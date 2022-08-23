Encompass insurance review 2024

Updated Dec 21, 2023

At a glance

3.4 Rating: 3.4 stars out of 5 Bankrate Score Auto Rating: 3.5 stars out of 5 3.5 Cost & ratings Rating: 3.5 stars out of 5 3.5 Coverage Rating: 4 stars out of 5 4.0 Support Rating: 2.6 stars out of 5 2.6 Home Rating: 3.2 stars out of 5 3.2 Cost & ratings Rating: 3 stars out of 5 3.0 Coverage Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5 4.5 Support Rating: 1.5 stars out of 5 1.5 Policyholders looking for a packaged policy with tiered coverage options and a single policy deductible and premium might consider Encompass.

Average rates from Encompass

Company details Who Encompass may be good for: Those looking for the simplicity of a single deductible and premium for their auto and home insurance and tiered coverage options may appreciate Encompass's offerings. Who Encompass may not be good for: Individuals who place a high value on excellent customer service may want to be aware that Encompass had more than the average number of complaints for auto policies, based on NAIC's complaint index. Avg. annual auto insurance premium for full coverage: $1,567

Avg. annual auto insurance premium for min coverage: $616

Avg. annual home insurance premium for $250k dwelling coverage: $1,908 Claims: 1-800-588-7400

1-800-588-7400 Website: encompassinsurance.com

encompassinsurance.com Encompass Headquarters: 2775 Sanders Rd Northbrook, Illinoisn 60062-6110

Availability: Encompass is available in all states except the following: AK, FL, HI, MA, MS, MT, NC, ND, SD and WY Compare rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers

Encompass car insurance

Bankrate’s insurance editorial team conducted an in-depth study of Encompass, and based on our findings, we’ve issued the company a Bankrate Score of 3.5 out of 5 for its auto insurance product. Although the company offers many discount opportunities and coverage packages, Encompass’ low mobile app ratings and lack of 24/7 customer support drove down this score. With that said, this insurance provider could be a good option to consider for certain drivers who want to simplify the car insurance process or pay for just one deductible across their home and auto policies. Encompass works to simplify the car insurance process with its EncompassOne policy (which includes home and auto combined) and offers three car insurance tiers: Special, Deluxe and Elite. Encompass car insurance comes with pre-selected features, limits and discounts, although drivers can craft their own policies as well. Outside of the standard coverage types you'd expect to find with a typical company, Encompass also offers new car replacement and gap coverage, which may interest those with brand-new vehicles. Additionally, Encompass offers accident forgiveness, protecting you from a surcharge if you're involved in an at-fault accident. Even better, drivers with an EncompassOne policy could have more than one at-fault accident forgiven with the company's enhanced accident forgiveness option.

Pros and cons

Car insurance cost

Encompass car insurance discounts Pros and cons of Encompass car insurance As with any car insurance company, there are pros and cons to consider when choosing a carrier. Consider these pros and cons of Encompass Insurance car insurance to help you decide if this carrier might be the right fit for you. Pros Multiple ways to customize coverage

