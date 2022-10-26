Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Car insurance for 30-year-olds
Your 30s are an exciting time. You might have more financial security than ever before, be more secure in who you are and have a clearer vision for your future. Protecting your financial health with appropriate car insurance might not be the highest thing on your priority list, but it is an important step to take. Bankrate’s insurance editorial team has researched dozens of insurance providers to help you find the best car insurance company for 30 year olds.
How much is car insurance for a 30-year-old?
In all states except Hawaii and Massachusetts, age is one of the biggest factors that impacts how much you pay for car insurance as a 30-year-old driver. Another factor is the types of insurance coverage that you choose. If you choose the minimum coverage policy required by your state, the average cost for 30-year-old insurance is $647 per year. If you opt for a full coverage policy, the average cost for a 30-year-old policy is $2,125 per year.
Average car insurance costs for 30-year-old men and women
Gender can also play a role in how much you pay for car insurance as a 30-year-old, although the difference is small. In fact, some states do not allow gender to be used as a rating factor.
|Average annual full coverage premium for 30-year-old man
|Average annual full coverage premium for 30-year-old woman
|$2,142
|$2,108
Average car insurance cost for 30-year-olds by state
In addition to age and gender, perhaps the biggest factor at play when it comes to your car insurance premiums is your state. Your premium will vary based on your state’s laws, the likelihood of accidents in your area and the cost of auto parts and labor where you live.
|State
|Average annual full coverage premium for 30-year-old
|Alabama
|$1,946
|Alaska
|$2,016
|Arizona
|$1,941
|Arkansas
|$2,023
|California
|$2,468
|Colorado
|$2,228
|Connecticut
|$1,639
|Delaware
|$2,171
|Florida
|$3,388
|Georgia
|$2,203
|Hawaii*
|$1,275
|Idaho
|$1,186
|Illinois
|$1,930
|Indiana
|$1,374
|Iowa
|$1,378
|Kansas
|$1,998
|Kentucky
|$2,266
|Louisiana
|$3,026
|Maine
|$999
|Maryland
|$2,075
|Massachusetts*
|$1,333
|Michigan
|$2,769
|Minnesota
|$1,824
|Mississippi
|$1,905
|Missouri
|$2,096
|Montana
|$1,958
|Nebraska
|$1,714
|Nevada
|$2,918
|New Hampshire
|$1,325
|New Jersey
|$1,816
|New Mexico
|$1,675
|New York
|$3,259
|North Carolina
|$1,473
|North Dakota
|$1,368
|Ohio
|$1,345
|Oklahoma
|$2,140
|Oregon
|$1,490
|Pennsylvania
|$2,138
|Rhode Island
|$1,983
|South Carolina
|$1,603
|South Dakota
|$1,618
|Tennessee
|$1,529
|Texas
|$2,119
|Utah
|$1,588
|Vermont
|$1,106
|Virginia
|$1,566
|Washington
|$1,475
|Washington, D.C.
|$2,140
|West Virginia
|$1,664
|Wisconsin
|$1,350
|Wyoming
|$1,614
*Hawaii and Massachusetts do not permit the use of age as a rating factor
Best car insurance companies for 30-year-olds
The car insurance company you choose can also have a large impact on your premium. Each company has its own system of rating policies, so the price for the same coverage can vary between providers. To determine what companies to feature, we analyzed average premiums, available coverage types and discounts, third-party rankings from the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study and policy features for the largest companies in the country by market share. We consolidated these findings into a Bankrate Score on a scale from 0.0 to 5.0. The higher the Score, the higher each company ranked in various auto insurance categories, including cost, coverage and support.
