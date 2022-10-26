In order to help you determine the best car insurance for homeowners, we have also included the Bankrate score, which takes into account details about each insurer including product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor is weighted and calculated into the overall rating to determine a comprehensive score on a five-point scale to measure the company’s offerings. These Scores are designed to give you a quick, easy way to compare insurers as you start your search.

To find the best car insurance for homeowners, we reviewed insurance companies offering both home and auto insurance. Car insurance rates , available discounts, policy offerings, financial strength and auto claims customer satisfaction scores were analyzed to find top companies with competitive average rates. We’ve also included the average annual cost of full coverage car insurance and the average annual cost of homeowners insurance for a $250,000 dwelling from each provider to give you a baseline for what others are paying on average.

*All rates are average annual rates.

**USAA is not technically ranked with J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions

Amica

One of Bankrate’s winners for Best Auto Insurance Company Overall in 2023, Amica offers a variety of coverage options. The insurance company doesn’t have many local offices, but it earned the top rank in J.D. Power's 2022 Auto Insurance Claims Satisfaction Study. Amica has fairly competitive average full coverage car insurance rates with a discount specifically for policyholders who own their home, even if it's insured with another carrier.

Learn more: Amica Insurance review

USAA

Although USAA policies are only available to active-duty and retired military personnel and their families, it does earn a high score from J.D. Power for claims satisfaction and offers unique military-focused coverage and discount options. In addition to bundling discounts, you might save with USAA if you garage a vehicle on base or if your parents are USAA policyholders. The carrier also offers some of the lowest average auto insurance rates on our list, so it may appeal to customers shopping on a budget.

Learn more: USAA Insurance Review

Allstate

Allstate has some of the highest average rates on our list, but its extensive list of discounts and rewards opportunities may make up for the high premiums. The carrier's deductible rewards program may lower your collision deductible for every year of safe driving, while the Safe Driving Bonus may be available for going six months without an accident. Allstate is one of our 2023 Bankrate Award winners for Best Home Insurance Company Overall, so if you're shopping for both home and auto coverage, it may be worth considering.

Learn more: Allstate Insurance review

State Farm

State Farm is the largest insurer in the nation for home and car insurance by market share. Even with its size, State Farm holds a strong auto claims satisfaction score from J.D. Power. The carrier's many local agents and highly-rated mobile tools may make it easy for homeowners to manage their home and auto policies with a single agency or app. In addition to a bundling discount, State Farm also offers a multi-car discount, which may help you save if your household needs to insure more than one vehicle.

Learn more: State Farm Insurance review

Progressive

Progressive falls short with a below-average claims satisfaction score from J.D. Power, but its highly-rated digital tools may appeal to shoppers who prefer to manage their policies virtually. Progressive offers a discount for homeowners, even if their home is not insured with the carrier. If you're on a tight budget or new to insurance shopping, you might appreciate the company's Name Your Price tool, which allows you to input your budget and explore coverage options within that range.

Learn more: Progressive Insurance review