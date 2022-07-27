Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Best homeowners insurance in Missouri for 2024

Based on our research, the best home insurance companies in Missouri include USAA, Allstate, Travelers, State Farm and American Family.
Mary Van Keuren
Amelia Buckley
Mark Friedlander
Amelia Buckley
Mark Friedlander
Updated Dec 21, 2023
What to know about insuring your Missouri home

Insurance Home Alt

Best Missouri home insurance companies

Check out Bankrate's top picks for well-rounded coverage in Missouri.

Dollar Coin

Cheapest home insurance companies

Find out which companies are writing the cheapest policies.

Loan Home Improvement

Missouri home insurance cost

Compare your rates to those in other parts of Missouri.

Insurance Home

Insuring your Missouri home

See what factors play a role in determining your home insurance premium.

Compare the best homeowners insurance companies in Missouri

Based on data sourced from Quadrant Information services, the average rate for $250k in home dwelling coverage in Missouri is $1,769, or about $147 a month. We based our rankings of the best homeowners insurance in Missouri on companies writing the most cost-effective policies, as well as what standard and optional coverage types they offer.

We also looked at digital tools, third-party scores from the J.D. Power 2023 Home Insurance Study and financial strength ratings from AM Best to assign each carrier a Bankrate Score out of a possible 5.0 points. We hope these Scores will help you quickly compare providers to find a well-rounded carrier for your needs. Based on our extensive research, our choices for the best homeowners insurance in Missouri are USAA, Allstate, Travelers, State Farm and American Family.

Insurance company AM Best J.D. Power Average monthly premium Average annual premium*
USAA
A++
881
/1,000
$110
$1,323
 Get a quote
Allstate
A+
809
/1,000
$121
$1,450
 Get a quote
Travelers
A++
790
/1,000
$129
$1,553
 Get a quote
State Farm
A++
829
/1,000
$165
$1,978
 Read review
American Family
A
813
/1,000
$166
$1,990
 Get a quote
*USAA not officially ranked by J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions

Bankrate's trusted insurance industry expertise

The home insurance market can be complicated, but Bankrate's insurance editorial team used our unique perspective to bring readers information they need to make educated decisions when shopping for home insurance.

years of industry expertise

carriers reviewed

ZIP codes examined

quotes analyzed

The top 5 home insurance companies in Missouri

USAA

Best for military-focused coverage

4.7 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 881/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,323 for $250k dwelling coverage
USAA Review Get a personalized quote

Why USAA made our list: USAA consistently ranks among the best homeowners insurance companies in the nation. The biggest downside is that coverage with USAA is only available to active-duty military, veterans and their qualifying family members. The company’s claims satisfaction and overall customer satisfaction with J.D. Power consistently ranks at or toward the top of the list, although it is not officially ranked due to its eligibility requirements. USAA policies include coverage for military uniforms, and you may be able to get a cheaper rate with discounts for protective devices, customer loyalty and more.

Who USAA may be good for: If you are stationed at Whiteman AFB, Fort Leonard Wood or any other Missouri military bases, USAA may be a good option. It offers unique coverage options geared specifically towards the military community.

Allstate

Best for discounts

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 809/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 1,450 for $250k dwelling coverage
Allstate Review Get a personalized quote

Why Allstate made our list: If you are a first-time home buyer or looking to switch home insurance policies in Missouri, Allstate might be an attractive choice. For first-time homebuyers, Allstate offers the standard coverage options, as well as educational resources on home insurance for first-time homeowners and a first-time home buyers discount. For homeowners looking to switch policies, Allstate offers an early signing discount and a welcome discount, potentially saving you extra on your home insurance. There are also a number of other discounts that may earn you a lower premium.

Who Allstate may be good for: If you're looking to save money after your home purchase, take a look at Allstate. You could save up to 25 percent if you bundle your home and car insurance on top of other discounts.

Travelers

Best for green homes

4.1 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 790/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,553 for $250k dwelling coverage
Travelers Review Get a personalized quote

Why Travelers made our list: Travelers offers robust standard coverage options and it excels when it comes to endorsements. There are eight different options that allow you to customize your policy to fit your particular needs. One unique add-on allows you to upgrade to green materials when rebuilding after a covered claim. The company also offers several discount options, including a green home discount that will save you up to 5 percent if you live in a LEED-certified home. The company does rank below average on J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Home Insurance Study as well its 2023 U.S. Property Claims Satisfaction Study.

