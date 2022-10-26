Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Best car insurance for homeowners
As of 2023, the average cost of car insurance is $2,014 per year for full coverage and $622 per year for minimum coverage, and the average national cost of homeowners insurance is $1,428 per year for a policy with $250,000 in dwelling coverage. If you are a homeowner, you may be able to find cheaper car insurance policies. Many insurance companies allow you to bundle your home and auto insurance policies and receive a discount on your monthly premiums for one or both insurance products. Bankrate’s research may help homeowners find the best car insurance for their needs based on their priorities, personal rating factors and location.
Home and car insurance bundles
If you own both a home and a vehicle, you’ve probably heard about bundling your insurance. While this may sound like combining your auto and home insurance policies, all it really means is buying both policies from the same insurance company. You may get a discount on one or both your policies for bundling, and it may come with other perks, too. For example, you may be able to manage your policies through one app or a single local agent. Some companies even allow you to pay a single deductible for covered perils that damage both your home and vehicle.
Bundling discounts for homeowners tend to be higher than condo unit owners and renters. Home insurance policies tend to be more expensive than condo or renters insurance policies, so insurance companies generally provide a larger discount in return.
Best car insurance companies for homeowners
To find the best car insurance for homeowners, we reviewed insurance companies offering both home and auto insurance. Car insurance rates, available discounts, policy offerings, financial strength and auto claims customer satisfaction scores were analyzed to find top companies with competitive average rates. We’ve also included the average annual cost of full coverage car insurance and the average annual cost of homeowners insurance for a $250,000 dwelling from each provider to give you a baseline for what others are paying on average.
In order to help you determine the best car insurance for homeowners, we have also included the Bankrate score, which takes into account details about each insurer including product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor is weighted and calculated into the overall rating to determine a comprehensive score on a five-point scale to measure the company’s offerings. These Scores are designed to give you a quick, easy way to compare insurers as you start your search.
|Insurance company
|Bankrate score
|J.D. Power score
|Full coverage car insurance premium*
|Homeowners insurance cost*
|Bundling discount offered?
|Progressive
|4.2
|861/1,000
|$1,642
|$1,358
|✔
|Amica
|4.0
|903/1,000
|$1,467
|$2,996
|✔
|USAA**
|4.0
|890/1,000
|$1,361
|$969
|✔
|Allstate
|3.7
|889/1,000
|$2,630
|$1,340
|✔
|State Farm
|3.7
|882/1,000
|$1,480
|$1,462
|✔
*All rates are average annual rates.
**USAA is not technically ranked with J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions
Amica
One of Bankrate’s winners for Best Auto Insurance Company Overall in 2023, Amica offers a variety of coverage options. The insurance company doesn’t have many local offices, but it earned the top rank in J.D. Power's 2022 Auto Insurance Claims Satisfaction Study. Amica has fairly competitive average full coverage car insurance rates with a discount specifically for policyholders who own their home, even if it's insured with another carrier.
USAA
Although USAA policies are only available to active-duty and retired military personnel and their families, it does earn a high score from J.D. Power for claims satisfaction and offers unique military-focused coverage and discount options. In addition to bundling discounts, you might save with USAA if you garage a vehicle on base or if your parents are USAA policyholders. The carrier also offers some of the lowest average auto insurance rates on our list, so it may appeal to customers shopping on a budget.
Allstate
Allstate has some of the highest average rates on our list, but its extensive list of discounts and rewards opportunities may make up for the high premiums. The carrier's deductible rewards program may lower your collision deductible for every year of safe driving, while the Safe Driving Bonus may be available for going six months without an accident. Allstate is one of our 2023 Bankrate Award winners for Best Home Insurance Company Overall, so if you're shopping for both home and auto coverage, it may be worth considering.
State Farm
State Farm is the largest insurer in the nation for home and car insurance by market share. Even with its size, State Farm holds a strong auto claims satisfaction score from J.D. Power. The carrier's many local agents and highly-rated mobile tools may make it easy for homeowners to manage their home and auto policies with a single agency or app. In addition to a bundling discount, State Farm also offers a multi-car discount, which may help you save if your household needs to insure more than one vehicle.
Progressive
Progressive falls short with a below-average claims satisfaction score from J.D. Power, but its highly-rated digital tools may appeal to shoppers who prefer to manage their policies virtually. Progressive offers a discount for homeowners, even if their home is not insured with the carrier. If you're on a tight budget or new to insurance shopping, you might appreciate the company's Name Your Price tool, which allows you to input your budget and explore coverage options within that range.
Should I bundle my home and auto insurance?
Bundling may simplify your insurance shopping and help you save some money, but it might not be for everyone, especially if you have unique coverage needs. If you are considering bundling your car and home insurance, there are some potential pros and cons to consider, including:
PROS
-
You may earn a discount on one or both policy premiums. Many companies advertise significant savings for bundling.
Working with a single app, website or agency may simplify your policy management.
You might be able to pay a single deductible for perils that damage both your home and vehicle.
Although your auto and home rates will still technically be separate, you may be able to pay a single premium for both policies.
CONS
-
Even with a bundling discount, you may save money by purchasing home and auto from separate carriers if the cheapest carrier for each policy is different during the quoting process.
-
Not everyone has the option to bundle policies. High-risk drivers may have to get nonstandard car insurance, for example, with a company that does not offer home insurance coverage.
-
You may be less likely to shop around for a better rate in the future after a price increase and might end up paying more over time.
-
You may have fewer options for policy customization. For example, the top home company for you may not offer many auto endorsements.
How to bundle home and auto insurance
Interested in bundling your insurance policies? These general steps may guide you through the process:
- Review your current policies for both auto insurance and home insurance, including pricing, coverage options and discounts.
- Get quotes from several companies that meet your insurance criteria and include bundling opportunities.
- Compare quoted bundling opportunities with your current coverage and premiums.
- Talk to your current insurance companies. Both your auto insurance company and home insurance companies may be able to offer bundling discounts. You may only have to switch one of your policies over.
- If you decide to make the switch, purchase your new policy or policies and cancel your existing coverage to change insurers without experiencing a lapse in coverage.
Frequently asked questions
-