Best car insurance in Wisconsin for 2024

Geico, State Farm and Travelers are among the best car insurance companies in Wisconsin.

Updated Dec 20, 2023
On This Page

Best car insurance companies in Wisconsin

According to our analysis of average premium data provided by analytics company Quadrant Information Services, the average cost of a full coverage policy in Wisconsin is $1,292 per year. Minimum coverage averages $358 annually.

However, if you're looking for the best car insurance in Wisconsin, you may know that, while important, price isn't the only factor to consider. You may also want to review 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study customer satisfaction scores issued or a company's endorsement selection. Based on our review of these metrics (and others), you might find the best Wisconsin auto insurance by shopping with Geico, State Farm, Auto-Owners, Chubb and Travelers.

Insurance company
Bankrate score
Info
Average full coverage rate* Average min coverage rate*
Geico
4.3
$927
$202
State Farm
4.2
$917
$231
Auto-Owners
4.2
$1,103
$306
Chubb
4.2
$1,587
$508
Travelers
4.1
$928
$310
*Displayed rates are average annual premiums
Best for discounts

4.3 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 831/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 927 for full coverage
Why Geico made our list: Geico tends to have lower-than-average premiums, and its rates in Wisconsin are no exception. On top of generally cheap rates, Geico offers a long list of discounts that could save you even more. You could save by being a military member, taking a defensive driving course or through Geico’s telematics program DriveEasy. The company’s list of vehicle equipment discounts is also extensive. For instance, you could save up to 23 percent just for insuring a car equipped with airbags. These savings opportunities helped Geico tie for the best auto insurance company overall in the 2023 Bankrate Awards.

Who Geico may be good for: If you prefer handling your car insurance online or over the phone and are looking for a basic car insurance policy with low premiums, Geico might be the company for you.

Read full Geico Insurance review

Best for local offices

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 837/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 917 for full coverage
Why State Farm made our list: As the largest car insurance company in the country by market share, State Farm operates through a robust network of local agents, which could appeal to those who prefer the personalized service that a local agent can provide. A local agent might also be more in-tune with your needs since they probably live in your area. Additionally, State Farm earned the highest J.D. Power customer satisfaction score of all the companies on this list, so in addition to personalized service, you may also expect highly-ranked service.

Who State Farm may be good for: State Farm could be a great choice for drivers who like to work one-on-one with an agent in person and don’t mind having fewer coverage options.

Read full State Farm Insurance review

Best for personalized coverage

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 833/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,103 for full coverage
Why Auto-Owners made our list: Auto-Owners has a suite of coverage options that could stand out from other carriers on this list. For instance, if you insure your auto and property with Auto-Owners and both are damaged in the same loss, the company may waive or reduce your auto deductible (as long as you carry the Common Loss Deductible endorsement). Another unique option is Auto-Owners’ Collision Coverage Advantage. With this coverage, the company would waive your collision deductible if you’re in an accident with another vehicle insured by Auto-Owners. These are just some of the many coverage types available to Auto-Owners policyholders.

Who Auto-Owners may be good for: If you enjoy building a robust policy to your needs, you may want to request a quote from Auto-Owners.

Read full Auto-Owners Insurance review

Best for claims experience

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: Not rated AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,587 for full coverage
Why Chubb made our list: Far from the cheapest car insurance company in Wisconsin, Chubb’s Masterpiece program could still be ideal for drivers seeking a seamless claims process. For starters, the company uses original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts to repair your vehicle after a covered claim. You can also purchase a coverage option that allows you to declare the value of your vehicle before a claim happens. If then your car is declared a total loss after a covered accident, Chubb may pay you the amount for your declared value (even if your vehicle is technically worth less due to depreciation). The carrier’s rental reimbursement coverage also goes an extra step by providing a flat $15,000 limit with no per-day cap.

Who Chubb may be good for: Chubb may be best for drivers willing to spend more on Wisconsin car insurance for the peace of mind the company’s claim experience might provide.

Read full Chubb Insurance review

Best for bundling

4.1 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 806/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 928 for full coverage
Why Travelers made our list: In addition to its low annual car insurance premiums, Travelers also offers the cheapest homeowners insurance premium out of all the companies on this list with an average annual rate of $801 for $250,000 in dwelling coverage. Additionally, the carrier has a sizable multi-policy discount that could save up to 13 percent on your Travelers auto policy if you also carry a Travelers homeowners policy. These combined factors could be a boon for shoppers looking to insure their home and auto under the same roof.

Who Travelers may be good for: Drivers looking to save by handling their insurance needs with a single carrier may find Travelers to be a good fit, with its cheaper-than-average home and auto insurance.

Read full Travelers Insurance review

How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in Wisconsin

To find the best auto insurance in Wisconsin, Bankrate started by reviewing average premiums sourced from Quadrant Information Services. However, our team’s time as licensed agents has shown us that quality isn’t always tied to price.

To find the best insurance options for Wisconsin drivers, we also reviewed coverage options, digital tool availability, customer service hours (along with other essential metrics). Then, we weighted this information into a proprietary Bankrate Score. Bankrate Scores range from 0.0 to 5.0, and the higher a carrier’s score, the better it fared during our study. Our Bankrate Scoring method provides our readers with a quick way to evaluate insurance companies as they request quotes.

Why you can trust Bankrate

 Read our full methodology

To help Wisconsin drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed


How to find the best car insurance in Wisconsin

When it comes to finding great car insurance, Wisconsin drivers will find that the right provider largely depends on individual circumstances. Everyone’s financial picture and insurance history look different. Because of this, drivers may even find that the best insurance provider for them changes every so often because of changing personal circumstances. However, there are least three steps most people can take to begin narrowing down their options:

How much is car insurance in Wisconsin?

The average annual cost of car insurance in Wisconsin is $1,292 for full coverage, compared to the national average of $2,014 for full coverage. Minimum coverage in Wisconsin costs an average of $358 annually, which is also considerably less than the national average of $622 per year. Wisconsin rates are also low compared to neighboring states. The average annual rates for full coverage in Minnesota and Illinois are $1,760 and $1,806, respectively.

Wisconsin’s low average rates may be partly due to its lower risk of fatal accidents. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) reported 540 fatalities resulting from car accidents in Wisconsin for 2020, which is relatively low compared to states with more populous metropolitan areas.

Estimate your car insurance cost in Wisconsin

Navigating Wisconsin's evolving car insurance landscape can be challenging. By using Bankrate’s calculator below, you can get a clearer picture of potential costs tailored to your circumstances.

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

