Best Credit Cards for Bad Credit in June 2024

Expert advice for cards for bad credit

Using a credit card for bad credit is an opportunity to improve your credit profile, but it’s important to know what to look for in this kind of credit card. Here are some key factors to consider:

Watch out for common credit card fees , which can be especially high on cards for people with low credit scores. These include annual fees, late fees, monthly maintenance fees, penalty APRs and balance transfer fees. Such fees can add to your debt and make it harder to build credit . Some cards for bad credit have terms and conditions that are hard to understand — even for some credit card experts. To save your wallet, look at the card’s Schumer Box and read the terms and conditions thoroughly to avoid any issues.

Most reputable credit card issuers report your credit use to all three credit bureaus : Experian, TransUnion and Equifax. Reporting to all three is important, as lenders may choose to review your credit using any one of the three. If a card doesn’t report to all three, you run the risk of a lender reviewing an outdated credit score. Credit-building card issuers will often advertise whether they report to all three bureaus, but if you’re unsure, contact the issuer to check.

Many credit-building cards available for bad credit have tools and features that can help you increase your credit score . Look for cards with features like credit limit increases, free FICO scores, upgrades to unsecured credit cards and low security deposit requirements.

Your credit score helps you narrow down which credit cards could give you the best chances for approval. It’s also essential to understand the factors that affect your score so that you can avoid pitfalls that will slow down your credit-building progress and show creditors you know how to use a credit card responsibly.

What people say about credit cards for bad credit

Having bad credit can be a burden and seem like a hopeless situation.

People with bad credit turn to communities like r/PersonalFinance and r/PovertyFinance on Reddit and MyFICO Forums to find solutions, which isn’t a bad idea. Crowd-sourcing encouragement and advice may help you find the strategy you need to get your credit back on track.

And while it’s not impossible to improve your score, it just takes patience and being realistic about the root cause of your credit. “It takes awhile, usually best case scenario about a full year to get your score solidly in a higher bracket [sic],” one user commented in the r/PovertyFinance subreddit.*

And Bankrate expert Nouri Zarrugh agrees — this is the same advice he gives friends when they ask how to raise their credit scores.

“Bad credit is just a starting point,” he says. “Whenever friends ask me for advice on improving their score, my go-to advice is ‘slow and steady wins the race.’”

Depending on what’s affecting your score, it can take three months to more than six years for derogatory marks to fall off your reports and stop bringing down your score. But don’t lose hope. One regular contributor on MyFICOForums recently shared their story of how online communities helped them improve their score from the mid-500s to mid-800s over 12 years.

“I didn’t have hope for a long time but found solace reading about other’s situations and learning tremendously from them and the collective knowledge here. I found addressing issues instead of ignoring them is imperative. Cutting spending and being honest about the situation is critical. Sucking up your pride and doing things you may not want to … dramatically improves your future.” — MTSN, MyFICO Forum user*

If you’ve determined a credit card is your next best step for fixing your credit, users also suggest taking advantage of prequalification and preapproval tools to help you identify which issuers will accept your bad credit.

“Start with a low-cost card, only use it for small purchases and pay it off on time and in full, every time,” Zarrugh says. “Just stick to that, and you can see your score rise considerably.”

*The quotes and citations included on this page have been verified by our editorial team and are accurate as of the posting date. Be sure to check the issuer's website/terms and conditions for all up to date content. Outlinked content may contain views and opinions that do not reflect the views and opinions of Bankrate.