If you are looking for the best car insurance for 30-year-olds, you might want to consider these companies:
|Bankrate Score
|Average annual premium for full coverage for 30-year-olds
|J.D. Power score
|Amica
|4.6
|$1,515
|909/1,000
|Auto-Owners
|4.3
|$1,383
|888/1,000
|Erie
|4.0
|$1,461
|902/1,000
Amica is known for stellar customer service, ranking number one in J.D. Power’s 2023 Claim Satisfaction Study. The company also offers a suite of coverage options and policy options, including accident forgiveness coverage, rental car reimbursement and roadside assistance. Additionally, you might be able to save with discounts like homeownership, accident-free, paperless or bundling your home and auto. If you need other types of insurance, the company also offers life, flood, umbrella and business insurance, as well as other financial products. Amica is one of our 2024 Bankrate Award winners for Best Auto Insurance Company Overall and took home the prize for Best Auto Insurance Company for Customer Experience. Although For more information, you may want to request an insurance quote from Amica online or over the phone.
Auto-Owners scores highly for auto claims satisfaction with J.D. Power across the 26 states where it offers coverage. Auto-Owners offers a wide array of niche coverage options like diminished value coverage, additional expenses coverage and gap insurance coverage. Plus, if you need boat insurance, classic car insurance or motorcycle insurance, Auto-Owners has that, too. As our 2024 Bankrate Award winner for Best Budget Auto Insurance Company, the company’s average rates are among the most competitive for 30-year-olds, plus it also offers discounts that could further lower the cost of your coverage and make your car insurance policy more affordable. These discounts include multi-policy, student savings and paperless billing.
Although Erie only sells auto insurance in 12 states, it brings all the best parts of a regional insurance provider — with excellent customer satisfaction ratings from J.D. Power and an A+ (Superior) rating from AM Best for financial stability — and combines them with low average rates. Erie also offers robust coverage options, including first accident forgiveness, used and new car replacement and a bundle for roadside assistance and rental car protection. Erie offers a long list of discounts to potentially lower your premium, including safety features, bundling and student savings, but the carrier's digital tools are somewhat outdated compared to some competitors.
Cheapest car insurance for 30-year-old drivers
Today's economic climate might lead many 30-year-old drivers to look for the cheapest car insurance company they can find. Bankrate can help. We analyzed average premiums from Quadrant Information Services to uncover the companies below, which we found to be among the cheapest for 30-year-old drivers. Although these carriers could be a good place to start, age is only one of the many rating factors carriers can use to determine your rate. As such, it may be your best bet to shop around with multiple companies.
|Company
|Average annual minimum coverage premium
|Average annual full coverage premium
|Auto-Owners
|$316
|$1,383
|Geico
|$379
|$1,389
|USAA
|$401
|$1,506
|Amica
|$437
|$1,515
|State Farm
|$466
|$1,522
How 30-year-olds can save on car insurance
Although 30-year-olds generally still pay more for insurance than the national average premium, there are ways to lower your car insurance. The following tips might help you save on your annual premium:
- Compare quotes: Every insurance company offers different types of coverage, discounts and rating systems. Requesting quotes from multiple carriers in your area and carefully comparing each to see which provider best fits your needs can help you find the best and cheapest coverage for you.
- Bundle your policies: If you buy more than one type of insurance from the same company, you might save money. The most common bundling discount is for buying your auto policy along with your home, condo or renters insurance policy. You might also save for bundling your auto insurance with your life insurance, business insurance or pet insurance.
- Ask about additional discounts: Most insurance companies offer other discounts which can help you lower your premium. Besides bundling your policies, some common ways to save include participating in a telematics program that tracks your driving habits, going paperless and paying in full.
- Drive safely: Insurance is based on risk. The more accidents and tickets you have, the more worried an insurance company will be that you will cause an accident in the future. To compensate for the increased risk, you could be charged a higher premium. In addition to driving safety, things like low mileage and vehicle safety features can also save you money on your car insurance.
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 30-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Gender: The following states do not use gender as a determining factor in calculating premiums: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, Pennsylvania.
Bankrate Scores
Our 2024 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
Each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. Our scoring model provides a comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and highlight where they fall short.
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best, Demotech and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.