EncompassOne policy enhances optional coverages

Roadside assistance app available 24/7

Multiple discounts available Cons No quotes available online

Not available nationwide

No online claims filing Encompass car insurance cost The average cost of Encompass car insurance is $616 per year for minimum coverage and $1,567 for full coverage, which is cheaper than average. The average cost of car insurance in the United States is $2,014 per year for full coverage insurance and $622 per year for minimum coverage, though your rates may vary depending on where you live, the type of car you drive and more. You can use the agent locator tool on the Encompass website to find a local agent to get a quote for Encompass car insurance. Encompass car insurance rates by driving history Your driving history can have a significant impact on how much you pay for car insurance. For instance, having a speeding ticket, at-fault accident or DUI on your record may prevent you from getting the cheapest car insurance rates. To get a quote based on your driving history, contact a local Encompass agent. Keep in mind, if the incident was recent, it may not immediately show on your motor vehicle record, which could impact your rates when the policy is issued or at the next renewal. Encompass full coverage premium National full coverage premium Clean driving history $1,567 $2,014 Speeding ticket conviction $1,759 $2,427 At-fault accident $1,996 $2,854 DUI conviction $6,388 $3,091 *All rates displayed are average annual rates. Encompass car insurance quotes by age Your car insurance rate may also depend on your age (in most states). The younger you are, the higher your premiums typically are, as you have less driving experience behind the wheel than older age groups. Having a teen driver can also impact rates, which will depend on several factors, including whether the teen driver is included on a parents’ policy or their own individual policy. The average rates listed below are based on drivers with a clean driving record. Any moving violations are likely to lead to higher premium rates, particularly for younger drivers in states where age is also a rating factor. Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their parents’ policy Encompass full coverage premium National full coverage premium Age 16 $3,437 $4,392 Age 17 $3,178 $4,102 Age 18 $3,030 $3,837 Age 19 $2,784 $3,345 Age 20 $2,583 $3,149 *All rates displayed are average annual rates. Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their own policy Encompass full coverage premium National full coverage premium Age 18 $5,168 $6,110 Age 25 $1,990 $2,473 Age 30 $1,567 $2,125 Age 40 $1,567 $2,014 Age 60 $1,367 $1,824 *All rates displayed are average annual rates. Encompass car insurance discounts Encompass Insurance offers several car insurance discounts and other ways to save. Discount opportunities with this provider may include discounts for paying on time, bundling with home insurance, being a good student, having a theft deterrent, paying in full or setting up automatic installment payments. Encompass also has a few unique car insurance discounts, including: Safe driving bonus Caret Down You may be eligible to receive up to 5 percent off your next renewal premium if all drivers listed on the policy remained free of at-fault accidents for the prior 12-month period. Defensive driver discount Caret Down Drivers in certain states who complete approved defensive driving courses may receive a discount on their auto insurance policy. Driver training discount Caret Down Drivers under 21 who complete a training course and several hours of driving time may be eligible to receive a discount. Resident student discount Caret Down If your young adult student lives at school at least 100 miles away from home and doesn't have a vehicle with them, you could get a discount on your auto policy.

Encompass home insurance

After reviewing Encompass home insurance, we’ve issued this product a Bankrate Score of 3.2 out of 5.0. While the company does offer more homeowners discounts compared to some other competitors, its overall average base premiums are higher than average. Additionally, the company does not offer online claims filing, which some homeowners may find inconvenient. Like its car insurance policies, the EncompassOne policy for homeowners insurance also comes in three tiers: Special, Deluxe and Elite. There are unique policy features for each tier, along with discounts and policy limits. For example, the Elite and Deluxe homeowners tiers come with 200 percent extended dwelling coverage. Some other customizable options include water backup protection, mortgage rate protection if your mortgage is affected due to a covered total loss, and computer and data recovery coverage. With Encompass, you can also customize your home policy with add-ons like enhanced replacement cost coverage, which will pay to rebuild your home after a covered loss, even if the cost is higher than the insured amount. Encompass also offers mortgage rate protection. If you must get a new mortgage after a total loss and the interest rate is higher than your previous rate, Encompass will cover up to $20,000 in increased costs for acquisition fees, closing costs and other fees.

Pros and cons

Homeowners insurance cost

Encompass home insurance discounts Pros and cons of Encompass home insurance Whether you’re a new homebuyer or simply looking for cheaper rates, comparing home insurance quotes can seem intimidating. However, making a list of the pros and cons can help you choose the best home insurance company for your situation and needs. Pros EncompassOne policy tiers come with different benefits and features

Standalone homeowners policy has several add-on coverage options available

Numerous discount opportunities Cons No online claims filing

No online quotes

Average rates are higher than national average Encompass home insurance cost The average cost of home insurance from Encompass Insurance is $1,908 for $250,000 in dwelling coverage, but will likely vary based on your ZIP code, age and condition of the home and coverage needs. The average cost of homeowners insurance nationwide is $1,428 per year for a policy with the same level of coverage. If you want to get a homeowners insurance quote from Encompass, you will need to speak with an Encompass insurance agent, as there is no option to get a quote online. Dwelling coverage limit Encompass average premium National average premium $150,000 $1,336 $975 $250,000 $1,908 $1,428 $350,000 $2,413 $1,879 $450,000 $2,999 $2,343 $750,000 $4,598 $3,761 *All rates displayed are average annual rates. Encompass home insurance discounts Encompass Insurance offers a few different homeowners insurance discounts you might be eligible for, including: Renovation discount Caret Down Recent updates made within the last 10 years to a home system, including heating, cooling, plumbing and the roof could qualify you for this discount to be added to your policy Homebuyer discount Caret Down If you purchased a home in the last five years that is less than 49 years old, this discount could be added to your policy Protection devices discount Caret Down A credit could be applied to your homeowners insurance policy if you have a fire or burglar alarm, fire extinguisher or another safety device Dwelling age discount Caret Down You may get a discount if your home is 20 years old or newer.

