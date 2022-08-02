Best car insurance in Indiana for 2024

Geico, USAA, State Farm, Auto-Owners and Progressive offer some of the best auto policies in Indiana.

Updated Jan 11, 2024
On This Page

Best car insurance companies in Indiana

Drivers pay an average of $1,630 per year for full coverage and $421 per year for minimum coverage auto insurance in IN. Of the insurers in the state, Geico, USAA, State Farm, Auto-Owners and Progressive offer some of the best auto insurance in Indiana.

To determine our picks for the best car insurance in Indiana, we reviewed a range of key metrics. These included third-party customer satisfaction ratings from J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, financial strength ratings from AM Best, coverage options and available discounts for the largest car insurance companies by market share in the Hoosier State.

We also reviewed average quoted premiums obtained from Quadrant Information Services. These factors were then converted into a Bankrate Score on a 5.0 scale. The higher the Bankrate Score, the better the company fared. Based on our research, the five best insurance companies in Indiana are as follows.

Insurance Company
Bankrate Score
Info
Average full coverage rate* Average min coverage rate*
Progressive
4.4
$1,272
$356
Geico
4.4
$1,306
$295
State Farm
4.3
$2,556
$621
Auto-Owners
4.3
$1,120
$246
USAA
4.2
$1,288
$301
*Displayed rates are average annual premiums
Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Auto Car New
Rates refreshed as of Jan 2024
Read our full methodology

Best for digital policy management

4.4
Avg. full coverage premium

$106/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$1,272/yr

Customer satisfaction

816/1,000

Best for multiple discount opportunities

4.4
Avg. full coverage premium

$109/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$1,306/yr

Customer satisfaction

831/1,000

Best for local agencies

4.3
Avg. full coverage premium

$213/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$2,556/yr

Customer satisfaction

837/1,000

Best for personalized coverage

4.3
Avg. full coverage premium

$93/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$1,120/yr

Customer satisfaction

833/1,000

Best for military-focused coverage

4.2
Avg. full coverage premium

$107/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$1,288/yr

Customer satisfaction

Not rated

Lightbulb

How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in Indiana

Indiana drivers can choose from dozens of companies for their car insurance needs, but Bankrate knows that the best insurance company in Indiana is different for each consumer. Our goal in reviewing the Indiana car insurance market is to help you find the best insurance for you.

We started by reviewing average car insurance rates from Quadrant Information Services for the largest auto insurers in Indiana by market share. Next, we analyzed third-party customer satisfaction reviews from J.D. Power and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) as well as financial strength ratings from AM Best. We finished by doing a thorough review of each company's coverage offerings, discounts, digital tools and other perks.

We combined these metrics into a single Bankrate Score on a scale of 0.0 to 5.0. A higher overall score means that a company ranked more highly in the underlying categories. Using our Bankrate Score metric can help you easily see how companies compare to each other using a single data point, making the shopping process easier and more seamless for you.

Bankrate logo

Why you can trust Bankrate

 Read our full methodology

To help Indiana drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

Caret Left Back
Choose from offers in
How to find the best car insurance in Indiana

Auto insurance is a necessity if you own a car. Driving without insurance is illegal, and doing so puts you at significant personal and financial risk. Buying a policy can help you avoid financial catastrophe should you cause an accident or get injured behind the wheel. Before buying a policy, consider the type of coverage you need and compare multiple carriers to find the one that offers the right coverage for your needs.

How much is car insurance in Indiana?

Indiana is one of the more affordable states in the nation for car insurance, perhaps due to its low population density and competitive insurance market. The average cost of car insurance in Indiana is $421 per year for minimum coverage and $1,630 per year for full coverage. These average costs are cheaper than the national average cost of car insurance, which is $740 annually for minimum coverage and $2,542 annually for full coverage.

Average rates in Indiana are also significantly cheaper than those in Michigan, the state’s neighbor to the north, where minimum coverage costs an average of $1,191 per year and full coverage costs an average of $3,336 per year. To the south, Kentucky drivers also pay more than drivers in Indiana, with average rates of $761 per year for minimum coverage and $2,540 per year for full coverage. Indiana’s low cost of insurance may be linked to its decreasing number of licensed drivers. Between 2011 and 2021, the number of licensed drivers in the Hoosier State dropped from over 6.5 million to just under 4.6 million. Fewer drivers on the road may mean fewer accidents.

Estimate your car insurance cost in Indiana

Curious about how much your car insurance might cost in your state? Use Bankrate's insurance calculator below to estimate your auto insurance expenses in just a few simple steps. Input your relevant details, and let our tool provide you with an insightful approximation of your potential insurance costs, helping you make informed decisions about your coverage.

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2024 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Clock Wait
46
years of industry expertise
Search
122
carriers reviewed
Location
20.7K
ZIP codes examined
Dollar Coin
1.2M
quotes analyzed
Savings

