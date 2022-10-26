Car insurance for 25-year-olds

Our insurance editorial team obtained premium information from some of the largest car insurance companies by market share from Quadrant Information Services. The rates below represent the average full and minimum coverage rates of a 25-year-old driver who rents their home. If you are looking for the cheapest car insurance for 25-year-old drivers, you may want to get a quote from these companies:

Although you will likely pay less for insurance than you did when you were a teen or in your early 20s, budget may still be a primary concern for you in your mid-20s. Many drivers in this age group are starting new jobs, moving out of their parents’ homes and may be purchasing their own car insurance policy for the first time. If securing cheap car insurance is your goal, Bankrate’s research may be able to help you find coverage that fits your budget.

Geico

Geico offers the lowest average full coverage premiums on our list for 25-year-olds. In fact, cheap premiums, nationwide availability and a highly-rated mobile app helped Geico tie with Amica for best auto insurance company overall in the 2023 Bankrate Awards. Young adults just entering the workforce may be especially interested in Geico’s affiliation discount, which could help you save simply by being a member of an affiliated professional group, fraternity or sorority. Although Geico’s endorsement selection may be lacking when compared to other carriers, it could still be a good choice for 25-year-old drivers looking for low-cost, basic coverage.

Learn more: Geico Insurance review

Erie

If you are looking for cheap full coverage and excellent customer service, Erie could be a good place to start. On top of the low average rate, Erie offers numerous discounts that may help you save even more. The company offers discounts for paying in full, vehicle safety features and carrying more than one policy with Erie, among other deals. Erie’s Rate Lock option may be the most unique feature of the company. With this feature, your rate will stay the same unless you make changes to your policy, like adding a car or driver. However, before choosing Erie, keep in mind that the regional company serves only 12 states and Washington, D.C.

Learn more: Erie Insurance review

Nationwide

Knowing exactly what coverage options you are paying for and how your policy works may be challenging for people of all ages, especially young adults. Nationwide’s On Your Side Review may help. Nationwide extends this benefit to all of its policyholders at no additional cost. Here, you meet with your agent for a detailed policy review to ensure that you understand your coverage needs and take advantage of eligible discounts. In addition to Nationwide’s low rates, this perk could help 25-year-old drivers feel confident that they’re getting a quality policy at a competitive price. Nationwide also has robust endorsement options, including accident forgiveness and a vanishing deductible, but coverage is only available in 46 states.

Learn more: Nationwide Insurance review

Amica

If you're a 25-year-old driver looking for robust coverage options, you might want to check out Amica. In addition to the standard coverage types, you may be able to add features like full glass coverage, roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement and accident forgiveness. For drivers not looking for a full coverage policy, Amica has the second-lowest average minimum coverage rates on our list. Additionally, Amica took first place in J.D. Power’s 2022 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, indicating that customers tend to be highly satisfied with its claims service. Note that Amica is not available in Hawaii. For more information, you may want to request an insurance quote from Amica.

Learn more: Amica Insurance review

State Farm

With nearly 17 percent of the market share, State Farm is the largest auto insurance company in the country. If you prefer to handle your insurance in person rather than by phone or online, State Farm could be a good choice, as the company has a nationwide network of 19,000 exclusive agents for personalized policy management. Although State Farm does not offer as many optional coverage types as some other carriers on our list, it may be a good option for drivers with a speeding ticket or at-fault accident on their record. The carrier won our 2023 Bankrate Award for best auto insurance company for high-risk drivers and offers numerous discounts. However, new coverage is not available in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Learn more: State Farm Insurance review