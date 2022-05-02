Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Cheapest homeowners insurance in January 2024
According to Bankrate's premium analysis, Erie and USAA offer some of the cheapest average home insurance rates.
The rates above are based on $250k dwelling coverage with a clean claim history. Answer a few questions about where you live and get a personalized set of rates that are ready to buy if you are.
Compare the cheapest home insurance companies
Based on our research, Erie and USAA offer the cheapest average home insurance rates in the U.S. Erie isa regional insurer available in 12 states and Washington, D.C., while USAA exclusively serves active-duty military, veterans and their qualified family members. If neither company is an option for you, you might want to get homeowners insurance quotes from the other options on our list: Auto-Owners, Nationwide, Travelers and Allstate.
In the tables below, you’ll find the average premiums for these six cheap home insurance companies to help get you started on your shopping journey.
|Insurance Company
|Monthly premium*
|Annual premium*
|Savings vs national avg
|
$91
|
$1,096
|
- $591
|
|
$87
|
$1,041
|
- $646
|
|
$111
|
$1,332
|
- $355
|
|
$108
|
$1,291
|
- $396
|
|
$126
|
$1,512
|
- $175
|
|
$128
|
$1,532
|
- $155
|
|Insurance Company
|Monthly premium*
|Annual premium*
|
$120
|
$1,446
|
|
$108
|
$1,293
|
|
$137
|
$1,649
|
|
$142
|
$1,701
|
|
$167
|
$2,002
|
|
$168
|
$2,017
|
|Insurance Company
|Monthly premium*
|Annual premium*
|
$151
|
$1,813
|
|
$128
|
$1,537
|
|
$166
|
$1,995
|
|
$175
|
$2,105
|
|
$206
|
$2,470
|
|
$208
|
$2,500
|
How Bankrate picked the cheapest homeowners insurance companies
To find the cheapest home insurance companies, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team started by obtaining 2023 premium information for the largest homeowners insurance companies by market share from Quadrant Information Services. Because we know that many people want to find not just the cheapest, but the best home insurance, we also used J.D. Power customer satisfaction scores and AM Best financial strength ratings in our research. Our analysis method allowed us to identify our top picks for the cheapest home insurance companies on the market. To qualify for ranking on this list, the companies had to meet these criteria:
- Have an average annual premium below the national average for $250,000 in dwelling coverage
- Have a Bankrate Score of 3.0 or higher
- Have an AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior) or higher
- Be ranked in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Home Insurance Study
Bankrate's trusted insurance industry expertise
46
years of industry expertise
122
carriers reviewed
20.7K
ZIP codes examined
1.2M
quotes analyzed
Top 5 most affordable home insurance companies
A good choice for first-time homebuyers on a strict budget
4.4
4.4
Avg. premium for $250K dwelling
$91/mo
Avg. premium for $250K dwelling
$1,096/yr
Customer satisfaction
827/1,000
-
Erie offers the lowest rates of the property insurers we analyzed, making it a top choice for customers looking for cheap homeowners insurance coverage. The company provides numerous coverage options, like service line protection and sewer backup coverage, to help you tailor your policy to your needs. Over 13,000 local independent agents across its 12 states can help you get a quote and buy a policy. The regional company also ranks highly in customer satisfaction, which may give first-time homebuyers both peace of mind and financial breathing room. It holds an A+ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best.
-
-
-
A good option for military-focused coverage
4.7
4.7
Avg. premium for $250K dwelling
$87/mo
Avg. premium for $250K dwelling
$1,041/yr
Customer satisfaction
884/1,000
-
USAA is the fourth-largest home insurer in the U.S. by market share, according to the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I). It is widely considered one of the best insurance companies for exceptional customer service, but coverage is only available to members of the military community and their families. If you qualify for coverage, USAA offers some of the best cheap homeowners insurance on the market, with top-notch service, a wide range of coverage options and consistently low premiums. The company carries an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, the highest level available.
-
-
-
A good option for flexible coverage
4.6
4.6
Avg. premium for $250K dwelling
$111/mo
Avg. premium for $250K dwelling
$1,332/yr
Customer satisfaction
825/1,000
-
Auto-Owners offers property coverage in 26 states through a broad network of independent agents. Its home insurance policies are highly flexible, with coverage options like guaranteed home replacement, equipment breakdown and identity theft coverage. Although Auto-Owners’ average premium isn’t the cheapest of the companies Bankrate reviewed, the carrier does offer several discounts, including multi-policy, water shut-off system and mortgage-free. The company carries an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best.
