Bankrate’s team of auto loan experts handled the heavy lifting to find the best lender for any sort of driver. We weighed a lender’s available APR ranges, loan amount, funding timelines, fees, repayment terms and customer support to choose our picks.

The Capital One Auto Navigator site lets you search for inventory in your area and gives you the ability to see how different makes, models and features will affect your total cost.

You can easily compare multiple loan offers all on the myAutoLoan platform with no hard credit pull. This platform lets you enter your information once and receive multiple loan offers in one place.

What is an auto loan?

An auto loan is a type of loan that lets you borrow money to purchase a car. The vehicle typically serves as collateral for the loan. You’ll repay the money at a fixed interest rate through monthly payments for 24 to 84 months until the vehicle becomes fully yours.

Where to get an auto loan

Choosing where to apply for an auto loan requires similar care as choosing the car you want to make yours. Each type of lender carries its own benefits and drawbacks. Consider both affordability and your own needs.

Dealer financing

Securing your auto loan from the dealership boasts the convenience of exiting the car lot with a brand-new vehicle and financing. Dealerships may advertise specific perks known as promotional financing. But keep in mind that these are reserved for borrowers with strong credit. Otherwise, dealership financing often don’t offer the most competitive rates.

Banks and credit unions

Loans offered from banks and credit unions are a great option for those that prefer a recognizable name. And if you have a previous banking relationship, it can mean better rates. Traditional lenders are best for borrowers financing a larger amount and who have strong credit.

Online lenders

Financing via an online lender carries the perk of a fully automated experience but can also mean less competitive rates. This option is best for a savvy online driver would doesn’t need any additional in-person support.

Types of auto loans