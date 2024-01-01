Bankrate basics

Image for Build a better budget
Track that cash

Build a better budget

Creating a solid budget can help you take control of your money, feel more confident in your spending, and give you peace of mind with your saving. Experts Mary Wisniewski and Hanneh Bareham break down common strategies and let you in on the secrets to making a budget you'll actually stick to.

Learn more about budgeting

Calculator

Calculate your budget

Use our calculator to balance your expenses and savings, and avoid overspending
Article

Find a budgeting app

Read our roundup of the best budgeting apps of 2022 
Hub Page

Keep learning

Explore all of our top budgeting resources, articles and calculators 
The smart stuff

Breaking down the basics

Spoiler alert: You need to learn about money if you want to make it work for you. But where should you start? Introducing Bankrate Basics—courses designed to give you the essentials of important money topics in a fast and fun way.

In less time than it takes to watch your favorite reality TV series, you can learn all about investing, student loans, homebuying and more! We can't promise any table-flipping drama, but we can promise some solid lessons packed with actionable tips.

Grab some popcorn (or a pencil!) and get ready to learn. We're going back to the basics.

Learn all the basics

Image for Save for emergencies the right way
SOS Savings

Save for emergencies the right way

The last thing you want to worry about during an emergency is how much money  you'll need. In this course, money experts Mary Wisnewski and Ashley Parks explain some emergency fund basics, compare saving strategies and even share their favorite savings apps.

Learn more about emergency savings

Rates

Find an account

Compare top high-yield savings accounts in one place
Calculator

See your savings grow

Calculate how much your IRA, CD or savings account will grow
Article

Start your emergency fund

Read about how to begin and build your emergency fund
Image for Downsize your debt
See ya, debt

Downsize your debt

There is a way to conquer debt and get your finances back in the black. In this course, experts Ashley Parks and Sarah Foster show us how to pay off debt through some tried and true strategies.

Learn more about debt management

Calculators

Find a calculator

Calculate everything from credit card interest to debt pay-down 
Hub Page

Access debt management tools

Get the help you need to manage your debt, all in one place 
Make a plan

Keep learning

Learn the ins and outs of debt consolidation and explore your options
Image for Learn to invest with the best
Taking stock

Learn to invest with the best

Get in with investing. In this course, Mercredes Barba and Ashley Parks break down the basics of how investing works, from the stock market to overall best practices.

Learn more about investing

Calculator

Calculate your earnings

See how much you can expect your investments to grow over time
Hub page

Keep exploring

Explore all our investing tools and resources 
Roundup

Explore top brokers

Read our reviews of the best online brokers 
Image for Retire on the right track
Post-work plans

Retire on the right track

Will you be ready to call it quittin' time… For good? Experts Adam Auriemma and Hanneh Bareham teach us how to save, where to save, and some good spots to settle down for retirement.

Learn more about retirement

Resource hub

Keep learning

Get the latest info on all things retirement, plus tools and tips
Calculator

Find your plan

Calculate your retirement savings and see if you're on track 
Article

Find a retirement spot

Read our analysis of the best—and worst—states to retire 
Image for Study up on student loans
School's in

Study up on student loans

As if choosing a degree wasn't hard enough, student loans are confusing all on  their own. Experts Ashley Parks and Hanneh Bareham share all their best tips for tackling student loan debt, help you compare your options and even share student loan tips for tax season.

Learn more about student loans

Rates

Compare student loan rates

See top offers from lenders and find one that works for you and your budget
Article

Read more about student loans

Learn strategies for managing your payments 
Calculator

Find your repayment strategy

Calculate your monthly payments, explore repayment strategies, and see how much interest you'll pay 
Image for Learn the keys to buying a home
Home sweet home

Learn the keys to buying a home

Figuring out where you're going to live—and how you're going to pay for it—can be stressful. That's why experts Adam Auriemma and Hanneh Bareham are here to show you how to buy a home, get a mortgage and so much more.

Learn more about homebuying

Rates

Compare mortgage rates

See rates from top lenders and get free quotes
Hub Page

Get the info you need

Explore our homebuying tools, guides and more 
Calculator

See what you can afford

See how a mortgage fits in with the rest of your budget
Image for Refinance with confidence
Re-do's and don'ts

Refinance with confidence

If you want a new mortgage but don't want to move, a refinance can help! Hanneh Bareham, Zach Wichter and Dr. Sanchez Fair explain the refinancing process from beginning to end, with some of the top tips you need to know.

Learn more about home refinance

Hub page

Explore refinance resources

See our top tools and articles to help your refi
Rates

Compare refinance rates

View rates from top lenders and request free quotes online 
Calculator

Calculate your refi

See if refinancing makes sense for your unique situation 