Who Travelers may be good for: Homeowners with LEED-certified properties might consider Travelers are their company of choice.

State Farm

Best digital tools

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 829/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,978 for $250k dwelling coverage
State Farm Review Get a personalized quote

Why State Farm made our list: State Farm offers a substantial variety of options to add to your basic policy, including additional coverage for earthquakes and coverage for the homeowner’s portion of a loss that affects all homeowner association members. State Farm is regarded as one of the best in overall customer satisfaction. The company has exclusive local agents in communities across Missouri as well as user-friendly digital tools to make it easy to get a quote quickly and manage your policy. The company's mobile apps for iOS and Android are highly-rated, and the website is well-organized.

Who State Farm may be good for: State Farm might be a good choice for Missouri residents who prefer to do their insurance business online or via an app. Having said that, the company also has numerous local agents in most Missouri towns if you prefer the personal touch when managing your policy.

American Family

Best for customer service

3.1 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 813/1,000 AM Best: A

Average annual premium

$ 1,990 for $250k dwelling coverage
American Family Review Get a personalized quote

Why American Family made our list: On average, Missouri homeowners pay more for AmFam home insurance than the state average of $1,769 per year. The company receives an above-average rating for claims satisfaction from J.D. Power, but a slightly below-average score for overall customer satisfaction. AmFam offers a fairly unique set of discounts, including savings for renovated homes and policyholders whose parents carry home or auto coverage with the company.

Who American Family may be best for: If you value policy customization and have a parent who is an active AmFam policyholder, you may want to explore quotes with this carrier.

Additional Missouri home insurance companies to consider

Encompass

Encompass

Who this may be best for

Homeowners looking to simplify their insurance with pre-packaged coverage options.

Encompass review

Encompass, which is technically part of Allstate, does things a bit differently from many insurers. It offers a single policy option, called EncompassOne, with three possible levels of coverage. This allows homeowners to pay a single premium for both car and home policies. At the highest level, the Elite EncompassOne policy offers some nice perks, such as enhanced replacement cost coverage, identity theft protection and a 200 percent property limit which extends your dwelling coverage to 200 percent of your home's value. Even the lowest plan level, called Special, provides $1,500 in coverage for jewelry and fur as well as $1,000 in homeowners association fees following a disaster.

How Bankrate chose the best home insurance companies in Missouri

To help you find the best homeowners insurance in Missouri, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team first analyzed average rate data from Quadrant Information Services. Next, we looked at coverage options and potential discounts, as well as how third-party organizations, such as J.D. Power and AM Best, rate the carriers for customer service and financial strength. We compiled this information into a Bankrate Score along with several other metrics.

The better a company performed in each category, the higher its Bankrate Score, for a maximum score of 5.0 points. By using our Bankrate Score as a starting place in your search, you can get a quick sense of the home insurance companies in your area before requesting quotes.

House Icon

Finding cheap home insurance in Missouri

Natural disasters in Missouri — such as tornadoes and severe storms — can make it challenging to financially protect your home and property without robust home insurance. Finding the right policy at an affordable price may take some time and energy, but Bankrate has broken down the quoting and discount assessment process to help you find lower rates for your home coverage.

Cheapest home insurance companies in Missouri

For many homeowners, cost is a primary factor when choosing the best coverage for their property. However, Bankrate knows that cheap rates may not be worth it if you're sacrificing valuable coverage options or customer service. Our picks for the cheapest home insurance in Missouri were selected using average rate data from Quadrant Information Services. From there, we looked at coverage options, discounts and third-party ratings to ensure each cheap carrier also offers a quality insurance product.

Carrier Monthly premium for $250k coverage Annual premium for $250k coverage Savings vs state avg. for $250k coverage
USAA
$110
$1,323
- $446
 Get a quote
Allstate
$121
$1,450
- $319
 Get a quote
Travelers
$129
$1,553
- $216
 Get a quote
State Farm
$165
$1,978
+ $209
 Read review
How to get cheap Missouri home insurance

Comparing average rates gives you a strong baseline to assess your own premium, but your personal rating factors and circumstances will affect what you pay for coverage. If you're seeking cheaper Missouri home coverage, consider the following strategies:

  1. Ask for multiple quotes: Even if you've settled on a company that you think will be best, consider getting quotes from other insurers. You may be surprised to find a wide range of possible premiums and multiple quotes will allow you to compare rates and make the best decision.
  2. Choose a higher deductible: Your deductible is the amount you agree to pay toward the cost of a covered claim before your insurance kicks in. If you can afford to choose a higher deductible — $1,000 rather than $500, for example — you will pay a lower premium. However, you should be prepared to pay this higher amount out of pocket in the event of a claim.
  3. Bundle policies: Most insurers will offer fairly significant savings if you purchase more than one policy from them. In most cases, this would mean car plus home, but your insurance company may offer other bundling opportunities as well.
  4. Keep your roof in good repair: Roof damage can be the cause of high-cost claims, which is why your insurer is likely to ask the age of your roof when you request a quote. A newer, well-maintained roof may earn you some savings on your policy.

Best home insurance discounts in Missouri

In addition to our suggestions above, you may save significantly if you make use of home insurance discounts. Most Missouri homeowners insurance companies offer at least a few discounts; some of them are quite easy to qualify for. Here are some common savings opportunities you may see:

How to save on home insurance policy renewals in Missouri

Receiving your home insurance renewal letter and seeing a higher premium can be an unwelcome surprise. Fortunately, there are a few strategies that might help you save money at renewal:

  • Consider your coverage selections: Reviewing your coverage selections may help you identify coverage gaps, but it could also help you see if you may be overinsured. For example, if you have home sharing insurance, but you no longer rent out your home, you may be able to eliminate the coverage and save on your premium.
  • Look for new discounts: It can be a good idea to review your insurer's discounts each year to see if you qualify for additional savings opportunities. If you recently installed a security system or upgraded your roof, you may be eligible for savings.
  • Compare quotes from other carriers: Even if you are happy with your insurer, there is no harm in comparing quotes from other carriers to see if another company might offer you a better deal on your selected coverage.
House Icon

Understanding home insurance costs in Missouri

The average annual cost for a home insurance policy with $250K in dwelling coverage in Missouri is $1,769. This is above the national average of $1,428. This overage may be attributable to the fact that Missouri is considered part of Tornado Alley and is known to have fierce storms in both summer and in the colder months. Heavy rainfall and strong wind occur throughout the state regularly, creating conditions that can cause significant damage to homes. The southern part of the state is known to experience dry conditions and wildfires. All these are likely to contribute to Missouri's high average rate for home insurance.

How much is home insurance in Missouri?

Bankrate’s research on the cost of Missouri home insurance for $250,000 in dwelling coverage indicates that the state’s residents pay an average of $1,769 per year, which is higher than the national average cost of $1,428 per year. Extreme weather plays a big part in why rates are higher than average — tornadoes and severe convective storms can cause serious damage to your property. The EF-5 tornado in 2011 in Joplin was one of the deadliest and largest property loss events from a tornado in U.S. history, according to the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I). In addition, Missouri has one of the highest crime rates in the country, increasing the odds of burglary or theft.

Although Missouri home insurance rates are high, residents in neighboring states have higher premiums due to the even greater frequency of severe convective storms and tornadoes, including Arkansas, where the average is $2,123 for $250,000 in dwelling coverage, and Oklahoma, where residents pay an average of $3,659, the most expensive average rates in the nation.

Insurance company $150K $250K $350K $450K $750K
USAA
$954
$1,323
$1,660
$1,981
$2,930
Allstate
$1,181
$1,450
$1,706
$1,929
$2,723
Travelers
$1,115
$1,553
$2,082
$2,532
$3,615
State Farm
$1,403
$1,978
$2,412
$2,981
$4,653
American Family
$1,452
$1,990
$2,512
$3,040
$4,583
Missouri homeowners insurance rates by city

Even within a single state, your home insurance rate will vary depending on where you live. In a large state such as Missouri, local weather patterns, crime rates, home values and rebuilding costs can all influence premiums.

Some Missouri cities feature average home insurance rates well below the state average. Reasons for this may be complex, and are likely related to lower crime rates and fewer natural disasters, leading to fewer claims. Here are some of the cities where you will pay an annual average of 11 percent less than the state average for your policy:

  • Lake Saint Louis: $1,570
  • Saint Charles: $1,572
  • Foristell: $1,576
  • Arnold: $1,577
  • Eureka: $1, 578

Some cities in Missouri have much higher average home insurance rates than the rest of the state, and you could pay more if you live in one of them because of the increased chance that you will need to file a claim. Keep in mind, however, that your own rate is likely to differ from the average, based on multiple factors that are unique to your own situation. The following cities all have average annual rates that are 13-14 percent higher than the state average.

