Bankrate auto loan reviews

With so many options, finding the best auto loan for you and your needs can be a challenge. Before heading to the dealership, explore what loan options are available. The lenders we rate and review offer a range of amounts, terms and interest rates — so whether this is your first car, or you are looking to refinance your current loan, you'll be able to fully investigate potential financing choices before you hit the road. 

LendingClub logo
4.5
4.5
You may know LendingClub as a peer-to-peer (P2P) lending source for personal loans, but it can also help you with auto loan refinances. LendingClub offers a non-traditional approach to financing.
4.4
4.4
Tenet offers auto loans and refinancing to drivers who are looking into or already have an EV.
PenFed Credit Union logo
4.4
4.4
Pentagon Federal Credit Union, more commonly known as PenFed, is a credit union that offers loans for new and used car loans, auto refinance loans and lease buyout loans.
4.4
4.4
If you want to refinance your vehicle loan, iLending may be the right place to start. iLending provides refinancing options for most vehicle loans with the goal of saving you money.
4.4
4.4
Caribou offers competitive auto refinance loans through its network of lenders. These lenders range from credit unions to community banks
4.3
4.3
Borrowers can finance for higher than usual amounts and benefit from fast funding. Still, the product is not available in every state.
4.3
4.3
Consumers Credit Union (CCU) is a membership-based credit union that offers new, used and auto refinance loans. While you must be a member, acceptance is only a $5 fee and a deposit of another $5 or more to one of its bank accounts.
4.3
4.3
Autopay is an online lending marketplace that helps consumers find the best deal on auto loan financing. You can view potential loan offers from lenders in their network in minutes without impacting your credit score.
4.3
4.3
Shoppers can buy and finance a car on Carvana’s website, then have it delivered or retrieve it from a “car vending machine” in their area.
4.2
4.2
Navy Federal has been serving military members and their families since 1933 after opening as a credit union for naval employees.
4.1
4.1
Skyla Credit Union, which recently merged with Parsons FCU, serves drivers looking for new, used or refinance auto loans with low rates.
4.1
4.1
RateGenius is an online platform connecting borrowers with lenders that offer auto refinancing.
4.1
4.1
Capital One offers auto loans for new and used car purchases at select dealerships. The lender also provides refinancing on current auto loans.
LightStream logo
4.1
4.1
LightStream is an online lender that offers unsecured auto loans for new car purchases and used car purchases, as well as auto loan refinancing.
4
4
Gravity is an auto loan marketplace enabling borrowers to compare top refinance offers online and in minutes.
4
4
USAA is a Texas-based company that serves U.S. military members and veterans, pre-commissioned officers and spouses and children of either. Members can take out auto loans for new and used vehicles and refinance existing ones.
Ally Bank logo
4
4
Ally is a direct lender that offers a streamlined digital auto financing experience for individuals looking to refinance their current vehicle or buy out their lease.
Upstart logo
4
4
Upstart is an online lender established in 2012. It uses AI technology to determine risk rather than more traditional underwriting criteria.
4
4
CarMax serves drivers across the country who want to purchase used vehicles. It has recently dove into the remote purchase space, providing drivers with the ease of vehicle delivery and financing all on one site.
4
4
Credit Direct is a personal loan marketplace that lends both directly and through its trusted partner network to borrowers looking for loans.
3.9
3.9
M&T Bank serves drivers primarily on the east coast in banking products ranging from credit cards and insurance to lending.
3.9
3.9
Finding the right refinancing loan requires you to weigh your current loan terms and rates against new ones. Auto Approve streamlines this process by handling the heavy lifting.
3.9
3.9
Westlake Financial serves drivers looking to purchase and finance their next vehicle and partners with over 30,000 dealerships across all 50 states.
3.8
3.8
MyAutoLoan is an online platform that makes it easy to find the best deals on auto financing.
3.8
3.8
With a nationwide footprint and a large branch network, U.S. Bank is a great option for auto loan borrowers who prefer the convenience of in-person customer service.
PNC logo
3.8
3.8
PNC Bank is one of the biggest banks in the U.S., with more than 2,600 branches across the country.
3.7
3.7
With about 1,500 branches across the U.S., Regions Bank offers auto loans to drivers who prefer the convenience of in-person communication while still having the option to access their loan online.
Bank of America logo
3.7
3.7
Bank of America works directly with authorized dealers across the country to provide financing for over two million available vehicles.
OpenRoad Logo
3.6
3.6
If you want to refinance to find better rates or terms, consider loan marketplace OpenRoad Lending for dedicated customer support.
3.5
3.5
Fifth Third Bank, a regional financial institution headquartered in Cincinnati, offers auto loans for new and used vehicles and auto refinance loans to its members that hold checking and savings accounts.
3.5
3.5
RefiJet is an auto refinancing company catering to individuals seeking better terms on their auto loans and a simpler way to rate shop.
3.5
3.5
CarsDirect is not a direct auto lender but rather a marketplace that presents drivers with loan options directly from its network.
3.3
3.3
Tresl partners with lenders throughout the U.S. to offer auto financing at competitive rates. It is not a direct lender but an online platform.
3.3
3.3
Auto Credit Express serves as a lender marketplace primarily serving drivers with poor credit, no credit and those who have been denied previously due to bankruptcy.
3.2
3.2
While much of Valley Bank's process is not disclosed online, borrowers can gain access to financing for both new and used vehicles in person or online with a competitive maximum APR.
3.2
3.2
Wells Fargo, a national bank founded in 1852, serves customers across the United States. Its suite of products includes personal and commercial banking, investing and loans.
