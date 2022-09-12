Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Cheapest car insurance in Wisconsin for 2024
Bankrate’s research reveals Geico, Rockford Mutual and USAA as being among the cheapest car insurance companies in Wisconsin.
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our .
The cheapest car insurance companies in Wisconsin
While searching for cheap car insurance in Wisconsin, drivers may want to consider a number of car insurance rating factors. Average car insurance rates vary based on how much coverage you choose, the age of the drivers on your policy, your driving record and more. However, the typical driver in the state pays well less than the national average: $1,252 for full coverage and $358 for minimum coverage each year.
To find cheap Wisconsin car insurance, we first obtained current premium information from Quadrant Information Services for the largest insurance companies in the state by market share. We also reviewed third-party rankings, coverage offerings and available discounts. Based on our research, the following companies offer low-cost car insurance in Wisconsin:
Key takeaways
- Cheapest company for minimum coverage: Geico
- Cheapest company for full coverage: Hastings Mutual
- Cheapest companies for drivers with prior incidents: Geico and Western National
- Cheapest company for young drivers: Erie
Cheapest car insurance in Wisconsin for minimum coverage
Buying liability-only car insurance is one way to keep your premiums low. However, keep in mind that solely buying the minimum coverage legally required could put you at financial risk if you get into an accident and cause major damages. It’ll also leave you unprotected against things like weather damage to your car. If you feel that minimum coverage is right for you, Geico tends to be the cheapest option based on average rates from Quadrant Information Services.
Minimum coverage requirements for Wisconsin drivers
Car insurance is a legal requirement in Wisconsin, as it is in most states. Drivers must carry at least 25/50/10 personal liability insurance, as well as uninsured motorist coverage. This means that, to drive legally in Wisconsin, you must carry at least:
- $25,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $50,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $10,000 property damage liability per accident
- $25,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $50,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
Drivers who purchase minimum coverage often pay some of the lowest rates. However, cost is not the only factor when purchasing an auto insurance policy. Wisconsin’s minimum insurance requirement may not be enough to cover the full cost of an at-fault accident. If you cause an accident and the cost of the damages and injuries exceeds your insurance amount, you are responsible for those bills out of pocket. To better protect your finances, most insurance agents recommend that you purchase higher liability limits if you are able to.
Additionally, minimum coverage insurance does not include any coverage for your vehicle. If you need or want coverage for your own vehicle you will need full coverage, which includes both comprehensive and collision. Talk to your agent regarding the proper level of insurance for your needs.
Cheapest car insurance in Wisconsin for full coverage
Full coverage auto insurance offers more protection than minimum coverage. Adding comprehensive and collision insurance means your vehicle will be financially protected for covered damage, including weather damage. Typically, the cheapest insurer in Wisconsin for full coverage is Hastings Mutual.
|Carrier
|Monthly full coverage premium
|Annual full coverage premium
|Savings vs state avg. for full coverage
|
Hastings Mutual
|
$67
|
$803
|
- $489
|
Rockford Mutual
|
$71
|
$852
|
- $440
|
$76
|
$917
|
- $375
|
$77
|
$927
|
- $365
|
$77
|
$928
|
- $364
Cheapest car insurance in Wisconsin for drivers with prior incidents
Your driving record plays a big role in influencing your insurance rates. Things like an accident, ticket, or DUI could cause your rates to increase, so avoiding those problems is key to getting cheap auto insurance in Wisconsin.
- Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a ticket: Geico
- Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Western National
- Cheapest car insurance for high-risk drivers: Western National
Cheapest insurance companies for drivers in Wisconsin with a speeding ticket: Geico
Getting a speeding ticket conviction in Wisconsin is very likely to impact your car insurance premiums. The average cost of minimum coverage in the state with one speeding ticket on your record is $416 per year, and full coverage costs an average of $1,509 per year after a speeding ticket conviction. The following companies have lower average rates, though, so if you have a speeding ticket, you might want to consider getting quotes.
|Company
|Avg annual min coverage premium
|Avg annual full coverage premium
|Geico
|$218
|$1,018
|Erie
|$231
|$1,067
|Western National
|$244
|$1,718
|Rockford Mutual
|$251
|$1,062
|Rural Mutual
|$252
|$1,231
Cheapest car insurance for drivers in Wisconsin with an at-fault accident: Western National
If you get into one at-fault accident, it’s likely that your car insurance premiums will increase. Causing a car accident can be an indication to insurers that you may be more likely to get into accidents in the future, thus creating a bigger risk. If you have an at-fault accident on your record, these Wisconsin car insurance companies are among the cheapest:
|Company
|Avg annual min coverage premium
|Avg annual full coverage premium
|Western National
|$244
|$1,719
|Erie
|$251
|$1,138
|Rockford Mutual
|$270
|$1,147
|Geico
|$280
|$1,335
|State Farm
|$290
|$1,133
Cheapest rates in Wisconsin for high-risk drivers: Western National
While there are many ways you can be viewed as a high-risk driver — multiple tickets, accidents or a combination, for example — having even a single major violation like a DUI conviction likely means you’ll have to look for nonstandard car insurance. DUIs are serious incidents and insurers charge accordingly if you have one on your record. Not all insurance companies will write policies for drivers with DUI convictions within a certain timeframe. If you’re interested in the companies below, contact them directly to discuss your eligibility.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Western National
|$244
|$1,718
|State Farm
|$333
|$1,280
|Erie
|$351
|$1,496
|USAA
|$393
|$1,728
|Geico
|$425
|$1,989
Bankrate’s take: Keep in mind that not every insurance company will offer insurance if you have a DUI on your record. Having a history of DUIs causes insurers to view you as incredibly high risk, and they may deem you ineligible for a policy. If you have a DUI on your record, be prepared to ask multiple insurers for quotes and consider working with an agent who can help you find a nonstandard insurer.
