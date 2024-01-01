Bankrate basics
Build a better budget
Creating a solid budget can help you take control of your money, feel more confident in your spending, and give you peace of mind with your saving. Experts Mary Wisniewski and Hanneh Bareham break down common strategies and let you in on the secrets to making a budget you'll actually stick to.
Breaking down the basics
Spoiler alert: You need to learn about money if you want to make it work for you. But where should you start? Introducing Bankrate Basics—courses designed to give you the essentials of important money topics in a fast and fun way.
In less time than it takes to watch your favorite reality TV series, you can learn all about investing, student loans, homebuying and more! We can't promise any table-flipping drama, but we can promise some solid lessons packed with actionable tips.
Grab some popcorn (or a pencil!) and get ready to learn. We're going back to the basics.
Save for emergencies the right way
The last thing you want to worry about during an emergency is how much money you'll need. In this course, money experts Mary Wisnewski and Ashley Parks explain some emergency fund basics, compare saving strategies and even share their favorite savings apps.
Downsize your debt
There is a way to conquer debt and get your finances back in the black. In this course, experts Ashley Parks and Sarah Foster show us how to pay off debt through some tried and true strategies.
Learn to invest with the best
Get in with investing. In this course, Mercredes Barba and Ashley Parks break down the basics of how investing works, from the stock market to overall best practices.
Retire on the right track
Will you be ready to call it quittin' time… For good? Experts Adam Auriemma and Hanneh Bareham teach us how to save, where to save, and some good spots to settle down for retirement.
Study up on student loans
As if choosing a degree wasn't hard enough, student loans are confusing all on their own. Experts Ashley Parks and Hanneh Bareham share all their best tips for tackling student loan debt, help you compare your options and even share student loan tips for tax season.
Learn the keys to buying a home
Figuring out where you're going to live—and how you're going to pay for it—can be stressful. That's why experts Adam Auriemma and Hanneh Bareham are here to show you how to buy a home, get a mortgage and so much more.
Refinance with confidence
If you want a new mortgage but don't want to move, a refinance can help! Hanneh Bareham, Zach Wichter and Dr. Sanchez Fair explain the refinancing process from beginning to end, with some of the top tips you need to know.
