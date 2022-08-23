Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Encompass insurance review 2024
At a glance
Auto
3.5
Cost & ratings
3.5
Coverage
4.0
Support
2.6
Home
3.2
Cost & ratings
3.0
Coverage
4.5
Support
1.5
About Bankrate Score
Bankrate's take
Policyholders looking for a packaged policy with tiered coverage options and a single policy deductible and premium might consider Encompass.
Who Encompass may be good for: Those looking for the simplicity of a single deductible and premium for their auto and home insurance and tiered coverage options may appreciate Encompass's offerings.
Who Encompass may not be good for: Individuals who place a high value on excellent customer service may want to be aware that Encompass had more than the average number of complaints for auto policies, based on NAIC's complaint index.
Encompass car insurance
Bankrate’s insurance editorial team conducted an in-depth study of Encompass, and based on our findings, we’ve issued the company a Bankrate Score of 3.5 out of 5 for its auto insurance product. Although the company offers many discount opportunities and coverage packages, Encompass’ low mobile app ratings and lack of 24/7 customer support drove down this score.
With that said, this insurance provider could be a good option to consider for certain drivers who want to simplify the car insurance process or pay for just one deductible across their home and auto policies. Encompass works to simplify the car insurance process with its EncompassOne policy (which includes home and auto combined) and offers three car insurance tiers: Special, Deluxe and Elite.
Encompass car insurance comes with pre-selected features, limits and discounts, although drivers can craft their own policies as well. Outside of the standard coverage types you'd expect to find with a typical company, Encompass also offers new car replacement and gap coverage, which may interest those with brand-new vehicles. Additionally, Encompass offers accident forgiveness, protecting you from a surcharge if you're involved in an at-fault accident. Even better, drivers with an EncompassOne policy could have more than one at-fault accident forgiven with the company's enhanced accident forgiveness option.
Pros and cons of Encompass car insurance
As with any car insurance company, there are pros and cons to consider when choosing a carrier. Consider these pros and cons of Encompass Insurance car insurance to help you decide if this carrier might be the right fit for you.
-
Multiple ways to customize coverage
-
EncompassOne policy enhances optional coverages
-
Roadside assistance app available 24/7
-
Multiple discounts available
-
No quotes available online
-
Not available nationwide
-
No online claims filing
Encompass car insurance cost
The average cost of Encompass car insurance is $616 per year for minimum coverage and $1,567 for full coverage, which is cheaper than average. The average cost of car insurance in the United States is $2,014 per year for full coverage insurance and $622 per year for minimum coverage, though your rates may vary depending on where you live, the type of car you drive and more. You can use the agent locator tool on the Encompass website to find a local agent to get a quote for Encompass car insurance.
Encompass car insurance rates by driving history
Your driving history can have a significant impact on how much you pay for car insurance. For instance, having a speeding ticket, at-fault accident or DUI on your record may prevent you from getting the cheapest car insurance rates. To get a quote based on your driving history, contact a local Encompass agent. Keep in mind, if the incident was recent, it may not immediately show on your motor vehicle record, which could impact your rates when the policy is issued or at the next renewal.
|Encompass full coverage premium
|National full coverage premium
|Clean driving history
|$1,567
|$2,014
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$1,759
|$2,427
|At-fault accident
|$1,996
|$2,854
|DUI conviction
|$6,388
|$3,091
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Encompass car insurance quotes by age
Your car insurance rate may also depend on your age (in most states). The younger you are, the higher your premiums typically are, as you have less driving experience behind the wheel than older age groups. Having a teen driver can also impact rates, which will depend on several factors, including whether the teen driver is included on a parents’ policy or their own individual policy. The average rates listed below are based on drivers with a clean driving record. Any moving violations are likely to lead to higher premium rates, particularly for younger drivers in states where age is also a rating factor.
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their parents’ policy
|Encompass full coverage premium
|National full coverage premium
|Age 16
|$3,437
|$4,392
|Age 17
|$3,178
|$4,102
|Age 18
|$3,030
|$3,837
|Age 19
|$2,784
|$3,345
|Age 20
|$2,583
|$3,149
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their own policy
Encompass car insurance discounts
Encompass Insurance offers several car insurance discounts and other ways to save. Discount opportunities with this provider may include discounts for paying on time, bundling with home insurance, being a good student, having a theft deterrent, paying in full or setting up automatic installment payments. Encompass also has a few unique car insurance discounts, including:
Encompass home insurance
After reviewing Encompass home insurance, we’ve issued this product a Bankrate Score of 3.2 out of 5.0. While the company does offer more homeowners discounts compared to some other competitors, its overall average base premiums are higher than average. Additionally, the company does not offer online claims filing, which some homeowners may find inconvenient.
