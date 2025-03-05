What is an insurance endorsement?
Car insurance policies come in various forms, with most focusing on the standard coverage types that most people are familiar with. That includes liability coverage for bodily injury and property damage, collision coverage and comprehensive coverage. Although these are some of the best-known types of auto coverage available, many carriers will allow policyholders to further customize their coverage options with car insurance endorsements—at a cost. We’ll talk you through what an insurance endorsement is and how it works so you can build the coverage package that’s right for you.
An endorsement in insurance modifies your policy in specific ways, depending on what you select. Generally, endorsements add to your coverage limits or types, but they can also be used for several other purposes. You can think of endorsements as policy customization tools that can be used, depending on the auto insurance carrier, in a wide range of ways to alter and modify your car insurance policy. These tools are often also referred to as policy add-ons or riders.
Types of insurance endorsements
An insurance endorsement is a good way to change certain terms of your car insurance policy without having to cancel it or create a new policy to reflect the modifications. Some of the most common categories of insurance endorsements are:
|Endorsement type
|Meaning
|Additional coverage
|These types of endorsements can increase coverage limits on your existing coverage types or add entirely new coverage types to your policy. Examples of additional types of coverage include things like rental reimbursement, key replacement and roadside assistance.
|Exclusion endorsement
|These types of endorsements restrict certain facets of your car insurance policy. One example is the named driver exclusion, which removes coverage for drivers specifically named as excluded on your policy.
|Changes to policy details
|These endorsements are simply written notes that detail any changes to your policy, such as a driver’s name or address and more.
What are mandatory and voluntary endorsements?
Most commonly, car insurance endorsements are voluntary, meaning that the policyholder chooses the rider as opposed to having it required of them. In some cases, however, auto endorsements can be mandatory. For instance, some states require that drivers carry PIP, or similar medical benefits coverage, as part of their minimum coverage auto insurance policy. Similarly, if your car is leased, your lender may require that you have mandatory gap insurance coverage or a similar endorsement.
Common car insurance endorsements
Even if you have never heard of the term before, endorsements are more common than you may think. Many insurance policies include one or more endorsements. We break down some of the most common types you may have come across.
Less common car insurance endorsements
Many of the endorsements discussed above can be found commonly from a wide range of auto insurance carriers. There are, however, less common types of auto insurance endorsement that may be worth seeking out. These options may require finding a specific carrier who will offer them and may come with higher rates. Some less common car insurance endorsements include:
- Pet injury: If your pet is in the car with you when you get into an accident and is injured or killed, this coverage might pay for vet care or funeral costs up to the coverage limits. This should not be confused with pet insurance, which acts like health insurance, covering your pet’s qualifying accidents and injuries.
- In-home care costs coverage: If your injuries are substantial enough that you require in-home care assistance, this endorsement could provide coverage to pay for the cost. In-home care can include help with bathing, dressing, light housekeeping and transportation.
- Better car replacement: If your car is totaled, better car replacement provides compensation for a vehicle one year newer that has 15,000 fewer miles than your car that was totaled. This differs from new car replacement, which gives you the funds for the same make and model that was totaled.
How much do insurance endorsements cost?
The cost of any given car insurance endorsement will vary between auto insurance companies and often between drivers, even if they have a policy from the same company. As with any facet of car insurance, premiums are highly personalized and based on multiple factors. That said, customizing your policy with endorsements that increase or add coverage, like roadside assistance, will almost always increase your premium. Other types of endorsements, like exclusion endorsements, may not impact your rates or may even lower them.
How to purchase an insurance endorsement
Most carriers offer online applications through their websites as well as the option to contact their agents by phone and purchase that way. The option of going to a physical office and applying for your policy is less common these days, but still available through some carriers. Before buying an endorsement, consider these steps:
- Research the type of endorsement you are interested in: Many endorsements are published on insurance companies’ websites. Be sure to read the terms and conditions to understand if there are eligibility requirements or limitations to the endorsement.
- Find out how much the endorsement will cost: In the case of an insurance add-on, such as a gap or rideshare insurance, you may need to call the carrier or agent to find out how much it will cost to add the optional coverage to your policy.
- Request the endorsement: Depending on the insurance company, you may be able to add the endorsement online or through the mobile app. Otherwise, contact your agent or a representative to add the endorsement.
- Verify the coverage: Once you add the endorsement, verify that it appears on your policy and that all information is correct. If you find any errors or omissions, reach out to your carrier right away to correct it.