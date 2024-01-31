At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

All providers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide. And we constantly review our criteria to ensure we’re putting accuracy first.

Our insurance team is composed of agents, data analysts, and customers like you. They focus on the points consumers care about most — price, customer service, policy features and savings opportunities — so you can feel confident about which provider is right for you.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Your car insurance policy may only be top of mind when you need it most, like in the event of an accident, but understanding your coverage ahead of time may ensure you’re sufficiently covered. There are several different car insurance policies and coverage types, each designed to kick in in different scenarios. Bankrate’s insurance editorial team aims to help you understand what car insurance covers, how to meet your state’s requirements, the coverage options available and how to find the right car insurance company for you.

Savings Compare rates and save on auto insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Rates Rates keep going up in 2022. Get a new quote and save today. Savings Compare rates and save on auto insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Save on auto insurance with quotes from trusted providers like: Drivers switch & save an average of $750+/year Next Arrow Right Are you overpaying for auto insurance? Next Arrow Right Safe drivers choose Allstate® Next Arrow Right Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

RATE INCREASE ALERT Rates increased up to 12% this year. Costs will continue to rise through 2022. Shop for a better rate before you renew your current policy. Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Save on auto insurance with quotes from trusted providers like: Drivers switch & save an average of $750+/year Next Arrow Right Are you overpaying for auto insurance? Next Arrow Right Safe drivers choose Allstate® Next Arrow Right Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

How does car insurance work?

Car insurance protects drivers financially in the event of an accident or another type of covered incident. If you are responsible for an accident and cause someone else’s injuries or damages, liability coverage typically covers the costs related to the accident, up to the policy limit. But even if you don’t cause the accident, your car insurance may also cover damage to your vehicle, though it will depend on the type of coverage included in your policy.

Car insurance is required to drive legally in almost every state, so it’s important to maintain at least the state-required minimum car insurance policy even if you don’t think you need it. Driving without car insurance may result in a fine, license suspension or even jail time, depending on the state you live in.

Every state has its own car insurance requirements, but the typical car insurance policy consists of several types of coverage. When buying a car insurance policy, you may be able to select a range of coverage options. Based on the coverage you select, your insurance company will pay up to a certain limit per coverage type or cover certain types of damage. Car insurance may financially protect you if you are injured, the other party if they are injured or if you cause property damage to your car or someone else’s.

Some car insurance coverage types have a deductible, while others do not. A deductible is how much you pay out of pocket for a covered claim. Essentially, the deductible amount reduces the payout amount the insurance company pays. Depending on your needs and financial situation, you can increase or decrease your deductible amount.

Additionally, you could raise your coverage limits to reduce your financial risk in the event of an accident. Having higher limits could offer substantially more financial protection and may not require significantly higher car insurance costs.

Minimum liability coverage

Minimum liability coverage is the least amount of coverage you can buy as legally required by your state. Each state has its own minimum coverage requirements, but almost all of them require a certain amount of liability insurance. On average, minimum coverage costs $622 per year nationally. Depending on the state, you can decline certain car insurance coverage types, even when offered.

Bodily injury liability

Bodily injury liability pays for the other driver and their passengers’ injuries if you cause an accident. This coverage helps pay for their medical bills, lost wages and pain and suffering from the accident. Most states require a minimum amount of bodily injury liability. Liability coverage does not have a deductible, but there is a coverage limit. If you exceed your coverage limit, you’re responsible for the additional costs.

Property damage liability

If you cause an accident and damage someone’s property, property damage liability would pay for it. Property damage is most often caused to someone’s vehicle, but could also be a fence, mailbox, utility pole, guard rail or building. Just like bodily injury liability, this coverage is usually required and has a coverage limit, but does not have a deductible.

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage

Though not required in all states, uninsured motorist coverage and underinsured motorist coverage financially protects you if someone hits you and does not have any insurance or enough coverage to pay for your injuries and, in some cases, property damage. Uninsured motorist coverage may have the same limits as your liability coverage, but they can also differ depending on the amounts you choose and what is available in your state.

In some instances, uninsured motorist coverage may apply to a hit-and-run accident, when another driver is at fault and leaves the scene without providing insurance information. In the case of a hit-and-run, there may be stricter stipulations about how soon you have to report the accident and file a claim. Additionally, some states prevent the coverage from applying in cases where the at-fault driver is unidentified.