-
-
-
A good choice for consolidating insurance and banking products
4.3
4.3
Avg. premium for $250K dwelling
$108/mo
Avg. premium for $250K dwelling
$1,291/yr
Customer satisfaction
816/1,000
-
Nationwide offers diverse coverage options for homes, condos and apartments, farms, pets, vehicles, investment products and much more. For homeowners looking to consolidate their insurance and financial products with one company, Nationwide might be a good choice. Nationwide is not the cheapest homeowners insurance company on our list, but its average premium is still well below the national average. Additionally, the insurer offers several discounts that could help you lower your rate. Nationwide holds an A+ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best.
-
-
-
A good choice for customizable coverage
4.1
4.1
Avg. premium for $250K dwelling
$126/mo
Avg. premium for $250K dwelling
$1,512/yr
Customer satisfaction
794/1,000
-
Travelers’ average premium is only slightly below the national average, but its wide array of coverage choices might make up for its average home insurance rate. Travelers offers a wide range of coverage options, including jewelry and other valuables, identity fraud and green homes. The company also offers several discounts, including savings for bundling home and auto policies, having an environmentally-friendly home certification and being loss-free. Travelers holds an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best. However, the company received a below-average customer satisfaction score from J.D. Power.
-
-
-
A good choice for policy management options
4.2
4.2
Avg. premium for $250K dwelling
$128/mo
Avg. premium for $250K dwelling
$1,532/yr
Customer satisfaction
815/1,000
-
Whatever your preference, Allstate offers options that could make it easy to manage your policy. The company has a nationwide network of brick-and-mortar agencies, a 24/7 contact center and a mobile app. Additionally, Allstate offers robust homeowners coverage options, including extra protection options for those participating in home-sharing and endorsements for musical instruments and sports equipment. Allstate holds an A+ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best. Since Allstate is one of the most expensive of our cheapest home insurance companies, it may not be ideal for homeowners on a strict budget. Still, those looking for robust coverage options and multiple ways to handle their policy may want to consider requesting a quote. These factors and more helped Allstate become a 2023 Bankrate Awards winner for Best Home Insurance Company.
-
-
-
Cheapest homeowners insurance companies for different homeowners
The cheapest home insurance company for poor credit: Secura
In every state except California, Maryland and Massachusetts, your credit-based insurance score is among the rating factors used to determine your home insurance premium. Homeowners with poor credit score histories are statistically more likely to file claims.
To compensate for the increased risk, companies usually charge more for homeowners with lower insurance scores. For homeowners with good credit, the national average cost of home insurance is $1,687 per year for $250,000 in dwelling coverage.
Based on our research, these eight companies offer competitive premiums for homeowners with average credit, based on 2024 rates pulled from Quadrant Information Services.
|Home insurance company
|Poor credit
|Average credit
|Good credit
|Excellent credit
|
$1,400
|
$934
|
$871
|
$811
|
Pekin
|
$1,683
|
$1,145
|
$1,042
|
$978
|
$1,699
|
$1,154
|
$1,051
|
$982
|
$1,902
|
$1,149
|
$1,041
|
$966
|
Hastings Mutual
|
$1,991
|
$1,119
|
$1,003
|
$797
|
$765
|
$765
|
$726
|
$765
Bankrate's take:
A low credit score can impact your financial stability in many surprising ways and having to pay more for home insurance is just one of them. Insurance actuarial data shows that consumers with lower credit-based insurance scores tend to file more claims than those with higher insurance scores. Homeowners whose insurance score falls into the poor category pay an average of 115 percent more per year for $250,000 in dwelling coverage than homeowners with average credit. Unless you live in California, Maryland or Massachusetts, working to improve your credit from poor to average could potentially put an additional $1,703 back into your pocket every year.
The cheapest home insurance company for new homeowners: Nationwide
If you are a first-time homebuyer, you may be happy to know that several companies offer new purchase or first-time buyer discounts.
These five companies offer some of the cheapest homeowners insurance rates with these discount options, which could help your budget amid the expenses of homeownership.
|
Home insurance company*
|
Average annual premium
|Nationwide
|$1,291
|Grange
|$1,218
|Travelers
|$1,512
|Allstate
|$1,532
|ASI Progressive
|$1,516
Bankrate’s take: While shopping for an insurance policy after purchasing a home can feel stressful, being a first-time homeowner may actually work to your advantage. Aside from first-time buyer discounts, many providers offer savings geared toward new customers, such as early shopping discounts. Inquiring about discounts tailored to your situation may save you a significant amount of money now and in the future.
