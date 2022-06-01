Geico Insurance review 2024

Updated Dec 21, 2023

At a glance

BANKRATE AWARDS 2023 WINNER Best auto insurance company overall (tie) See why it won 4.3 Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5 Bankrate Score Caret Down Auto Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5 4.3 Caret Down Cost & ratings Rating: 4.6 stars out of 5 4.6 Coverage Rating: 4 stars out of 5 4 Support Rating: 4.7 stars out of 5 4.7 Home Rating: 0 stars out of 5 0.0 About Bankrate Score Bankrate's take Policyholders who value cheaper car insurance and digital capabilities over bundling multiple insurance policies with the same company might consider Geico as their company of choice. Company overview

Average rates from Geico

Company details Who Geico may be good for: Geico is known for having policy options that work well for preferred and high-risk drivers. With nationwide availability and plentiful discounts, Geico may be a good choice for budget-conscious policyholders seeking standard policy coverage. Who Geico may not be good for: Geico underwrites its auto policies, but it partners with other insurance companies for its home products, meaning Geico does not do the service or claim handling of these policies. Customers needing a one-stop service for all of their insurance needs may want to consider other options. Avg. annual auto insurance premium for full coverage: $1,353

Avg. annual auto insurance premium for min coverage: $373

Avg. annual home insurance premium for $250k dwelling coverage: $ Customer service: 1-800-207-7847

1-800-207-7847 Chat/email: Geico.com allows customer to connect to agents and make policy changes

Geico.com allows customer to connect to agents and make policy changes Claims: Claims can be filed and managed online through Geico’s website or mobile app, or by calling its toll-free claim number at 1-800-841-3000. For a comprehensive list of claims numbers, please visit the company's claims reporting page.

Claims can be filed and managed online through Geico’s website or mobile app, or by calling its toll-free claim number at 1-800-841-3000. For a comprehensive list of claims numbers, please visit the company's claims reporting page. Emergency roadside assistance: This can be done online through Geico’s website or mobile app, or by calling 1-800-424-3426.

This can be done online through Geico’s website or mobile app, or by calling 1-800-424-3426. Mailing address: Each region and insurance type has a different address, follow this link for specific contact information.

Each region and insurance type has a different address, follow this link for specific contact information. State availability: Geico is available in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Compare rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers

New What’s new with Geico? In August 2022, Geico closed all 38 Geico Field Representative (GFR) offices in California. Californians can still acquire coverage via the Geico mobile app or online.

Geico car insurance

Geico auto insurance received a Bankrate Score of 4.4 out of 5 points. To determine this Score, our insurance editorial team reviewed Geico’s average premiums, coverage options, discounts, customer satisfaction, financial strength and digital insurance features. The better a company performed in each of these categories, the higher its overall Bankrate Score. Along with its high Bankrate Score, Geico was also named one of this year's best car insurance companies overall, as well as the best budget car insurance company in the 2023 Bankrate Awards. Thanks in part to its overall lower-than-average premiums and plentiful discount opportunities, Geico may be a good choice for drivers looking for a cheap premium. Average Geico car insurance rates are also significantly cheaper than the national average when adding a young driver to the policy. Geico car insurance is available in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Its coverage options are generally standard and it does not have as many optional add-ons as some other car insurance carriers. The only additional options listed on Geico's website are emergency roadside service, rental reimbursement and mechanical breakdown insurance.

BEST AUTO INSURANCE COMPANY OVERALL (TIE) AND BEST BUDGET AUTO INSURANCE COMPANY Why Geico won Geico offers below-average auto insurance rates as well as a solid mix of coverage options, discounts and digital tools. These factors, combined with customer satisfaction and financial strength scores, earned Geico Bankrate Awards for best overall auto insurance company (tied) and best budget auto insurance company. Arrow Right

How we rated it Caret Down Bankrate’s insurance editorial team has decades of combined industry experience, and we use our expertise to uncover the best insurance companies through our annual Bankrate Awards. Our goal is to give consumers an easy way to find a company that fits their unique circumstances. Based on our extensive research, we’ve recognized Geico as a 2023 Bankrate Award winner for the best overall auto insurance company and the best budget auto insurance company.

