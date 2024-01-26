What is a car insurance policy number?

At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

All providers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide. And we constantly review our criteria to ensure we’re putting accuracy first.

Our insurance team is composed of agents, data analysts, and customers like you. They focus on the points consumers care about most — price, customer service, policy features and savings opportunities — so you can feel confident about which provider is right for you.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Portions of this article were drafted using an in-house natural language generation platform. The article was reviewed, fact-checked and edited by our editorial staff.

Savings Compare rates and save on auto insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Rates Rates keep going up in 2022. Get a new quote and save today. Savings Compare rates and save on auto insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Save on auto insurance with quotes from trusted providers like: Drivers switch & save an average of $750+/year Next Arrow Right Are you overpaying for auto insurance? Next Arrow Right Safe drivers choose Allstate® Next Arrow Right Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

RATE INCREASE ALERT Rates increased up to 12% this year. Costs will continue to rise through 2022. Shop for a better rate before you renew your current policy. Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Save on auto insurance with quotes from trusted providers like: Drivers switch & save an average of $750+/year Next Arrow Right Are you overpaying for auto insurance? Next Arrow Right Safe drivers choose Allstate® Next Arrow Right Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

Car insurance can be a confusing world to navigate with so many different policies, coverage options and terms to understand. One essential piece of information you’ll need to keep track of is your car insurance policy number. This unique identifier is like a fingerprint for your insurance policy, and it’s crucial in various situations, from reporting accidents to communicating with your insurance company. In this guide, Bankrate’s team will break down everything you need to know about car insurance policy numbers. Whether you’re a seasoned driver or a new policyholder, understanding your auto insurance policy number is essential for managing your car insurance effectively.

What is a car insurance policy number?

One key component of your auto insurance coverage is your policy number, a unique identifier that ties you to your specific coverage details. If you’ve ever glanced at your insurance card or paid a bill, you’ve likely come across this important number.

A car insurance policy number is a unique code associated with your auto insurance policy. Think of it as a Social Security number for your car insurance — it’s how your insurer keeps track of your specific policy amidst the millions they manage. This number, generally ranging between nine and 13 digits, could be a combination of numbers and letters.

Your policy number is vital in situations such as reporting an accident, getting stopped by the police, or when discussing your policy with your insurance company. It’s your unique identifier, allowing your insurance company to quickly access your policy details.

You can typically find your policy number on your insurance card, often labeled as “Policy #” or “Policy ID.” It should also appear on your billing statements, policy declarations page and possibly in your online insurance portal or mobile app (if your insurance company offers one). If you ever misplace your policy number, you can usually retrieve it by logging into your insurance account online, checking relevant documents or reaching out to your insurance agent.

When do you need your car insurance policy number?

Anyone with an auto insurance policy may benefit from knowing their car insurance policy number. In many cases, you can look up your policy number if you forget it. However, suppose you’ve just been in a car accident. In that case, you may need to provide the other drivers with your auto insurance information. This information includes your car insurance policy number. You may also need to get the other driver’s policy number, just as you may need to provide yours.

Keeping proof of insurance in your vehicle is legally required in most states. Proof of insurance could be an insurance ID card, certificate of insurance form, or even your policy – although it may have several pages. Each of these documents will include your insurance policy number. Keeping proof of insurance in your vehicle and knowing how to easily access it may save you time and reduce stress if you are involved in an accident or traffic stop.

Here is a list of some situations when you may need to have your car insurance policy number handy:

Your vehicle is involved in an accident: You will commonly share your policy number with the other vehicle’s driver as well as the police if they write an accident report. This exchange of insurance information helps both parties involved in the accident file the necessary paperwork for their claims with their respective insurance companies.

You will commonly share your policy number with the other vehicle’s driver as well as the police if they write an accident report. This exchange of insurance information helps both parties involved in the accident file the necessary paperwork for their claims with their respective insurance companies. You are pulled over by police: In most states, the police typically ask for proof of insurance as part of a traffic stop. Being able to hand them your insurance policy number along with your license and registration should help expedite your time spent in a traffic stop if you do happen to get pulled over.

In most states, the police typically ask for proof of insurance as part of a traffic stop. Being able to hand them your insurance policy number along with your license and registration should help expedite your time spent in a traffic stop if you do happen to get pulled over. You are speaking to your insurance company: Your insurance policy number allows your carrier to quickly locate the details of your policy. You will likely need your policy number when contacting your insurance company or using their digital tools to file a claim, manage your policy or pay a bill.

How to find your car insurance policy number

In addition to outlining your coverage options, the policy documents you receive when setting up your policy should also contain your auto policy number. Beyond that, insurance policy numbers are generally attached to all paperwork associated with that policy. Thankfully, this means that you can typically find it in several ways.

Check your insurance card: Your proof of insurance card will have your policy number listed. This number is usually featured prominently in the first few lines of the card.

Your proof of insurance card will have your policy number listed. This number is usually featured prominently in the first few lines of the card. Go through your premium statements: Both paper and digital statements typically have your policy number listed in a similar format as on your insurance card. Some carriers have separate billing and policy account numbers, so double-check to make sure you differentiate the premium account number from your policy number, if applicable.

Both paper and digital statements typically have your policy number listed in a similar format as on your insurance card. Some carriers have separate billing and policy account numbers, so double-check to make sure you differentiate the premium account number from your policy number, if applicable. Look at your insurance declarations page: When purchasing your policy, the insurance company should provide paperwork detailing your policy’s coverage types and limits. This is also called a declarations page and will typically have the auto policy number printed on it.

When purchasing your policy, the insurance company should provide paperwork detailing your policy’s coverage types and limits. This is also called a declarations page and will typically have the auto policy number printed on it. Log into your account: If you have an online account with your insurance company, you can likely find your policy number. Go to the company website and log into your account. Once you are logged in, you may see your policy number listed with your account information.

If you have an online account with your insurance company, you can likely find your policy number. Go to the company website and log into your account. Once you are logged in, you may see your policy number listed with your account information. Contact your insurance agent: You can always contact your insurance agent during your carrier’s business hours. Inform them of who you are and request your policy number. They may require some proof of identification, so be ready just in case.

How to find someone else’s car insurance policy number

You can find someone else’s auto policy number in a few different ways. If you’re involved in an accident, the other driver will likely give you their insurance information. If they fail to share their policy number, you could file a police report or contact the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

File a police report: If you have a legal cause, like being the victim of a hit-and-run, you may file a police report and request to be informed of whether or not the vehicle was insured. This represents a valid reason because, in this case, the insurance of that vehicle may be liable for damages done to yours.

If you have a legal cause, like being the victim of a hit-and-run, you may file a police report and request to be informed of whether or not the vehicle was insured. This represents a valid reason because, in this case, the insurance of that vehicle may be liable for damages done to yours. Contact the DMV: If you have a valid reason to know whether a car is insured, but it isn’t a police matter, you can sometimes get that information from the DMV. The DMV will want to know your reasons and will need as much information on the vehicle as you can provide. If you know the car’s VIN (vehicle identification number), the process may go much smoother.

Frequently asked questions