The cheapest home insurance company for claims history: Selective
While experiencing home damage is never a pleasant experience, it is why we carry homeowners insurance. Rates do typically increase after a home insurance claim, though, so being prepared for the increase and knowing what companies might be cheaper could help you shop once your claim is closed.
The rates below are average annual premiums for $250,000 in dwelling coverage for homeowners with one wind claim on their profile.
|
Home insurance company*
|
Average annual premium
|Selective
|$422
|PEMCO
|$774
|Mercury
|$839
|Secura
|$907
|Erie
|$1,134
|USAA
|$1,110
|Auto-Owners
|$1,336
|Cincinnati Insurance
|$1,219
Bankrate’s take: Policyholders with little to no claims are viewed as a lower risk than homeowners with an active claims history. Limiting the number of claims submitted to your insurance provider could help keep your premium lower. Consider only filing claims where the cost of repairs is more than what you can reasonably afford to pay independently. You may want to try to avoid filing claims that cost only a little more than your deductible. Filing multiple claims could lead to having your policy nonrenewed.
The cheapest for bundling home and auto insurance: Erie
Many home insurers incentivize customer loyalty with a bundling discount. If you purchase multiple policies from the same provider, like home and auto insurance, you may be rewarded with a discount. A bundling discount may be another added perk for homeowners that prefer the convenience of using one company for all of their insurance needs.
The premiums listed below represent annual averages for home insurance policies with $250,000 in dwelling coverage.
|Home insurance company
|Average annual premium
|Typical bundle discount
|Erie
|$1,096
|Up to 25 percent
|Nationwide
|$1,291
|Up to 20 percent
|State Farm
|$1,405
|Up to $1,073
|Allstate
|$1,532
|Up to 25 percent
|Travelers
|$1,512
|Up to 10 percent* on auto insurance policy and up to 12 percent on home policy
*In Texas and Oklahoma, the Travelers bundling discount is capped at 7 percent for auto policies.
Bankrate’s take: The exact amount you save with a bundling discount will likely vary based on where you live, and savings are generally applied to both policies. Bundles do not stop at just home and auto though; some insurers offer discounts for bundling RV coverage, boat insurance, umbrella coverage and more.
The cheapest for homeowners with a high deductible: Secura
The deductible level you choose influences your premium. Opting for a high deductible generally leads to lower premiums, as you'll have a higher out-of-pocket cost in the event of a claim.
Selecting a deductible is a balancing act between immediate out-of-pocket expenses and long-term premium savings. A higher deductible can be a cost-effective option for those who are financially prepared to pay more out of pocket in the event of a covered incident. This strategy may be particularly appealing for homeowners looking to reduce their insurance costs while still maintaining adequate coverage. Note that most insurance professionals recommend keeping your deductible low enough that you could comfortably pay it with little notice.
|Home insurance company
|Average premium for $5,000 deductible
|Secura
|$735
|Erie
|$777
|USAA
|$824
|Nationwide
|$1,004
|Auto-Owners
|$1,193
Cheapest home insurance companies by state
State-specific factors, such as the likelihood of natural disasters and the rising cost of building materials, can affect your home insurance premiums. For example, in states like Florida and Louisiana, where widespread wind damage from hurricanes is more likely, average home insurance rates are often higher than they would be in lower-risk areas.
Through our research, we determined the provider that has the cheapest home insurance rates in each state. According to our research, USAA was the cheapest homeowners insurance company in many states, but note that it only writes policies for active and retired military members and their families, so not everyone will qualify for coverage. Fortunately, many other carriers also offer competitive average rates.