Compare Encompass with other insurers

If you’re still unsure if Encompass Insurance is right for you, there are alternatives to consider.

Badge 1 Featured Encompass Insurance Rating: 3.4 stars out of 5 3.4 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Encompass Insurance review Select an option Encompass Insurance Allstate Progressive Amica Caret Down Allstate Rating: 3.7 stars out of 5 3.7 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Allstate Insurance review Select an option Encompass Insurance Allstate Progressive Amica Caret Down Progressive Rating: 4.2 stars out of 5 4.2 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Progressive Insurance review Select an option Encompass Insurance Allstate Progressive Amica Caret Down Amica Rating: 4 stars out of 5 4 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Amica Insurance review Overview Overview Overview Overview Policyholders looking for a packaged policy with tiered coverage options and a single policy deductible and premium might consider Encompass. As Encompass’ parent company, Allstate Insurance offers the same insurance products, but does not have a bundle policy with a single deduction and premium like Encompass. However, safe drivers may be able to save more with Allstate through DriveWise , its telematics program. Allstate is also available nationwide, whereas Encompass is only available in 39 states. Allstate also offers quotes online for home and auto insurance. Progressive is a national carrier that offers similar insurance products to Encompass but it does not have the single policy option. However, Progressive offers a wider range of products, including life insurance, health and dental insurance, personal loans, pet and Segway insurance. Progressive may be a good fit for people with insurance needs that Encompass does not provide for or in states where Encompass does not offer coverage. With Amica, you can bundle home and auto and receive up to 20 percent savings, though they are separate policies and do not have a single deduction or premium feature. Amica also scores near the top of the auto and property claims satisfaction studies, which may make this carrier a better choice for those who want a predictable and positive claims experience. Amica is available in most states, though product and coverage availability are state-specific. Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate $1,567 $2,630 $1,642 $1,467 Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage $1,908 $1,340 $1,358 $2,996 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service N/A 694/1,000 722/1,000 735/1,000 .J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping .J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping .J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping .J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping N/A 509/1,000 533/1,000 516/1,000 AM Best rating AM Best rating AM Best rating AM Best rating A+ (Superior) A+ (Superior) A+ (Superior) A+ (Superior)

Is Encompass a good insurance company?

Bankrate established itself as a trusted voice in the financial services space as a print publication in 1976. At that time, we were called the Bank Rate Monitor. We've evolved over the decades and now help millions of readers make sound decisions regarding their mortgages, investments and insurance, among other important topics. Members of our insurance editorial staff are licensed agents, and we use our real-life industry knowledge to conduct extensive company reviews each year. Encompass may be a good insurance company to consider if it’s available in your state. However, it has limited third-party customer reviews and scores, which can make it more challenging to determine whether the carrier will meet your needs. Encompass offers numerous insurance products, and its EncompassOne policy may be an attractive and affordable option for some. However, it has higher-than-average complaints with the NAIC compared to the industry average.

Encompass customer satisfaction One way to determine if a company like Encompass is a good fit is to take a look at third-party reviews. These scores and ratings use real current and prospective consumers' experiences to show how an insurance company compares to competitors. Unfortunately, because Encompass is a smaller company, it is not rated by J.D. Power. Its rating with AM Best for financial strength, however, is high, indicating a company that has historically met its claims obligations. Study or Rating agency Encompass Industry average 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service Not scored 702/1,000 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping Not scored 521/1,000 AM Best rating A+ (Superior) N/A

Encompass customer complaints The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) issues a complaint index for all insurance companies based on the number of consumer complaints received each year. The industry average is indicated as 1.0; anything over that means that a company has more complaints than average, while a score of below 1.0 shows that a company has fewer than average complaints filed against it.

Encompass auto complaints

Encompass home complaints The NAIC complaint index for Encompass's private passenger auto insurance policies have been above average for the last two years, although it may be worth noting that even the 2.93 rating it received in 2022 is only the equivalent of six complaints. The company’s complaints seem to be on the rise, though, so you may want to talk with family or friends that use Encompass car insurance to learn more about their experiences. Encompass does a better job of managing customer expectations with its homeowner policies. In the last two years, it has scored significantly below average for complaints. In 2022, only three complaints were filed with the NAIC against the company, bringing its score slightly above the average. The number of complaints is, like its auto insurance product, on the rise, however.