Geico home insurance

Geico does not write its own home insurance policies, but it works with non-affiliated insurance companies to provide homeowners insurance quotes to interested customers nationwide. The policies are secured through GEICO Insurance Agency, LLC, and may require additional research to see if they offer the best homeowners insurance for your needs. Although coverage options and discounts may vary based on the partner company, Geico does advertise a bundling discount for auto insurance customers who add a property insurance policy through the carrier.

Geico life insurance

Similar to its home insurance policies, Geico life insurance is offered through partner companies. Geico's partnered life insurance offerings are available in three policy types: term life, whole life and universal life insurance. Term life insurance provides coverage for a specific amount of time, such as 10 or 30 years, and is typically used to replace lost income and cover future expenses if the policyholder passes away during the policy term. Customers shopping for the best life insurance company may be able to obtain a term life insurance policy through Geico's partner companies with no medical exam, but they will likely still have to fill out a health and lifestyle questionnaire. Whole life insurance and universal life insurance are both types of permanent life insurance. These policies do not have a policy end date as long as policy terms are fulfilled. In addition to helping with income, permanent life insurance policies could also be an integral part of estate planning.

Tax-deferred savings benefit if premiums are paid

3 variations of permanent insurance: whole life, universal life and variable life include investment component Term life insurance is precisely what the name implies: an insurance policy that is good for a specific term of time. Fixed premium over term

No savings benefits

Compare Geico with other insurers

If you’re still wondering if Geico could be a good fit for your insurance needs, you may want to consider requesting quotes from the companies below: Geico vs. Esurance As a fully digital insurance company, Esurance offers a robust digital app experience and may be another good option for those who want to manage their own policies. Its telematics DriveSense mobile app may allow Esurance customers and non-policyholders to earn rewards and discounts by tracking real-time driving habits and behaviors. However, Esurance does not advertise as many discounts as Geico and has higher average auto insurance premiums. Learn more: Esurance Insurance review Geico vs. Nationwide Low-mileage drivers and those who want to build safe driving habits may appreciate Nationwide’s two telematics programs: SmartMiles and SmartRide. Nationwide could also be an option for those who want to bundle home and auto insurance with the same carrier, as the company writes its own homeowners insurance policies. Consumers should note that Nationwide did score below the industry average in J.D. Power's auto claims satisfaction study. Learn more: Nationwide Insurance review Geico vs. Progressive Progressive offers a long list of car insurance discounts as well as numerous home insurance discounts for those looking to save on both policy types. The company's Name Your Price tool may also help customers take a price-first approach to their car insurance and find coverage that fits their budget. Progressive auto insurance is available in all 50 states, but homeowners insurance is not, so potential customers may want to verify availability when researching this carrier. Learn more: Progressive Insurance review

Is Geico a good insurance company?

Bankrate’s insurance editorial staff includes three licensed agents and we aim to share our intimate industry knowledge to help our readers choose the best insurance company that suits their needs. Insurance is complex and we know that finding the right carrier isn’t always easy. That’s why we spend hundreds of hours each year conducting in-depth insurance company reviews. Bankrate’s Geico insurance review revealed that the company does not underwrite many insurance products other than car insurance. However, its partnerships with non-affiliated companies allow customers to purchase most types of insurance, including affordable home insurance, umbrella and life insurance. If you are considering purchasing a Geico policy other than auto insurance, additional research on that particular company may be required to see if it’s the right fit.

Geico customer satisfaction Bankrate analyzes a variety of metrics to evaluate an insurance company’s customer satisfaction, including third-party scores issued by J.D. Power. Every year, J.D. Power studies customer satisfaction, claims satisfaction and digital experience for various insurance companies across the country and issues them scores in each subject, with 1,000 being the highest score possible. Since Geico partners with non-affiliated insurance companies for its home and life insurance products, you would want to search for rankings under the individual carrier name. For example, if you purchase a Liberty Mutual homeowners insurance policy through Geico, you would want to research claims and customer satisfaction rankings for Liberty Mutual. However, Geico's full-service mobile app and online customer portals may be a big perk for tech-savvy shoppers. While the app is highly-rated on the App Store and Google Play, the company fell under the segment average in the service category of the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Insurance Digital Experience Study. Consumers may be more satisfied with Geico's online sales flow as the company scored above average in the shopping category. Study or Rating Agency Geico Industry average 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service 731/1,000 702/1,000 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping 502/1,000 521/1,000 AM Best rating A++ N/A