Cheapest companies for homeowners insurance in each state
|State
|Cheapest home insurance company
|Average annual premium for $250,000 dwelling coverage
|
Cheapest home insurance company
United
|
Average annual premium for $250,000 dwelling coverage
$1,971
|
Cheapest home insurance company
Umialik
|
Average annual premium for $250,000 dwelling coverage
$1,027
|
Cheapest home insurance company
Armed Forces
|
Average annual premium for $250,000 dwelling coverage
$1,767
|
Cheapest home insurance company
United
|
Average annual premium for $250,000 dwelling coverage
$2,649
|
Cheapest home insurance company
Armed Forces
|
Average annual premium for $250,000 dwelling coverage
$1,217
|
Cheapest home insurance company
Grange
|
Average annual premium for $250,000 dwelling coverage
$3,030
|
Cheapest home insurance company
Century National
|
Average annual premium for $250,000 dwelling coverage
$1,554
|
Cheapest home insurance company
Cumberland Mutual Fire
|
Average annual premium for $250,000 dwelling coverage
$739
|
Cheapest home insurance company
Security First
|
Average annual premium for $250,000 dwelling coverage
$1,884
|
Cheapest home insurance company
ASI Progressive
|
Average annual premium for $250,000 dwelling coverage
$1,680
|
Cheapest home insurance company
UPC
|
Average annual premium for $250,000 dwelling coverage
$400
|
Cheapest home insurance company
Mutual of Enumclaw
|
Average annual premium for $250,000 dwelling coverage
$980
|
Cheapest home insurance company
United
|
Average annual premium for $250,000 dwelling coverage
$1,802
|
Cheapest home insurance company
Buckeye State Mutual
|
Average annual premium for $250,000 dwelling coverage
$1,461
|
Cheapest home insurance company
West Bend
|
Average annual premium for $250,000 dwelling coverage
$1,601
|
Cheapest home insurance company
Auto-Owners
|
Average annual premium for $250,000 dwelling coverage
$3,932
|
Cheapest home insurance company
Cincinnati
|
Average annual premium for $250,000 dwelling coverage
$2,194
|
Cheapest home insurance company
Armed Forces
|
Average annual premium for $250,000 dwelling coverage
$2,816
|
Cheapest home insurance company
Vermont Mutual
|
Average annual premium for $250,000 dwelling coverage
$1,127
|
Cheapest home insurance company
Brethren Mutual
|
Average annual premium for $250,000 dwelling coverage
$1,334
|
Cheapest home insurance company
Norfolk & Dedham
|
Average annual premium for $250,000 dwelling coverage
$1,237
|
Cheapest home insurance company
Auto-Owners
|
Average annual premium for $250,000 dwelling coverage
$1,720
|
Cheapest home insurance company
Auto-Owners
|
Average annual premium for $250,000 dwelling coverage
$2,118
|
Cheapest home insurance company
Nationwide
|
Average annual premium for $250,000 dwelling coverage
$1,943
|
Cheapest home insurance company
USAA
|
Average annual premium for $250,000 dwelling coverage
$1,784
|
Cheapest home insurance company
United
|
Average annual premium for $250,000 dwelling coverage
$2,100
|
Cheapest home insurance company
American Family
|
Average annual premium for $250,000 dwelling coverage
$4,561
|
Cheapest home insurance company
UPC
|
Average annual premium for $250,000 dwelling coverage
$1,057
|
Cheapest home insurance company
Vermont Mutual
|
Average annual premium for $250,000 dwelling coverage
$808
|
Cheapest home insurance company
Selective
|
Average annual premium for $250,000 dwelling coverage
$881
|
Cheapest home insurance company
State Farm
|
Average annual premium for $250,000 dwelling coverage
$2,094
|
Cheapest home insurance company
NYCM
|
Average annual premium for $250,000 dwelling coverage
$1,680
|
Cheapest home insurance company
State Farm
|
Average annual premium for $250,000 dwelling coverage
$1,374
|
Cheapest home insurance company
North Star Mutual
|
Average annual premium for $250,000 dwelling coverage
$2,453
|
Cheapest home insurance company
Buckeye State Mutual
|
Average annual premium for $250,000 dwelling coverage
$1,260
|
Cheapest home insurance company
Armed Forces
|
Average annual premium for $250,000 dwelling coverage
$4,376
|
Cheapest home insurance company
Mutual of Enumclaw
|
Average annual premium for $250,000 dwelling coverage
$922
|
Cheapest home insurance company
Cumberland Mutual Fire
|
Average annual premium for $250,000 dwelling coverage
$936
|
Cheapest home insurance company
State Farm
|
Average annual premium for $250,000 dwelling coverage
$1,395
|
Cheapest home insurance company
United
|
Average annual premium for $250,000 dwelling coverage
$1,202
|
Cheapest home insurance company
United
|
Average annual premium for $250,000 dwelling coverage
$2,366
|
Cheapest home insurance company
United
|
Average annual premium for $250,000 dwelling coverage
$2,089
|
Cheapest home insurance company
Bankers
|
Average annual premium for $250,000 dwelling coverage
$2,114
|
Cheapest home insurance company
Mutual of Enumclaw
|
Average annual premium for $250,000 dwelling coverage
$904
|
Cheapest home insurance company
Vermont Mutual
|
Average annual premium for $250,000 dwelling coverage
$677
|
Cheapest home insurance company
Cincinnati
|
Average annual premium for $250,000 dwelling coverage
$1,103
|
Cheapest home insurance company
Mutual of Enumclaw
|
Average annual premium for $250,000 dwelling coverage
$1,106
|
Cheapest home insurance company
United
|
Average annual premium for $250,000 dwelling coverage
$1,125
|
Cheapest home insurance company
Rockford Mutual
|
Average annual premium for $250,000 dwelling coverage
$991
|
Cheapest home insurance company
Allied
|
Average annual premium for $250,000 dwelling coverage
$986
|
Cheapest home insurance company
USAA
|
Average annual premium for $250,000 dwelling coverage
$1,156
Cheapest homeowners insurance in 20 major cities
While your state plays a big role in your premium, so does your city. Coverage tends to be more expensive in larger metropolitan areas, where the cost of living is higher, but some cities are still cheaper than others. Check out the cheapest home insurance company in some of the 20 largest cities in the country by population, below.
