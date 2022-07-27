Best homeowners insurance in Missouri for 2024

Best for military-focused coverage4.7 Bankrate Score
Average annual premium$ 1,323 for $250k dwelling coverage
Average annual premium$ 1,323 for $250k dwelling coverage
Why USAA made our list: USAA consistently ranks among the best homeowners insurance companies in the nation. The biggest downside is that coverage with USAA is only available to active-duty military, veterans and their qualifying family members. The company’s claims satisfaction and overall customer satisfaction with J.D. Power consistently ranks at or toward the top of the list, although it is not officially ranked due to its eligibility requirements. USAA policies include coverage for military uniforms, and you may be able to get a cheaper rate with discounts for protective devices, customer loyalty and more.
Who USAA may be good for: If you are stationed at Whiteman AFB, Fort Leonard Wood or any other Missouri military bases, USAA may be a good option. It offers unique coverage options geared specifically towards the military community.