Other Encompass tools and benefits Encompass offers a few other insurance products in addition to home and auto insurance, as well as some perks that may appeal to policyholders. These include: Condominium insurance : Condominium owners need a different type of insurance policy, and this policy is tailored specifically for their unit, belongings and liability risk.

Condominium owners need a different type of insurance policy, and this policy is tailored specifically for their unit, belongings and liability risk. Renters insurance : As a renter, this policy type provides coverage for your personal belongings, liability and loss of use.

As a renter, this policy type provides coverage for your personal belongings, liability and loss of use. Personal umbrella policy : With a personal umbrella policy, you can extend the liability coverage of your home and car insurance to further protect your financial assets.

With a personal umbrella policy, you can extend the liability coverage of your home and car insurance to further protect your financial assets. Identity theft protection : This coverage option could pay up to $20,000 for recovering damages and fees if your identity is stolen.

This coverage option could pay up to $20,000 for recovering damages and fees if your identity is stolen. Lifestyle endorsement : This unusual endorsement extends your coverage in several ways, including coverage for alternative education or care if a dependent's school is closed as a result of a covered loss and coverage against theft while traveling.

This unusual endorsement extends your coverage in several ways, including coverage for alternative education or care if a dependent's school is closed as a result of a covered loss and coverage against theft while traveling. Home business insurance : Covers liability, medical expenses and more for a home-based business.

Covers liability, medical expenses and more for a home-based business. Auto policy extras: The Deluxe policy includes free windshield repairs, first-time accident forgiveness and electronic equipment coverage. The Elite package offers unlimited accident forgiveness, auto trip interruption, roadside assistance company car protection and other features of the Deluxe plan.

Frequently asked questions about Encompass

How do I file a claim with Encompass? Caret Down If you wish to file a claim with Encompass Insurance, you can do so through your independent agent or by calling Encompass directly. Here are the steps to take to file an Encompass Insurance claim: Contact Encompass at 1-800-588-7400. Get assigned a claim number for tracking purposes. Wait for a claims team member to reach out to you, who will provide details about the claim and answer any questions you have. Get assigned an adjuster, who will evaluate damages and provide an estimate for repairs. Once the adjuster has provided the estimate, you will speak with the claims team to discuss the next steps and settlement options you have available, according to your policy coverage and terms.

Is Encompass a sustainable company? Caret Down Encompass Insurance does not provide information on its corporate sustainability efforts. The carrier is a subsidiary of Allstate Insurance Company, which introduced the Encompass name in 2000 after purchasing CNA’s personal lines insurance business. In 2021, the Allstate Foundation invested over $44 million and more than 92,000 volunteer hours, along with employees and agents. The foundation focuses on empowering youth, breaking relationship abuse cycles, advancing racial equity and accelerating the impact and growth of nonprofits and community leaders. Allstate provided over $6 million in nonprofit corporate support in 2021.

Are Encompass and Allstate the same? Caret Down Not exactly. However Allstate is the parent company for Encompass. Allstate purchased the personal lines insurance business that was then part of CNA Insurance and introduced the Encompass name in 2000. The company that became Encompass was originally founded in 1897.

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits: Auto $100,000 bodily injury liability per person

$300,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$50,000 property damage liability per accident

$100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person

$300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident

$500 collision deductible

$500 comprehensive deductible To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our sample drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually. Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-60 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts. The rates for drivers ages 16-20 added to their parents' policy reflect the good student and driver's training discounts applied. The rates for drivers aged 16-20 on their own policy do not include the good student and driver's training discounts. Additionally, 25-year-old rates are based on the driver as a renter and 30+ on the driver as a homeowner. Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), single speeding ticket and single at-fault accident. Homeowners Coverage A, Dwelling: $150,000, $250,000, $350,000, $450,000, $750,000

Coverage B, Other Structures: $15,000, $25,000, $35,000, $45,000, $75,000

Coverage C, Personal Property: $75,000, $125,000, $175,000, $225,000, $375,000

Coverage D, Loss of Use: $30,000, $50,000, $70,000, $90,000, $150,000

Coverage E, Liability: $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $500,000

Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000 The homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required). These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ. Bankrate Score Our 2023 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories. Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short. Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.

To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed. Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.

We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website. Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto and home insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts. Tier scores are unweighted to show the company's true score in each category out of a possible five points.