|
City
|
Cheapest home insurance company
|
Average annual premium for $250,000 dwelling coverage
|Los Angeles, CA
|Armed Forces
|$544
|Chicago, IL
|USAA
|$940
|Houston, TX
|Texas Farm Bureau
|$729
|Phoenix, AZ
|Armed Forces
|$604
|Dallas, TX
|Texas Farm Bureau
|$605
|Austin, TX
|Texas Farm Bureau
|$521
|Fort Worth, TX
|Texas Farm Bureau
|$544
|Columbus, OH
|Buckeye State Mutual
|$466
|Indianapolis, IN
|Buckeye State Mutual
|$631
|Charlotte, NC
|State Farm
|$612
|Seattle, WA
|Mutual of Enumclaw
|$484
|Denver, CO
|Grange
|$1,332
|Nashville, TN
|Allstate
|$897 $1,041
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Armed Forces
|$2,200
|Portland, OR
|Mutual of Enumclaw
|$407
|Las Vegas, NV
|Travelers
|$516
|Memphis, TN
|Allstate
|$1,025
|Detroit, MI
|Auto-Owners
|$341
|Baltimore, MD
|USAA
|$761
|Milwaukee, WI
|Erie
|$610
How to get cheap homeowners insurance
Although home insurance isn't legally required, your mortgage lender will probably require you to maintain a policy. Purchasing home insurance is considered wise even when you own your home free and clear — it can offer financial protection if your home is damaged or destroyed in a covered incident. You can take steps to find the most affordable home insurance policy that fits your needs and provides you with financial peace of mind.
- Evaluate your needs: Every homeowner has unique insurance needs, and it’s important that you identify what’s important to you before you begin shopping. If you’re a tech-savvy homeowner, you might prefer to manage your policy online or through an app. Or, perhaps price is your primary consideration, and you need a company that offers low rates and a plethora of discounts. Narrowing down what you need from your insurance policy can help you shop more efficiently.
- Consider state-specific coverage types: Insurance needs vary greatly by state based on regional weather patterns and risk factors. If you live along a fault line, you might consider purchasing an earthquake insurance policy. Or, if your home is in a Federal Emergency Management Agency-designated flood zone, a flood insurance policy may be a wise purchase. While these add-ons will cost you more upfront, they may save you thousands in out-of-pocket expenses should you experience a covered disaster.
- Determine your home’s replacement cost: The cost to rebuild your home may not equal what you paid for it. Your home’s rebuild cost influences your dwelling coverage limit, which is often used to calculate limits for your other coverage types. Online replacement cost estimators can give you some insight, but an insurance professional can help you estimate your replacement cost with their insurance company's valuation tool.
- Consider your liability exposure: If you have $250,000 in dwelling coverage, your policy may have your liability coverage at $300,000. However, $300K may always not be enough. If you have an attractive nuisance on your property, like a trampoline or a swimming pool, you might want to raise your liability coverage or purchase a separate umbrella policy. This may also be the case if you frequently host guests in your home. While a higher liability limit will raise your overall premium, it may provide valuable financial protection if you’re hit with a lawsuit.