Like its car insurance policies, the EncompassOne policy for homeowners insurance also comes in three tiers: Special, Deluxe and Elite. There are unique policy features for each tier, along with discounts and policy limits. For example, the Elite and Deluxe homeowners tiers come with 200 percent extended dwelling coverage. Some other customizable options include water backup protection, mortgage rate protection if your mortgage is affected due to a covered total loss, and computer and data recovery coverage.
With Encompass, you can also customize your home policy with add-ons like enhanced replacement cost coverage, which will pay to rebuild your home after a covered loss, even if the cost is higher than the insured amount. Encompass also offers mortgage rate protection. If you must get a new mortgage after a total loss and the interest rate is higher than your previous rate, Encompass will cover up to $20,000 in increased costs for acquisition fees, closing costs and other fees.
Pros and cons of Encompass home insurance
Whether you’re a new homebuyer or simply looking for cheaper rates, comparing home insurance quotes can seem intimidating. However, making a list of the pros and cons can help you choose the best home insurance company for your situation and needs.
-
EncompassOne policy tiers come with different benefits and features
-
Standalone homeowners policy has several add-on coverage options available
-
Numerous discount opportunities
-
No online claims filing
-
No online quotes
-
Average rates are higher than national average
Encompass home insurance cost
The average cost of home insurance from Encompass Insurance is $1,908 for $250,000 in dwelling coverage, but will likely vary based on your ZIP code, age and condition of the home and coverage needs. The average cost of homeowners insurance nationwide is $1,428 per year for a policy with the same level of coverage. If you want to get a homeowners insurance quote from Encompass, you will need to speak with an Encompass insurance agent, as there is no option to get a quote online.
|Dwelling coverage limit
|Encompass average premium
|National average premium
|$150,000
|$1,336
|$975
|$250,000
|$1,908
|$1,428
|$350,000
|$2,413
|$1,879
|$450,000
|$2,999
|$2,343
|$750,000
|$4,598
|$3,761
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Encompass home insurance discounts
Encompass Insurance offers a few different homeowners insurance discounts you might be eligible for, including:
Compare Encompass with other insurers
If you’re still unsure if Encompass Insurance is right for you, there are alternatives to consider.
|
Featured
Encompass Insurance
Read review Read Bankrate's full Encompass Insurance review
|
Allstate
Read review Read Bankrate's full Allstate Insurance review
|
Progressive
Read review Read Bankrate's full Progressive Insurance review
|
Amica
Read review Read Bankrate's full Amica Insurance review
|
Overview
|
Overview
|
Overview
|
Overview
|
Policyholders looking for a packaged policy with tiered coverage options and a single policy deductible and premium might consider Encompass.
|
As Encompass’ parent company, Allstate Insurance offers the same insurance products, but does not have a bundle policy with a single deduction and premium like Encompass. However, safe drivers may be able to save more with Allstate through DriveWise, its telematics program. Allstate is also available nationwide, whereas Encompass is only available in 39 states. Allstate also offers quotes online for home and auto insurance.
|
Progressive is a national carrier that offers similar insurance products to Encompass but it does not have the single policy option. However, Progressive offers a wider range of products, including life insurance, health and dental insurance, personal loans, pet and Segway insurance. Progressive may be a good fit for people with insurance needs that Encompass does not provide for or in states where Encompass does not offer coverage.
|
With Amica, you can bundle home and auto and receive up to 20 percent savings, though they are separate policies and do not have a single deduction or premium feature. Amica also scores near the top of the auto and property claims satisfaction studies, which may make this carrier a better choice for those who want a predictable and positive claims experience. Amica is available in most states, though product and coverage availability are state-specific.
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
$1,567
|
$2,630
|
$1,642
|
$1,467
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
$1,908
|
$1,340
|
$1,358
|
$2,996
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
N/A
|
694/1,000
|
722/1,000
|
735/1,000
|
.J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
.J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
.J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
.J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
N/A
|
509/1,000
|
533/1,000
|
516/1,000
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
A+ (Superior)
|
A+ (Superior)
|
A+ (Superior)
|
A+ (Superior)
Is Encompass a good insurance company?
