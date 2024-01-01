How this calculator calculates

This calculator determines your estimated investment earnings over a determined time period. We calculate your total investment before and after taxes and inflation. Totals are rounded to the nearest dollar.

A common measure of inflation in the U.S. is the Consumer Price Index (CPI). From 1925 through 2016 the CPI has a long-term average of 2.9% annually. Over the last 40 years highest CPI recorded was 13.5% in 1980. Please note that this calculator defaults to using a default 2.9% inflation rate.

This calculator assumes that deposits made to your investment are made at the beginning of the period. For example, if you are planning to contribute $1,000 annually, the calculator would assume this contribution was made at the beginning of the year. Making contributions at the beginning of each period allows your money to begin earning a return immediately increasing your return.

Its important to remember that these calculations are hypothetical and future rates of return can’t be predicted with certainty and involve a multitude of outside factors, such as the type of investment and its risk and volatility.

This calculator allows you to edit your federal and state marginal tax rates as well as select if your state taxes are deductible on your federal return. We default these inputs to common averages of a 25% federal marginal tax rate, and 6% state marginal tax rate. your federal marginal tax rate is calculated by the IRS, while state taxes vary widely.