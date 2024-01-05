Joshua Cox-Steib

Contributor, Personal Finance
Ribbon EXPERTISE
  • Life insurance
  • Auto insurance
  • Homeowners insurance
  • Auto loans
Education EDUCATION
  • The University of Tulsa, B.S. in Sociology

 

Joshua has been a professional writer for over five years. During that time, he worked within several genres and industries, from self-published fiction to professional journalism. He was also a contributing writer on several large-scale projects for hospitals and insurance companies. Having written editorial articles, guides, and more throughout his career, Joshua always seeks to grow his writing repertoire and skillset.

Find Joshua Cox-Steib beyond Bankrate

  • CNET
  • Coverage
  • MSN

With barriers to communication being what they are, few things are as important as finding the right words to get an idea across. We may never know how many human tragedies were caused by simple miscommunication.

— Joshua Cox-Steib

Joshua's latest articles