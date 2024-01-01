OpenRoad auto loan refinancing: 2024 review

About OpenRoad

    Loan amount

    $7,500-$100,000

    Min. credit score

    500

    APR from

    4.29%-29.90%

  • Funds available in

    7-10 business days

Best for expert support   

The refinancing process can be daunting, especially if you are in a tight financial spot with your current loan. When working with OpenRoad Lending, you will be matched with a dedicated agent following the loan approval process. While OpenRoad isn’t the only lender to offer this level of service — iLending also comes to mind — it’s not a common practice.

Pros and cons of OpenRoad auto loans 

Refinancing your vehicle can provide the wiggle room needed to better afford your vehicle. Consider the benefits and drawbacks of working with OpenRoad.

PROS

    Co-borrowers encouraged

    Minimal fees

    Low minimum credit score

CONS

    Some gig workers excluded

    Unavailable in some states

    High max APR

Founded in 2009, the Texas-based lender matches applicants to a network of lending partners. It serves borrowers across 45 states who want to refinance their auto loans and secure improved rates or terms. The application can be handled online in minutes.

Do you qualify?

Borrowers must fall within the following criteria to land a refinance auto loan with OpenRoad:

  • Credit score: 500
  • Minimum income: At least $2,000 per month (cannot be from Uber or other taxi services) 
  • Payoff amount: Between $7,500 and $100,000 
  • Mileage: 160,000 miles or fewer 
  • Model year: 13 years old or newer 
  • Max loan-to-value ratio: 120 percent of the vehicle’s wholesale value (or 175 percent for those with excellent credit)

Many lenders set mileage and age limits at 100,000 miles and 10 years, respectively, or even lower. OpenRoad’s relatively generous limits stand out. 

OpenRoad also will not offer to refinance to the following vehicles: commercial vehicles, motorcycles, RVs, Oldsmobile, Daewoo, Smart Car, Isuzu, trucks or vehicles larger than 3/4 ton and vehicles that are no longer being made. 

OpenRoad versus Autopay

If you like OpenRoad’s loan marketplace setup, Autopay boasts a similar experience. OpenRoad has a slightly lower minimum annual percentage rate (APR) while AutoPay allows borrowers to refinance vehicles for as little as $2,500. Autopay has a one-day funding timeline, making it a better option for those in a time crunch. However, Autopay doesn’t disclose its minimum credit score, while OpenRoad says it works with borrowers of all credit types.

OpenRoad versus Auto Approve 

Another lending network option, Auto Approve, primarily serves borrowers in the fair credit range with a 650 minimum score requirement. The higher maximum loan amount Auto Approve offers is great for those refinancing a more expensive vehicle. Additionally, Auto Approve offers RV and motorcycle refinance loans, unlike OpenRoad. 

What we like and what we don’t like 

OpenRoad offers an enticingly low minimum APR and the option to add co-borrowers, but that may not outweigh its exclusion of self-employed borrowers. Plus, OpenRoad doesn’t offer prequalification — filling out an application is the only way to see your rates, and you may take a small credit hit in the process.

What we like 

  • Co-borrowers encouraged: The ability to add a co-borrower can greatly improve your available rates — even with poor credit.   
  • Minimal fees: There are no fees enforced when applying for a refinance loan.  
  • Low minimum credit score: OpenRoad allows those with credit scores as low as 500 to apply — a large majority of lenders set a minimum in the mid-500s or higher.

What we don’t like 

  • Some gig workers excluded: Borrowers whose sole income is from Uber or a similar service cannot refinance their vehicles with OpenRoad. This is an unusual restriction for a lender — especially in the era of side-hustles.
  • Unavailable in some states: OpenRoad’s refinance loans are unavailable in the following states: Hawaii, Alaska, Nevada, North Dakota and Wisconsin.
  • High max APR: OpenRoad’s highest interest rate is nearly 30 percent. A high max rate is expected with lenders working with bad-credit borrowers, but this APR significantly exceeds the national average for deep subprime borrowers.

How to contact OpenRoad 

OpenRoad offers assistance over the phone at 888-536-3024 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. CST to 7 p.m. CST.

Auto loan types offered 

Through its network of lenders, OpenRoad works to match borrowers with potential refinance lenders.  

Refinance  

  • Amounts: $7,500-$100,000
  • Terms: 36-84 months 
  • APR: 4.29%-29.90% (max varies by state)

OpenRoad is an auto loan marketplace, so the specifics of fees and terms will depend on your matched lender. But this structure does allow for a wide range of credit backgrounds.

How to apply for a loan with OpenRoad

The application can be handled directly on the OpenRoad site and requires you to input some information about yourself and your vehicle. Following that, you will be matched with a lender from the network. Be aware that some lenders in the OpenRoad network may enforce a hard credit check, which can temporarily drop your score. 

Unlike other online loan applications, you will have to send in some physical documents. Once you gain approval, you must fax your completed refinance loan package. If you live in a title-holding state, you must overnight the documents. 

Features and perks

On top of refinancing auto loans, OpenRoad sells gap coverage and vehicle service contracts. Both of these can be purchased on the OpenRoad site when you are undergoing the refi process. 

Fees and penalties 

Specific fees will vary depending on the lender you get matched with, but you typically will have to pay an origination fee. However, unlike some competitors, OpenRoad itself does not enforce any fees. 

OpenRoad FAQs

How Bankrate rates OpenRoad

Overall Score 3.6
Availability 4.5 OpenRoad offers a wide range of loan amounts and is available in most states.
Affordability 4.1 OpenRoad has no application fee but has a hefty maximum rate.
Customer Experience 3.4 OpenRoad only offers customer support five days a week.
Transparency 2.5 Borrowers cannot prequalify, and not all rates are presented online.

Methodology

The Bankrate team assessed more than 35 auto lenders to find the best. Bankrate considered 18 criteria, such as acceptance criteria, loan amounts and APR range. These scores are broken into four categories.

  • Availability: Loan amounts, repayment options, dealership requirements and state availability all contribute to this category. Lenders that serve customers nationwide with flexible loan amounts rank higher.
  • Affordability: This section houses APR ranges, acceptance criteria, fees and discounts. Lenders with the lowest rates, fewer fees and most generous acceptance criteria receive higher scores.
  • Customer experience: Our team looked at how easy it is for customers to apply for and manage their loans. Criteria include how long you have to shop, customer service hours, whether there’s an app and autopay availability.
  • Transparency: This includes prequalification and disclosure of rates and fees. We favored lenders that make it easy for customers to preview possible costs.

Editorial disclosure: All reviews are prepared by Bankrate.com staff. Opinions expressed therein are solely those of the reviewer and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including rates and fees, presented in the review is accurate as of the date of the review. Check the data at the top of this page and the lender’s website for the most current information.