Cheapest car insurance for young drivers in Wisconsin
Young drivers lack experience and are still maturing, so they tend to be viewed as higher risk by insurance companies. That makes finding cheap car insurance for young adults somewhat tricky.
- Cheapest car insurance for insuring a teen driver: Rural Mutual
- Cheapest car insurance for teens with a ticket: Erie
- Cheapest car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: Erie
- Cheapest car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: Western National
Cheapest Wisconsin car insurance for insuring a teen driver: Rural Mutual
Teen drivers pay some of the highest average car insurance rates. This is due to their inexperience on the road. Teen drivers are the most likely of any age group to get into accidents, which creates a bigger risk of claims for insurers. To compensate, insurance companies charge higher rates, though some teen discounts, such as a good student discount are available. Based on our research, the cheapest car insurance in Wisconsin for a household with a teen driver comes from Rural Mutual, Erie and Rockford Mutual.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Rural Mutual
|$346
|$2,799
|Erie
|$452
|$2,038
|Rockford Mutual
|$460
|$2,656
|Western National
|$481
|$2,677
|Geico
|$508
|$2,119
Bankrate’s take: It’s important to note that our methodology for teen car insurance rates reflect the total cost of a 16 year old insured on their married parents’ policy. Younger drivers tend to pay more for coverage, but many families can help keep premiums lower by adding their teenager to the family insurance policy.
Cheapest Wisconsin car insurance for teens with a ticket: Erie
Adding a ticket to your driving record will always increase your premiums, and this is no less true for teenagers. If you’re a young driver and have a ticket in your past, consider Erie for the cheapest coverage.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Erie
|$482
|$2,365
|Western National
|$655
|$3,921
|USAA
|$667
|$2,681
|State Farm
|$741
|$2,791
|Geico
|$816
|$3,556
Cheapest Wisconsin car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: Erie
If you cause an accident, you’ll have to pay for the damages and deal with higher insurance rates going forward due to your higher perceived risk. The rates below reflect the average cost for 18-year-old drivers on their own policy with an at-fault accident on their record. If you’re a teen driver that caused an accident, Erie likely has the cheapest coverage option.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Erie
|$524
|$2,479
|Western National
|$655
|$3,921
|USAA
|$694
|$2,800
|Rural Mutual
|$717
|$3,806
|State Farm
|$831
|$3,093
Bankrate’s take: Wisconsin is an at-fault state, which means that fault for accidents is assigned to one of the involved drivers. That driver is responsible for paying all of the damages incurred by the accident and will see their insurance premiums increase.
Cheapest Wisconsin car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: Western National
If a young driver has a DUI on their record, they’ll see their insurance costs rise significantly. They might also have trouble finding an insurer willing to underwrite a policy. These insurers are usually willing to give young drivers with a DUI a policy, with Western National typically offering the lowest rates.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Western National
|$492
|$3,178
|Erie
|$519
|$2,344
|Geico
|$565
|$2,710
|State Farm
|$611
|$2,355
|Travelers
|$673
|$2,330
Cheapest car insurance rates by city in Wisconsin
Your location within Wisconsin also affects your car insurance premium. Different cities have different costs of living, which can affect claim costs and thus car insurance costs. More claims in an area or more expensive claims — or both — result in increased premiums. The cheapest cities in Wisconsin for minimum coverage are listed below, along with the cheapest company in each city.
|City
|City avg. annual minimum coverage premium
|Cheapest car insurance company
|Company avg. annual minimum coverage premium
|Kenosha
|$437
|Geico
|$242
|Madison
|$356
|Geico
|$187
|Milwaukee
|$460
|Geico
|$249
|Racine
|$428
|Geico
|$244
|Waukesha
|$375
|Rural Mutual
|$194
|City
|City avg. annual minimum coverage premium
|Cheapest car insurance company
|Company avg. annual minimum coverage premium
|Hewitt
|$297
|Geico
|$175
|Marshfield
|$297
|Geico
|$175
|Plover
|$296
|Geico
|$176
|Rudolph
|$296
|Geico
|$176
|Tomahawk
|$297
|State Farm
|$177
Car insurance discounts in Wisconsin
Most insurers offer at least a few savings opportunities to help you lower your premium, and it’s no different in Wisconsin. If you’re looking for Wisconsin car insurance savings, it might be helpful to search for a company that has a few discounts that you qualify for. While every company has its own selection of car insurance discounts, they generally fit into these categories:
- Young driver discounts: Teens and young adults pay high average rates, and insurance companies generally offer several discounts to help keep those prices in check. You or your teen might qualify for a good student discount, driver training discount or student-at-school discount.
- Safe driver discounts: Practicing safe driving can help you avoid costly premium surcharges, but it can also qualify you for a good driver or claims-free discount. If you know your driving skills are good, you might even consider a car insurance telematics program, which applies a personalized discount based on your actual driving habits.
- Other discounts: If you buy your auto and home insurance from one company, you might qualify for a bundling discount, which is often one of the biggest savings opportunities that companies offer. Other common discounts include paperless statements, automatic payments, paying in full, vehicle safety features and organizational affiliations.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction. Young driver DUI rates are for 21-year-old drivers on their own policy; other young driver incident rates are for 18-year-old drivers on their own policy.
Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 18 and 21 applied. Drivers are renters on their own policy. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.
Bankrate Scores
Our 2023 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short.
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.