Loan amount
$7,500-$100,000
Min. credit score
500
APR from
4.29%-29.90%
Funds available in
7-10 business days
The refinancing process can be daunting, especially if you are in a tight financial spot with your current loan. When working with OpenRoad Lending, you will be matched with a dedicated agent following the loan approval process. While OpenRoad isn’t the only lender to offer this level of service — iLending also comes to mind — it’s not a common practice.
Refinancing your vehicle can provide the wiggle room needed to better afford your vehicle. Consider the benefits and drawbacks of working with OpenRoad.
Co-borrowers encouraged
Minimal fees
Low minimum credit score
Some gig workers excluded
Unavailable in some states
High max APR
Founded in 2009, the Texas-based lender matches applicants to a network of lending partners. It serves borrowers across 45 states who want to refinance their auto loans and secure improved rates or terms. The application can be handled online in minutes.
Borrowers must fall within the following criteria to land a refinance auto loan with OpenRoad:
Many lenders set mileage and age limits at 100,000 miles and 10 years, respectively, or even lower. OpenRoad’s relatively generous limits stand out.
OpenRoad also will not offer to refinance to the following vehicles: commercial vehicles, motorcycles, RVs, Oldsmobile, Daewoo, Smart Car, Isuzu, trucks or vehicles larger than 3/4 ton and vehicles that are no longer being made.
If you like OpenRoad’s loan marketplace setup, Autopay boasts a similar experience. OpenRoad has a slightly lower minimum annual percentage rate (APR) while AutoPay allows borrowers to refinance vehicles for as little as $2,500. Autopay has a one-day funding timeline, making it a better option for those in a time crunch. However, Autopay doesn’t disclose its minimum credit score, while OpenRoad says it works with borrowers of all credit types.
Another lending network option, Auto Approve, primarily serves borrowers in the fair credit range with a 650 minimum score requirement. The higher maximum loan amount Auto Approve offers is great for those refinancing a more expensive vehicle. Additionally, Auto Approve offers RV and motorcycle refinance loans, unlike OpenRoad.
OpenRoad offers an enticingly low minimum APR and the option to add co-borrowers, but that may not outweigh its exclusion of self-employed borrowers. Plus, OpenRoad doesn’t offer prequalification — filling out an application is the only way to see your rates, and you may take a small credit hit in the process.
OpenRoad offers assistance over the phone at 888-536-3024 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. CST to 7 p.m. CST.
Through its network of lenders, OpenRoad works to match borrowers with potential refinance lenders.
OpenRoad is an auto loan marketplace, so the specifics of fees and terms will depend on your matched lender. But this structure does allow for a wide range of credit backgrounds.
The application can be handled directly on the OpenRoad site and requires you to input some information about yourself and your vehicle. Following that, you will be matched with a lender from the network. Be aware that some lenders in the OpenRoad network may enforce a hard credit check, which can temporarily drop your score.
Unlike other online loan applications, you will have to send in some physical documents. Once you gain approval, you must fax your completed refinance loan package. If you live in a title-holding state, you must overnight the documents.
On top of refinancing auto loans, OpenRoad sells gap coverage and vehicle service contracts. Both of these can be purchased on the OpenRoad site when you are undergoing the refi process.
Specific fees will vary depending on the lender you get matched with, but you typically will have to pay an origination fee. However, unlike some competitors, OpenRoad itself does not enforce any fees.
|Overall Score
|3.6
|Availability
|4.5
|OpenRoad offers a wide range of loan amounts and is available in most states.
|Affordability
|4.1
|OpenRoad has no application fee but has a hefty maximum rate.
|Customer Experience
|3.4
|OpenRoad only offers customer support five days a week.
|Transparency
|2.5
|Borrowers cannot prequalify, and not all rates are presented online.
The Bankrate team assessed more than 35 auto lenders to find the best. Bankrate considered 18 criteria, such as acceptance criteria, loan amounts and APR range. These scores are broken into four categories.
Editorial disclosure: All reviews are prepared by Bankrate.com staff. Opinions expressed therein are solely those of the reviewer and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including rates and fees, presented in the review is accurate as of the date of the review. Check the data at the top of this page and the lender’s website for the most current information.