Cheapest car insurance in Indiana for 2024

Our comprehensive study shows that Auto-Owners, Grange and Pekin could be the cheapest car insurance companies in Indiana for a variety of drivers.

Updated Jan 17, 2024
On This Page

The cheapest car insurance companies in Indiana

According to Bankrate’s analysis, Auto-Owners, Grange and Pekin are some of the cheapest car insurance companies in Indiana. To determine your premium, insurers look at more than a dozen personal rating factors, such as your age, gender and driving history. The amount of coverage you want to purchase will also play a major role.

To help drivers in Indiana find the cheapest coverage, Bankrate used premium data from analytics provider Quadrant Information Services to curate some of the most affordable car insurance in the state for different driver circumstances.

Key takeaways

Cheapest car insurance in Indiana for minimum coverage

According to our research, the average annual cost of a minimum coverage car insurance policy in Indiana is $421 per year. However, price may not be your only consideration when shopping for liability-only coverage. Your carrier choice may also depend on your digital tool needs and customer satisfaction priorities. 

Our findings show that you might find cheap car insurance in Indiana by shopping with Auto-Owners, Grange and Pekin. 

Insurance Company Average monthly premium Average annual premium Savings vs state avg. for min coverage
Auto-Owners
$20
$246
- $175
Grange
$21
$254
- $167
Pekin
$22
$259
- $162
Hastings Mutual
$24
$291
- $130
Geico
$25
$295
- $126
Read our full methodology

Minimum coverage requirements for Indiana drivers

According to Indiana’s car insurance laws, every driver must carry at least a minimum amount of car insurance liability coverage to satisfy the state’s financial responsibility law. The minimum coverage requirements are as follows:

  • $25,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $50,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $25,000 for property damage liability per accident

Indiana car insurance companies must all offer all drivers uninsured motorist coverage and underinsured motorist coverage with a minimum limit of $50,000. Drivers who wish to decline this coverage must do so in writing.

Although a minimum coverage policy could provide cheap Indiana car insurance that satisfies state insurance requirements, insurance experts often encourage drivers to consider opting for higher liability limits for greater financial protection. Minimum coverage may leave you with high out-of-pocket costs if you cause an accident. Additionally, minimum coverage does not offer any protection for damages to your vehicle — you need comprehensive and collision for that (otherwise known as full coverage). If you lease or finance your vehicle, a full coverage policy is typically required by your lender or leasing company.

Cheapest car insurance in Indiana for full coverage

Based on average rates, Hastings Mutual and Encompass provide some of the cheapest car insurance in Indiana for full coverage. Full coverage car insurance typically includes collision and comprehensive coverage, which provide physical damage coverage for your own vehicle in the event of an at-fault accident or other covered incident. Most insurance experts recommend carrying full coverage car insurance if you can afford to do so, and you may be required to carry full coverage if you lease or finance your vehicle.

Insurance Company Average monthly premium Average annual premium Savings vs state avg. for min coverage
Hastings Mutual
$72
$864
- $766
Encompass
$88
$1,055
- $575
Auto-Owners
$93
$1,120
- $510
Pekin
$98
$1,177
- $453
Grange
$101
$1,209
- $421
Read our full methodology

Cheapest car insurance in Indiana for drivers with prior incidents

Several factors, including driving record, impact auto insurance rates. Drivers with traffic violations in the last three to five years tend to see higher car insurance rates. However, not all insurance companies assign equal weight to driving incidents, so it may be possible to find cheap auto insurance in Indiana even with a mark or two on your record. 

Cheapest insurance companies for drivers in Indiana with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners

A speeding ticket conviction in Indiana will generally raise your insurance rate, as speeding may lead to costly claims and is typically seen as a high-risk behavior by insurers. Depending on the severity and your carrier, a speeding ticket will typically only impact your insurance rates for three to five years, but as you can see below, you may be able to save by shopping around.

Insurance Company Avg. annual min coverage premium Avg. annual full coverage premium
Auto-Owners
$305
$1,353
Pekin
$324
$1,441
Encompass
$347
$1,216
Geico
$368
$1,605
Grange
$378
$1,821
Read our full methodology

Cheapest car insurance for drivers in Indiana with an at-fault accident: Hastings Mutual

Unless you have accident forgiveness coverage, causing a collision will generally drive up your cost of car insurance. After an at-fault accident, your insurance premium will likely increase for three to five years (depending on the circumstances surrounding the collision). Minor collisions may have a smaller impact on rates, whereas more serious incidents might cause your premium to increase more drastically.

Insurance Company Avg. annual min coverage premium Avg. annual full coverage premium
Hastings Mutual
$298
$883
Auto-Owners
$346
$1,431
Pekin
$347
$1,544
Grange
$350
$1,642
Encompass
$406
$1,420
Read our full methodology

Cheapest rates in Indiana for high-risk drivers: Progressive

Certain events may cause your insurance company to put you in the “high-risk driver” category. These events may include a DUI conviction. After a DUI, you might have to purchase car insurance from a non-standard carrier, particularly if you need to obtain an SR-22 or similar type of form. These policies are typically more expensive than coverage offered by standard auto insurers. It may still be possible to find low-cost car insurance in Indiana with a DUI by shopping with some of the companies below. However, it is important to note that carriers may choose to decline coverage depending on the circumstances of your violation.

Insurance Company Avg. annual min coverage premium Avg. annual full coverage premium
Progressive
$387
$1,473
Grange
$433
$2,139
USAA
$475
$2,047
Pekin
$509
$2,138
Geico
$567
$2,313
Read our full methodology
Cheapest car insurance for young drivers in Indiana

Indiana car insurance companies can consider your age when determining rates. Generally, the younger a driver is, the less experienced they are, and the more risk they pose to insure. Riskier drivers are typically charged higher premiums to compensate. However, shopping around and looking for young driver discounts may help less experienced drivers save on their premiums. 

