Auto Lease Calculator

Capitalized cost Also called cap cost, this is the amount you finance with the lease. If you were buying a car, it would be the selling price. For a lease, the capitalized cost is the main number used to determine depreciation and monthly payment.

Depreciation fee The depreciation fee is the cost of depreciation spread out through your monthly payments. If the vehicle is worth $30,000 and is estimated to depreciate by $10,000, you will pay $10,000 in depreciation spread over your lease period. For a 36-month lease, this is a monthly depreciation fee of around $280.

Down payment A down payment reduces your monthly payment, taxes and other fees. However, if something happens to a leased car, you won’t get that money back — your insurance will reimburse the lessor. Experts recommend against making a large down payment on leased vehicles for this reason.

MSRP Manufacturer’s suggested retail price, or MSRP, is the cost a manufacturer recommends for its vehiclse before negotiation. You can find the MSRP for every vehicle on the manufacturer’s website or third-party resources like Kelley Blue Book and Edmunds.