  • South West City: $2,009
  • Noel: $2,000
  • Pineville: $1,999
  • Anderson: $1,995
  • Amsterdam: $1,993

*Rates are for $250,000 in dwelling coverage.

House Icon

Insuring your Missouri home

Average home insurance rates are on the rise across the country due to climate change, inflation and high reinsurance costs. In Missouri, high rates can be partially attributed to severe weather conditions, including tornadoes and winter storms, as well as fairly high crime rates.

What does home insurance cover in Missouri?

Standard HO-3 policies cover your dwelling and other structures on an open perils-basis, but cover your personal property on a named perils-basis. Some perils that are not excluded from standard HO-3 coverage include:

  • Fire and smoke damage: Standard home policies include damage from house fires and wildfires.
  • Snow, ice or sleet: Severe winter weather does occur in Missouri, especially in the northern parts of the state. Your policy should cover you from damage caused by the weight of snow or ice on your roof.
  • Wind: Tornadoes and hail storms commonly occur in Missouri. These perils are typically covered by standard home policies.
  • Theft and vandalism: Home insurance policies cover damage or loss resulting from theft and vandalism.

Additional home insurance coverage types in Missouri

The most common types of homeowners insurance coverage in Missouri typically include dwelling coverage, personal property, loss-of-use coverage, personal liability and medical payments. However, there are some common sources of damage that are not covered by standard home insurance policies or standard policies do not include enough coverage to pay for the damage. Some endorsements you might consider to build a more robust policy include:

  • Flood insurance: Flooding is not covered by standard homeowners insurance in Missouri or anywhere else. Given the state’s propensity for catastrophic flooding, you may want to seriously consider it, regardless of whether you live in a flood zone, as water damage can be financially devastating. Policies are available both from the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) and private insurers.
  • Replacement cost coverage: Many HO-3 policies cover personal property on an actual cash value basis. This means that if your personal property is damaged by a covered claim, you will receive the replacement value of the items minus depreciation. Adding a replacement cost endorsement may ensure you have enough funds to replace damaged items without paying out of pocket for new versions, although some carriers include replacement cost in a standard policy.
  • Identity theft coverage: Much of our personal information is now stored online, meaning you might be susceptible to identity theft. This endorsement is available from a few different carriers and could help pay for identity restoration services after a breach.
  • Earthquake insurance: Missouri is located on the New Madrid fault line and does experience earthquakes. Earthquakes are not covered by standard home insurance policies, but many carriers offer endorsements for coverage.

Common Missouri home insurance problems

Being aware of common Missouri perils may help you identify gaps in your home coverage. Below are some common causes of loss in the state as well as some industry challenges Missouri insures are facing:

  • Tornadoes: Although Missouri is not one of the top ten states for tornadoes, it is considered part of Tornado Alley and sees its fair share of twisters. In 2022, there were 11, and the state's annual average is 32. Five of the 25 deadliest tornadoes in U.S. history occurred in Missouri, resulting in significant damage and loss of life.
  • Flooding: Flooding is the deadliest severe weather hazard in the state, according to the Missouri Department of Public Safety. Even a small stream or ditch can be the cause of damage after severe rainstorms, and homes that are not in designated flood zones can still be at risk. Unfortunately, standard policies do not cover flooding, but many insurers offer private flood insurance or NFIP coverage as standalone policies.
  • Limited insurer availability: In some at-risk parts of the country, insurers have become reluctant to write new policies for homeowners, especially if they live in areas with volatile weather and high claim frequency or severity. This is compounded by supply chain issues and rising inflation, which lead to more expensive claims. You may find a limited number of insurers available to you for coverage when you shop for Missouri homeowners insurance.

Frequently asked questions

Savings

Mary Van Keuren
Mary Van Keuren has written for insurance domains such as Bankrate, Coverage.com, and The Simple Dollar for the past five years, specializing in home and auto insurance. She has also written extensively for consumer websites including Reviews.com and Slumber Yard. Prior to that, she worked as a writer in academia for several decades.

Amelia Buckley
Mark Friedlander
Director of corporate communications, Insurance Information Institute