Geico's scores in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study vary depending on the region. Of the 11 regions, Geico scored above the industry average in five of them: California, Florida, New York, North Central and New England, where it had the highest ranking. It also ranked first for usage-based insurance. In the 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, Geico landed just above the industry average for claims satisfaction. J.D. Power Auto Claims Satisfaction Study

Geico customer complaints Our editorial team also considers the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) complaint index. The NAIC keeps track of how many complaints are lodged against an insurance company and translates this data into a complaint index score. To understand this data, know the baseline (or average) amount of customer complaints is 1.0. A complaint index score higher than 1.0 means the company receives more complaints on average for its size, and vice versa.

Geico auto complaints Geico has fewer complaints on average for its private passenger auto insurance for a company of its size. This index may indicate that Geico's auto insurance policyholders are generally happy with the company's service.

Other Geico tools and benefits Auto insurance may be Geico’s most popular product, but customers can also access the following: Travel insurance: Offered through Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection, this insurance could help insure your travel costs including trip cancellations, lost or stolen travel documents or unplanned medical costs.

Offered through Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection, this insurance could help insure your travel costs including trip cancellations, lost or stolen travel documents or unplanned medical costs. Jewelry insurance: Geico has partnered with Jewelers Mutual Insurance Group to help customers insure valuable and sentimental jewelry against theft, damage and loss.

Geico has partnered with Jewelers Mutual Insurance Group to help customers insure valuable and sentimental jewelry against theft, damage and loss. Pet insurance: Caring for a pet can be a major expense, but pet insurance may help decrease some of the costs. Geico works with partner insurance carriers to provide coverage for most accidents, non-pre existing illnesses, dental care and more.

Frequently asked questions about Geico

Is Geico a sustainable company? Caret Down Geico supports three main initiatives through the Geico Philanthropic Foundation: education, community engagement and equity, justice, diversity and inclusion. The Foundation has donated an average of $6–8 million annually to over 7,000 charities in the last 20 years. It encourages policyholders and the wider public to submit their 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations for donation consideration, provided that the non-profit meets Geico’s criteria. Nominations can be made from the start of the year to November 30.

How do you file a claim with Geico? Caret Down Filing a claim with Geico can be done online through its website or the mobile app. Policyholders may also call the company's claims line at 800-841-3000. As Geico homeowners insurance is offered through partner companies, contact information for property claims may vary based on the company that writes your policy. A comprehensive list of property claims contact numbers can be found on Geico's website.

How is Geico able to offer cheap car insurance? Caret Down Geico is known as a direct-to-consumer insurance provider. Since policyholders can buy insurance online, over the phone or via the mobile app, Geico doesn't have to pay for brokers to sell and service their insurance. These savings are passed down to its customers.

What insurance products does Geico offer? Caret Down Geico has over 20 insurance products to help policyholders protect their future finances. Policies range from umbrella coverage, watercraft and business insurance to commercial and medical malpractice insurance. Aside from auto policies, most other products Geico sells are underwritten by non-affiliated insurance companies. These companies set the rate and provide service and claim assistance — Geico only sells the product.

Methodology

Auto Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits: $100,000 bodily injury liability per person

$300,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$50,000 property damage liability per accident

$100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person

$300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident

$500 collision deductible

$500 comprehensive deductible To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-60 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts. The rates for drivers ages 16-20 added to their parents' policy reflect the good student and driver's training discounts applied. The rates for drivers aged 16-20 on their own policy do not include the good student and driver's training discounts. Additionally, 25-year-old rates are based on the driver as a renter and 30+ on the driver as a homeowner. Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), single speeding ticket and single at-fault accident. Bankrate Scores Our 2023 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories. Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short. Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.

To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed. Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.

We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website. Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts. Tier scores are unweighted to show the company's true score in each category out of a possible five points.