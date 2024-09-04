At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

Businesses or individuals that hire clients often require them to have insurance coverage in order to reduce their liability. To prove they have the necessary coverage, individuals or businesses often show a certificate of insurance, which is the legal proof and details of coverage given by the insurance provider. A certificate of insurance can also verify policy types and coverage limits.

What is a certificate of insurance?

Occasionally, homeowners or car owners may be asked to show proof of insurance, specifically the insurance policy number. A certification of insurance is a shortened form of the policy that verifies that coverage is in place. The certification is sometimes called a certificate of liability insurance form or COI.

This single page document usually provides:

Name and address of the insurance company

Name and address of the insured

Policy number

Effective and expiration dates of the insurance policy

National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) number for the insuring company

Coverage details, which could include vehicle information, liability limits, and comprehensive and collision deductibles

When do you need a certification of insurance?

Think of a certification of insurance as another form of insurance ID, like the small insurance cards that insurance companies provide policyholders. A COI is very similar. For instance, if you’re pulled over or are shopping for a new vehicle, you’ll usually be asked to show proof of insurance. The same way you could show your insurance ID card, a COI will also prove that you have the state’s minimum liability coverage in order to drive.

Since drivers are more likely to carry insurance cards, COIs are most commonly used by business owners who carry liability insurance. For example, if a business is contracted to complete work for another business or person, it can use the COI to show proof of liability insurance coverage (among other types). This can reassure the client that they’re not responsible for financial risk stemming from injuries or damage that could come from working with the contractor.

How are certificates of insurance validated?

A certificate of insurance might sound like a simple document compared to an entire insurance policy, but it must be checked to ensure it’s not invalid or fraudulent. Typically, the person or institution requesting the COI will go straight to the insurance provider to validate the document.

Here’s some of the information they’re checking:

The date the policy became effective

The producer who is servicing the policy

The name and contact details of the policyholder

Detailed information about the insurance coverage provided (like policy types and coverage limits)

Details and contact information about the insurance provider

If you cannot validate you have insurance, you could lose out on a job for your business. If you get pulled over without proof of insurance, you could get a ticket, receive a fine or face jail time. Not providing proof of current insurance when shopping for a new insurance policy could mean higher insurance premiums because a lapse in coverage typically indicates a high-risk driver by insurance standards.

How to get a certification of insurance

Since a certificate of insurance is proof of coverage, you should already have insurance coverage in place. If you need to purchase insurance coverage, request quotes from several providers and choose the policy that’s best for you. You will have to make a payment in order for coverage to go into effect. Then, your insurance company can provide your COI to any business or person who requests it. Although the COI request process may vary by carrier, here’s how the process typically plays out if you’re the one requesting a COI from another person or business.

Determine if you need a COI. For example, if you’re a business owner, you might want to confirm insurance coverage and policy limits for a person or company you wish to hire. If you’re the business owner, get the contact information for the prospective client’s insurance company. Call or submit a request for the prospective client’s COI directly from their insurance company. Read through the COI to ensure they have the insurance coverage you’re looking for.

What is the difference between a COI and an SR-22?

Although a COI and SR-22 are both documents that act as proof of insurance, the reason you would need to show either document differs.

A COI can provide proof of coverage if you’re pulled over by law enforcement or when you’re submitting paperwork for your business. A person or company who wants to verify your coverage must usually reach out directly to your insurance company and ask for the form.

On the other hand, your state might require you to file an SR-22 form with the Department of Motor Vehicles if you’ve been convicted of a high-risk driving incident like driving without insurance coverage or a DUI. The SR-22 serves as proof that you carry the adequate minimum limits. Typically, your insurance company files the SR-22 with the DMV on your behalf. Note that if you’re in Florida or Virginia, you’re required to file an FR-44, not an SR-22.

Frequently asked questions