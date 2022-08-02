Best car insurance in Wisconsin for 2024

Best for discounts4.3 Bankrate Score
Average annual premium$ 927 for full coverage
Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.
Average annual premium$ 927 for full coverage
Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.
Why Geico made our list: Geico tends to have lower-than-average premiums, and its rates in Wisconsin are no exception. On top of generally cheap rates, Geico offers a long list of discounts that could save you even more. You could save by being a military member, taking a defensive driving course or through Geico’s telematics program DriveEasy. The company’s list of vehicle equipment discounts is also extensive. For instance, you could save up to 23 percent just for insuring a car equipped with airbags. These savings opportunities helped Geico tie for the best auto insurance company overall in the 2023 Bankrate Awards.
Who Geico may be good for: If you prefer handling your car insurance online or over the phone and are looking for a basic car insurance policy with low premiums, Geico might be the company for you.
Read full Geico Insurance review