- Shop around: Every insurance company weighs risks differently, and some companies offer more coverage options and discounts than others. Requesting quotes for coverage types and limits that are as similar as possible can help show you where you might find the lowest rates. Another factor to be aware of when shopping is that insurance companies typically calculate their own dwelling coverage limit for your home, so this figure may vary between carriers.
- Utilize discounts: Most insurance companies offer a variety of home insurance discounts to help you save. Common discounts include multi-policy, home safety features, loyalty, new homebuyer and claims-free.
- Meet or exceed your mortgage requirements: Most mortgage companies require policyholders to carry enough dwelling coverage to either rebuild the home after a loss or pay off their loan in full. Homeowners who cannot or will not carry the required limits may have a lender-placed policy forced onto their mortgage payments or have their homes put in foreclosure. This type of policy typically costs more than owner-purchased coverage.
- Improve or maintain your credit score: Aside from a few states where it is prohibited, most home insurers use your credit-based insurance score as a rating factor. According to the Triple-I, homeowners with lower credit are statistically more likely to file claims, so insurance companies charge higher premiums to compensate for this increased risk. Improving a low score or maintaining a good credit score might help you keep your home premium lower.
Once you have selected your insurance carrier, you must complete and sign an application. You must also make at least a first month’s payment to start the policy unless your mortgage is escrowed. With an escrow mortgage account, your insurance company will bill your mortgage lender for the full annual premium each year.
Insuring your house can be a boon for your budget, but it’s imperative that your coverage meets your needs. Lower limits usually mean lower rates but also that you have less financial protection. If you skimp on coverage to get a cheaper premium, you may regret it if you have to file a claim and find yourself facing high out-of-pocket costs. Working with an agent can provide you with peace of mind about your coverage decisions. In addition to looking for cheap home insurance rates, you may also want to consider a company’s customer service and financial strength ratings to help ensure that a company will be there for you when you need it most.
What factors impact home insurance premiums?
Your personal rating factors and your home's characteristics influence what you pay for home insurance. Below are some key factors that affect your cost of home coverage.
- Claims history: Insurance claims generally increase your premium, so the fewer claims you’ve filed over the years, the less likely you are to see rate surcharges or have your policy nonrenewed.
- Home maintenance: Although home insurance will not usually cover damage due to home neglect, insurance companies are less likely to want to insure poorly-maintained homes, as these homes could pose a higher risk of claims or significant damage. Many home insurers are focusing on the age and condition of roofs to determine the cost of coverage due to an increased level of storm claims across the U.S.
- Risk exposure: Homes with the lowest risk of damage — whether that’s from a fire, hurricane, tornado or other insurance peril — are likely to have the lowest premiums. Insurance companies charge more if there is a greater likelihood of a claim being filed due to natural catastrophe or other hazard. Even factors like how far your home is from a fire station can determine your home insurance cost.
- Age of home: Due to aging building materials, older homes are more likely to have problems with heating, plumbing, electricity and other important systems. Older homes may also have outdated systems, like knob and tube wiring, that increase risk. As such, it can be more difficult to get a cheap home insurance premium with an older home.
- Fire rating: An ISO fire rating is a safety metric used by insurance companies that reflects how prepared a town or community to deal with a fire breakout. If your community has a strong ISO rating, it is likely well prepared for fire-related emergencies, which may help to lower your home insurance rate.
- Materials and rebuild cost: Homes built with expensive, hard-to-source materials can drive up estimated rebuild costs, which in turn may drive up home insurance premiums. Large homes or homes with unique features may also be more costly to insure.
- Policy specifics: The fine print of your home insurance policy can help determine how much you pay. Higher policy limits typically mean higher insurance premiums. On the contrary, opting for a higher deductible could help you save money (but doing so means that you agree to pay more out of pocket for a covered claim).
- Home location: ZIP code plays a role in how many insurers determine the cost of your home insurance. Insurers consider your area’s perils history — whether they are crime-related, weather-related or otherwise — when calculating your rate. Location may also help lower your rate; homes situated near fire stations and fire hydrants might enjoy a less expensive premium.
How to save on homeowners insurance
Finding the lowest home insurance premium takes some research, but how can you save on your homeowners insurance once you’ve found a cheap company? Here are a few steps you can take to lower your existing rates and get cheaper home insurance.
Common home insurance discounts
You might already get home insurance discounts on your policy, but you could also be missing some options. Talk to your provider to see if there are other ways to save. Sometimes the perks go beyond saving money; there are numerous benefits of bundling your home and auto insurance, for example.