Personal injury protection

Some states require personal injury protection (PIP), though some allow you to waive coverage. PIP insurance pays up to your coverage limits if you or your passengers are injured in an accident, regardless of fault. It also covers you as a passenger in someone else’s vehicle. If you include PIP coverage on your car insurance, it may cover:

Medical costs

Lost wages

Funeral expenses

Childcare

Household services

Childcare and household services are only covered if needed while you are recovering from your injuries. The amount you can buy varies by state, and there is no deductible to use this coverage.

Medical payments coverage

Medical payments coverage pays for medical expenses you incur if you are injured in an accident, regardless of fault. If you select this coverage, it follows you when you are walking, riding a bike, on public transportation, driving your car or someone else’s or if you are a passenger. Like PIP, there is no deductible to pay for coverage, but you have a coverage limit. Medical payments coverage is available in states where PIP is not offered.

Full coverage car insurance

With minimum liability coverage, you miss out on physical damage coverage for your car. If you want the insurance company to pay for repairs to your car in a covered claim, consider full coverage car insurance. If your vehicle is financed or leased, you will likely be required to carry full coverage. The national average cost of full coverage car insurance is $2,543 per year.

However, your rate may differ based on your driving history, location, coverage types and selected deductibles.

Collision

Collision coverage pays for the damage to your car caused by hitting another vehicle or object, regardless of fault. A deductible will apply to this coverage based on the amount you select.

Comprehensive

Comprehensive coverage, also called other-than-collision coverage, pays for the damage to your car not covered by collision. This includes:

Broken windows or windshields

Hitting an animal

Theft of the car

Vandalism

Weather events

Like collision, the deductible you choose for comprehensive coverage applies when you file a comprehensive claim.

Other types of coverage

Most insurance companies offer add-on coverage types to round out your policy’s coverage. While options vary by state, other types of coverage could include:

Gap insurance: This coverage is for new vehicles that are financed or leased. If your car is totaled in an accident or stolen and unrecoverable, gap insurance would pay the difference between your totaled car’s worth and what you owe.

This coverage is for new vehicles that are financed or leased. If your car is totaled in an accident or stolen and unrecoverable, gap insurance would pay the difference between your totaled car’s worth and what you owe. New car replacement: If your car is only a few years old and you have full coverage, you may qualify for this coverage. With new car replacement, if your car is totaled, you get the value to replace your car with the same year, make and model, instead of the depreciated value.

If your car is only a few years old and you have full coverage, you may qualify for this coverage. With new car replacement, if your car is totaled, you get the value to replace your car with the same year, make and model, instead of the depreciated value. Roadside assistance: This coverage pays for service to assist you if your car breaks down. Coverage varies but usually includes towing, key lockout, bringing fuel, battery jump start and tire changes.

This coverage pays for service to assist you if your car breaks down. Coverage varies but usually includes towing, key lockout, bringing fuel, battery jump start and tire changes. Rental car coverage: If your vehicle is under repair due to a covered claim, your insurance can help pay for a rental car.

When additional coverage helps

In the realm of car insurance, there are several scenarios where opting for additional coverage can provide vital financial protection. These extra options, often not included in standard policies, can be crucial in specific situations. Let’s explore some of these scenarios to understand when and why these coverages might be necessary.

Uninsured motorist coverage and underinsured motorist coverage: These coverage types could be a lifeline if you’re involved in an accident with a driver who either lacks insurance or has insufficient coverage. While it’s typically optional, this coverage can cover medical expenses or car repairs that the other party’s insurance should have covered.

These coverage types could be a lifeline if you’re involved in an accident with a driver who either lacks insurance or has insufficient coverage. While it’s typically optional, this coverage can cover medical expenses or car repairs that the other party’s insurance should have covered. Comprehensive coverage: This type of insurance is designed to protect your vehicle from non-collision events, such as theft, vandalism or natural disasters. For instance, if your car is damaged due to a hailstorm or stolen, comprehensive coverage could help cover the cost of repairs or replacement.

This type of insurance is designed to protect your vehicle from non-collision events, such as theft, vandalism or natural disasters. For instance, if your car is damaged due to a hailstorm or stolen, comprehensive coverage could help cover the cost of repairs or replacement. Personal injury protection (PIP): In some states, PIP is mandatory, but in others, it’s an optional add-on. This coverage could be crucial for covering medical expenses, lost wages or other costs associated with injuries from a car accident, regardless of who is at fault.

