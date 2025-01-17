How to get the most out of your service contract

Key takeaways Vehicle service contracts, or extended warranties, are meant to cover car repairs after the dealer or manufacturer warranty period ends.

It’s important to consider whether the extended vehicle contract makes sense. They often cost thousands of dollars, have deductibles and tend to have limits on what they cover.

Check the underwriter to verify the contract and get any agreements or payments in writing.

Vehicle service contracts cover unexpected or costly repairs, but they can be a pricey add-on — especially when what you need may already be covered by the manufacturer’s warranty or your insurance. So, while vehicle service contracts can be useful, be sure you are getting the most value before spending extra money, especially if you’re paying for one with an auto loan .

What vehicle service contracts are

A vehicle service contract, also called an extended warranty or auto service contract, is an optional service that covers certain vehicle problems or repairs after the dealer or manufacturer warranty expires. They can cost $2,000 or more and may have additional costs, like deductibles or transfer fees.

Manufacturers, dealerships and private companies all offer service contracts. There might be a period in which you can buy the service contract after the car purchase is made — until the end of the first year of ownership, for instance. But dealerships often want you to purchase a vehicle service contract at the time of buying the car, although private companies may offer a longer timeframe after the purchase.

If your car needs repairs and is covered under the contract, you will submit a claim to the provider. From there, it should send your payment directly to the repair shop. Depending on your provider and contract, there may be more steps to submitting and verifying a claim.

What does a vehicle service contract cover?

Service contracts cover parts likely to break down outside of the warranty period. Repairs typically include major components of the vehicle — such as the engine, transmission and air conditioning — as well as roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement.

Service contracts can be a viable option for anyone who plans to keep a car long-term, especially well past the expiration of the manufacturer’s warranty. They cover a wide range of components that can result in costly repairs, such as the engine or air conditioning.

Coverage varies with each provider and contract, so read the policy before signing up. They usually come with a long list of exclusions, such as routine maintenance , normal wear and tear, natural disasters, theft and vandalism. If a service isn’t listed, assume it’s not covered under the policy.

Your policy may not cover diagnostics or mechanic visits for repairs, either. This means you can expect to foot the bill — even if the actual part is covered by your extended warranty.

Service contract vs. manufacturer warranty

Before buying an auto service contract, compare it against your car’s warranty to see when coverage applies and whether they overlap.

Warranties for new or certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicles cover repairs and defects from the manufacturing process. They are valid for a set number of miles or years — for instance, three years or 36,000 miles.

Third-party warranties don’t extend the exact coverage and terms in the original manufacturer’s warranty. Instead, auto service contracts usually kick in when the manufacturer’s warranty expires. These always cost extra and can be purchased later, while manufacturer warranties are baked into the car’s purchase price.

You might have similar coverage through some of your other financial products. For example, auto insurance might cover rental car expenses and roadside assistance, and your credit card might cover trip interruptions. If you buy a vehicle service contract with similar benefits, verify that it doesn’t overlap with existing coverage.

How to get the most out of your service contract

You may not be able to negotiate the price of an extended warranty like you can negotiate car prices, but you can shop around. You may also be able to pay over a period or reduce your total coverage term, which could reduce costs. Like every part of the process, this depends on the provider.

Get a few quotes for auto service contracts and, as you compare offers, look at these features:

Check the cost: Your car’s make, model, condition, coverage and contract length all impact price. There may be a fee to buy the policy; many policies cost between $1,000 to $4,000 or more.

Your car’s make, model, condition, coverage and contract length all impact price. There may be a fee to buy the policy; many policies cost between $1,000 to $4,000 or more. Consider the deductible: As with insurance, you may need to provide a deductible when you use your service contract. This may be per visit or per repair, so check your contract to know how much you will need to pay.

As with insurance, you may need to provide a deductible when you use your service contract. This may be per visit or per repair, so check your contract to know how much you will need to pay. Ask what’s included: Understand what is included and excluded in your policy and if it can change. For example, if a part that isn’t covered damages a covered part, the service contract provider may deny your claim.

Understand what is included and excluded in your policy and if it can change. For example, if a part that isn’t covered damages a covered part, the service contract provider may deny your claim. Know the fine details: Check which companies can perform services and how to submit a claim. If the service contract lasts longer than you plan to keep your car, ask whether you can transfer the contract and if fees apply.

Check which companies can perform services and how to submit a claim. If the service contract lasts longer than you plan to keep your car, ask whether you can transfer the contract and if fees apply. Learn about the underwriter: A service contract may be backed by an insurance company, dealership or independent seller. Check online reviews, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s complaint database and the Better Business Bureau to see what others have to say.

Once you sign for the policy, get written confirmation that the dealer sent payment to the appropriate administrator. As you use the car , keep car repair and maintenance records and receipts. The service contract typically won’t cover preexisting conditions, and mechanic or repair shop records can help show that you have provided preventive care.

If you have a problem with the auto service contract, try to resolve the dispute with the provider. If that doesn’t work, file a complaint with your state attorney general, the Federal Trade Commission and a local consumer protection agency.

Bottom line

An auto service contract isn’t the right choice for everyone. You should consider your existing coverage, your current auto loan rate and your plans for the car. Not every service is covered, and for minor repairs, you may end up spending less by paying out of pocket.

Since this coverage is optional, review multiple providers. You don’t have to go with the service contract offered by the dealership or seller, and you may even be able to find a better deal or more covered repairs by looking elsewhere.