Cheapest Indiana car insurance for insuring a teen driver: Pekin

If you add a teen driver to your policy, you can usually expect your premium to increase. Although insurance companies typically charge higher premiums for teen drivers to offset the risk of claims, most also offer discounts specifically geared for young drivers, such as savings for good grades and students living away from home at college without a vehicle.

Insurance Company Avg. annual min coverage premium Avg. annual full coverage premium
Pekin
$598
$2,020
Encompass
$689
$1,953
Grange
$734
$2,892
Allstate
$781
$4,632
Hastings Mutual
$783
$2,255
Cheapest Indiana car insurance for teens with a ticket: USAA

Speeding ticket convictions may drive up already costly teen car insurance rates. If your teen has a speeding ticket conviction, shopping around may help you bring down the cost of coverage.

Insurance Company Avg. annual min coverage premium Avg. annual full coverage premium
USAA
$914
$3,693
Indiana Farmers
$982
$3,216
Auto-Owners
$1,013
$3,549
Encompass
$1,122
$3,393
Geico
$1,164
$4,339
Read our full methodology

Cheapest Indiana car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: Indiana Farmers

For teen drivers, an at-fault accident may compound already steep rates. The following table highlights average rates for an 18-year-old driver in Indiana with an at-fault accident on their record:

Insurance Company Avg. annual min coverage premium Avg. annual full coverage premium
USAA
$1,021
$4,029
Hastings Mutual
$1,096
$3,141
Auto-Owners
$1,151
$3,781
Indiana Farmers
$1,161
$3,249
Grange
$1,175
$5,089
Cheapest Indiana car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: Indiana Farmers Insurance

Young drivers with DUIs are typically seen as some of the riskiest individuals to insure. As a result, most carriers charge steep rates for these drivers, if they're willing to insure them at all. You may have to compare many quotes to find a carrier that offers the coverage you need at a premium you can afford. Below you can see companies that offer some of the cheapest average rates for a 21-year-old driver with a DUI conviction.

Insurance Company Avg. annual min coverage premium Avg. annual full coverage premium
Progressive
$642
$2,543
USAA
$817
$3,392
Geico
$820
$3,354
Grange
$906
$4,165
Allstate
$970
$6,370
Read our full methodology

Cheapest car insurance rates by city in Indiana

If you’re thinking about moving, it may also be a good time to shop for new car insurance; your ZIP code can have a big impact on your average premium. For instance, insurance premiums may be generally higher in areas that have a more expensive cost of living, or have higher incidence of vehicle theft, vandalism or other crime rates. In our study, we found the Indiana cities below to be the cheapest for full and minimum coverage.

Dubois
City average annual min coverage premium
$355
Cheapest car insurance carrier
Hastings Mutual
Company average annual premium
$164
Saint Anthony
City average annual min coverage premium
$357
Cheapest car insurance carrier
Hastings Mutual
Company average annual premium
$164
Huntingburg
City average annual min coverage premium
$357
Cheapest car insurance carrier
Hastings Mutual
Company average annual premium
$164
Celestine
City average annual min coverage premium
$358
Cheapest car insurance carrier
Hastings Mutual
Company average annual premium
$164
Schnellville
City average annual min coverage premium
$360
Cheapest car insurance carrier
Hastings Mutual
Company average annual premium
$164
Read our full methodology
Syracuse
City average annual min coverage premium
$1,523
Cheapest car insurance carrier
Hastings Mutual
Company average annual premium
$650
Warsaw
City average annual min coverage premium
$1,519
Cheapest car insurance carrier
Hastings Mutual
Company average annual premium
$650
Zanesville
City average annual min coverage premium
$1,499
Cheapest car insurance carrier
Hastings Mutual
Company average annual premium
$744
New Richmond
City average annual min coverage premium
$1,502
Cheapest car insurance carrier
Hastings Mutual
Company average annual premium
$720
Grabill
City average annual min coverage premium
$1,495
Cheapest car insurance carrier
Hastings Mutual
Company average annual premium
$744
Read our full methodology

Car insurance discounts in Indiana

While you’re shopping for Indiana car insurance savings, you may want to inquire about some of the state’s most common discounts, including: 

  • Young driver discounts: Teens and young adults could earn discounts for maintaining good grades (usually a 3.0 GPA or higher), living at college with a vehicle or completing a driver’s training course. 
  • Safe driver discounts: Not only do safe drivers typically pay the lowest base rates, but many major carriers offer a safe driver discount, too. Usually, you must be ticket-and-accident-free for three to five years to qualify, but each company creates its own eligibility requirements. 
  • Telematics: Safe drivers may want to consider participating in a telematics program, which could potentially yield hefty savings. Telematics might be a good idea for those working on cleaning up their driving records, too, as it may provide a financial incentive to practice safe driving habits. 
  • Bundling: Periodically shopping for new home insurance can be an excellent way to save, and if you purchase homeowners and auto insurance with the same company, you might get a bundling discount.  
  • Defensive driving course: Some companies could give you a discount after completing an approved defensive driving course. Oftentimes, the course is available online but it may have a small fee attached. Additionally, your company might only give this discount to drivers who are 50 or older, so you may want to ask your agent for details. 

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze the latest rates in January, 2024 for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates include the most recent approved rate increases filed by insurance companies and are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region so that policyholders can see the impact rates have in their areas. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction.

Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16-year-old teen to a 40-year-old married parent’s policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy. 

Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 18 and 21 applied. Drivers are renters on their own policy. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.

Savings