In some states, PIP is mandatory, but in others, it’s an optional add-on. This coverage could be crucial for covering medical expenses, lost wages or other costs associated with injuries from a car accident, regardless of who is at fault. Collision coverage: Although not always required, collision coverage can be important if you’re in an accident with another vehicle or object, like a fence or a tree. This coverage can help pay for repairs to your car, even if you’re at fault for the accident.

In these scenarios, having the right additional coverage can make a significant difference in managing the financial implications of unexpected events. It’s important to note that while these coverage options can provide substantial benefits, they also come at additional costs. Therefore, it’s wise to consider your personal needs, the value of your vehicle and your financial situation when deciding on if additional coverage makes sense for your situation.

Who is covered by my car insurance policy?

The people listed as insured drivers on your auto insurance policy are covered to drive your car. If someone not listed on your policy has permission to temporarily drive your car, they are also usually covered. This is called permissive use. For example, if you let your neighbor drive your car and they get into an accident, your insurance policy will likely cover the damages as if you were the driver of the vehicle. Keep in mind that if they get into an accident, it falls under your insurance policy and can affect your insurance premiums. Also, insurance companies have different criteria for what is considered permissive use, so before you hand over your keys, check with your company to ensure the driver is covered.

What does car insurance not cover?

What does car insurance cover and exclude? To find out, check your auto insurance policy for details regarding what is and is not covered in your policy. There are a few things that are not covered by car insurance with many insurance companies:

Damage beyond coverage limits: When you purchase car insurance, you choose coverage limits. The policy declarations page will outline your limits, which is the maximum amount your auto insurance company must pay in a covered claim. You handle the rest of the expenses out of pocket, so most insurance experts recommend buying as much coverage as you need to be financially protected.

When you purchase car insurance, you choose coverage limits. The policy declarations page will outline your limits, which is the maximum amount your auto insurance company must pay in a covered claim. You handle the rest of the expenses out of pocket, so most insurance experts recommend buying as much coverage as you need to be financially protected. Specialty vehicles: High-value, exotic, performance or vintage vehicles may not be eligible for coverage or properly covered under a standard auto insurance policy. Some companies offer specialty insurance policies tailored to meet the needs of these types of vehicles.

High-value, exotic, performance or vintage vehicles may not be eligible for coverage or properly covered under a standard auto insurance policy. Some companies offer specialty insurance policies tailored to meet the needs of these types of vehicles. Maintenance and repairs: Car insurance does not cover your vehicle’s maintenance and normal wear and tear. You are responsible for keeping your car running, including regular maintenance the manufacturer recommends. Some insurance companies may offer mechanical breakdown insurance, which could provide some coverage.

Car insurance does not cover your vehicle’s maintenance and normal wear and tear. You are responsible for keeping your car running, including regular maintenance the manufacturer recommends. Some insurance companies may offer mechanical breakdown insurance, which could provide some coverage. Rideshare: If you rideshare, there is likely a gap in coverage where you are not covered when not actively completing a ride. You should check to see what coverage the rideshare company provides and consider what personal rideshare insurance you could purchase to offer more financial protection.

If you rideshare, there is likely a gap in coverage where you are not covered when not actively completing a ride. You should check to see what coverage the rideshare company provides and consider what personal rideshare insurance you could purchase to offer more financial protection. Delivery: If you use your car for delivery purposes, like delivering pizzas, your car insurance will likely not cover any damages that occur while driving for hire. Driving for hire is any driving you do with your personal vehicle that earns you money. Some insurance companies offer delivery coverage on your personal policy (or a commercial policy) for these purposes.

If you use your car for delivery purposes, like delivering pizzas, your car insurance will likely not cover any damages that occur while driving for hire. Driving for hire is any driving you do with your personal vehicle that earns you money. Some insurance companies offer delivery coverage on your personal policy (or a commercial policy) for these purposes. Racing: If you damage your car while racing or participating in other motorsports, standard auto insurance will not cover the damages. This includes racing on the street or highway with another driver or on a racetrack.

If you damage your car while racing or participating in other motorsports, standard auto insurance will not cover the damages. This includes racing on the street or highway with another driver or on a racetrack. Illegal activity: Illegal activities directly related to the cause of a car insurance claim would not be covered. For example, if you were found guilty of insurance fraud by intentionally staging an accident, your claim would be denied and you could even face jail time.

Frequently asked questions