Bankrate established itself as a trusted voice in the financial services space as a print publication in 1976. At that time, we were called the Bank Rate Monitor. We've evolved over the decades and now help millions of readers make sound decisions regarding their mortgages, investments and insurance, among other important topics. Members of our insurance editorial staff are licensed agents, and we use our real-life industry knowledge to conduct extensive company reviews each year.
Encompass may be a good insurance company to consider if it’s available in your state. However, it has limited third-party customer reviews and scores, which can make it more challenging to determine whether the carrier will meet your needs. Encompass offers numerous insurance products, and its EncompassOne policy may be an attractive and affordable option for some. However, it has higher-than-average complaints with the NAIC compared to the industry average.
Encompass customer satisfaction
One way to determine if a company like Encompass is a good fit is to take a look at third-party reviews. These scores and ratings use real current and prospective consumers' experiences to show how an insurance company compares to competitors. Unfortunately, because Encompass is a smaller company, it is not rated by J.D. Power. Its rating with AM Best for financial strength, however, is high, indicating a company that has historically met its claims obligations.
|Study or Rating agency
|Encompass
|Industry average
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|Not scored
|702/1,000
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|Not scored
|521/1,000
|AM Best rating
|A+ (Superior)
|N/A
Encompass customer complaints
The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) issues a complaint index for all insurance companies based on the number of consumer complaints received each year. The industry average is indicated as 1.0; anything over that means that a company has more complaints than average, while a score of below 1.0 shows that a company has fewer than average complaints filed against it.
The NAIC complaint index for Encompass's private passenger auto insurance policies have been above average for the last two years, although it may be worth noting that even the 2.93 rating it received in 2022 is only the equivalent of six complaints. The company’s complaints seem to be on the rise, though, so you may want to talk with family or friends that use Encompass car insurance to learn more about their experiences.
Encompass does a better job of managing customer expectations with its homeowner policies. In the last two years, it has scored significantly below average for complaints. In 2022, only three complaints were filed with the NAIC against the company, bringing its score slightly above the average. The number of complaints is, like its auto insurance product, on the rise, however.
Other Encompass tools and benefits
Encompass offers a few other insurance products in addition to home and auto insurance, as well as some perks that may appeal to policyholders. These include:
- Condominium insurance: Condominium owners need a different type of insurance policy, and this policy is tailored specifically for their unit, belongings and liability risk.
- Renters insurance: As a renter, this policy type provides coverage for your personal belongings, liability and loss of use.
- Personal umbrella policy: With a personal umbrella policy, you can extend the liability coverage of your home and car insurance to further protect your financial assets.
- Identity theft protection: This coverage option could pay up to $20,000 for recovering damages and fees if your identity is stolen.
- Lifestyle endorsement: This unusual endorsement extends your coverage in several ways, including coverage for alternative education or care if a dependent's school is closed as a result of a covered loss and coverage against theft while traveling.
- Home business insurance: Covers liability, medical expenses and more for a home-based business.
- Auto policy extras: The Deluxe policy includes free windshield repairs, first-time accident forgiveness and electronic equipment coverage. The Elite package offers unlimited accident forgiveness, auto trip interruption, roadside assistance company car protection and other features of the Deluxe plan.
Frequently asked questions about Encompass
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits:
Auto
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our sample drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-60 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts.
The rates for drivers ages 16-20 added to their parents' policy reflect the good student and driver's training discounts applied. The rates for drivers aged 16-20 on their own policy do not include the good student and driver's training discounts. Additionally, 25-year-old rates are based on the driver as a renter and 30+ on the driver as a homeowner.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), single speeding ticket and single at-fault accident.
Homeowners
- Coverage A, Dwelling: $150,000, $250,000, $350,000, $450,000, $750,000
- Coverage B, Other Structures: $15,000, $25,000, $35,000, $45,000, $75,000
- Coverage C, Personal Property: $75,000, $125,000, $175,000, $225,000, $375,000
- Coverage D, Loss of Use: $30,000, $50,000, $70,000, $90,000, $150,000
- Coverage E, Liability: $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $500,000
- Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000
The homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required).
These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ.
Bankrate Score
Our 2023 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short.
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto and home insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.
Tier scores are unweighted to show the company's true score in each category out of a possible five points.