest U.S. auto insurer by market share. However, the company does not write policies for drivers with a DUI on their record, so high-risk drivers in Indiana will have to consider other options. Further, the company’s average rates for Indiana are the most expensive on our list.
-
-
Best for personalized coverage
4.3
4.3
Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.
Avg. full coverage premium
$93/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$1,120/yr
Customer satisfaction
833/1,000
-
Why Auto-Owners made our list: Auto-Owners is a regional carrier selling coverage in 26 states, including Indiana. Auto-Owners offers several coverage options to choose from, including gap insurance, diminished value coverage and new car replacement. However, Auto-Owners does not provide quotes online at this time. You will need to work with a local agent to get a quote and sign up for insurance.
-
-
Best for military-focused coverage
4.2
4.2
Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.
Avg. full coverage premium
$107/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$1,288/yr
Customer satisfaction
Not rated
-
Why USAA made our list: USAA offers its customers low average rates, plenty of coverage options, several discounts and excellent customer satisfaction per J.D. Power’s U.S. Auto Insurance Study. However, the company is not eligible for official ranking with J.D. Power due to its membership restrictions. USAA is only available to active military and veterans, as well as qualifying family members.
-
-
How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in Indiana
Indiana drivers can choose from dozens of companies for their car insurance needs, but Bankrate knows that the best insurance company in Indiana is different for each consumer. Our goal in reviewing the Indiana car insurance market is to help you find the best insurance for you.
We started by reviewing average car insurance rates from Quadrant Information Services for the largest auto insurers in Indiana by market share. Next, we analyzed third-party customer satisfaction reviews from J.D. Power and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) as well as financial strength ratings from AM Best. We finished by doing a thorough review of each company's coverage offerings, discounts, digital tools and other perks.
We combined these metrics into a single Bankrate Score on a scale of 0.0 to 5.0. A higher overall score means that a company ranked more highly in the underlying categories. Using our Bankrate Score metric can help you easily see how companies compare to each other using a single data point, making the shopping process easier and more seamless for you.
Why you can trust BankrateRead our full methodology
To help Indiana drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.
46
years of industry expertise
122
carriers reviewed
20.7K
ZIP codes examined
1.2M
quotes analyzed
How to find the best car insurance in Indiana
Auto insurance is a necessity if you own a car. Driving without insurance is illegal, and doing so puts you at significant personal and financial risk. Buying a policy can help you avoid financial catastrophe should you cause an accident or get injured behind the wheel. Before buying a policy, consider the type of coverage you need and compare multiple carriers to find the one that offers the right coverage for your needs.
Related content:
Ready for your quote?
Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers in Indiana
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
How much is car insurance in Indiana?
Indiana is one of the more affordable states in the nation for car insurance, perhaps due to its low population density and competitive insurance market. The average cost of car insurance in Indiana is $421 per year for minimum coverage and $1,630 per year for full coverage. These average costs are cheaper than the national average cost of car insurance, which is $740 annually for minimum coverage and $2,542 annually for full coverage.
Average rates in Indiana are also significantly cheaper than those in Michigan, the state’s neighbor to the north, where minimum coverage costs an average of $1,191 per year and full coverage costs an average of $3,336 per year. To the south, Kentucky drivers also pay more than drivers in Indiana, with average rates of $761 per year for minimum coverage and $2,540 per year for full coverage. Indiana’s low cost of insurance may be linked to its decreasing number of licensed drivers. Between 2011 and 2021, the number of licensed drivers in the Hoosier State dropped from over 6.5 million to just under 4.6 million. Fewer drivers on the road may mean fewer accidents.
Estimate your car insurance cost in Indiana
Curious about how much your car insurance might cost in your state? Use Bankrate's insurance calculator below to estimate your auto insurance expenses in just a few simple steps. Input your relevant details, and let our tool provide you with an insightful approximation of your potential insurance costs, helping you make informed decisions about your coverage.
Calculate your monthly car insurance payment
Get a quick estimate to make sure you're not overpaying.
Your estimate awaits...
Answer a few questions to reveal your payment
The results are in...
Your estimated payment
Ready for real rates?
Crunching the numbers...
An error occurred...
We're unable to estimate your payment
Ready for real rates?
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2024 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.